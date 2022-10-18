तीर्थयात्रियों को केदारनाथ ले जा रहा प्राइवेट हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश, दो पायलट और चार यात्रियों की मौत

उत्तराखंड के गरुड़चट्टी में तीर्थयात्रियों को केदारनाथ ले जा रहा प्राइवेट हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया है. इस हादसे में दो पायलट और चार यात्रियों की मौत हो गई है.
आपको बता दें कि बारिश और कोहरे के कारण यह हादसा हुआ है. नियामक संस्था नागरिक उड्डयन महानिदेशालय (डीजीसीए) ने हादसे की पुष्टि की. नागरिक उड्डयन मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने भी इस हादसे पर ट्वीट कर दुख जताया है.
<
The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) October 18, 2022
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
>