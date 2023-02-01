तीसरे टी20 में भी पृथ्वी शॉ को नहीं मिली जगह, ट्विटर पर फैंस ने निकाली भड़ास

भारत और न्यूज़ीलैंड के बीच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में तीसरा टी20 मैच खेला जा रहा है. जिसमें भारतीय टीम की प्लेइंग इलेवन को लेकर लोग ट्विटर पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं. दरअसल घरेलू क्रिकेट में लगातार शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रहे पृथ्वी शॉ (Prithvi Shaw) को टीम में तो शामिल कर लिया गया, लेकिन तीनों ही टी20 मैचों की प्लेइंग इलेवन में उन्हें जगह नहीं मिल पाई. जिसे लेकर फैंस काफी निराश नज़र आ रहे हैं. पृथ्वी शॉ के चाहने वाले अब ट्विटर पर लगातार भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं.
Ruturaj and prithvi shaw to shubman and ishan 🙂 pic.twitter.com/2uicxvV2NS— spursy_abhay (@abhi__7781) February 1, 2023
Prithvi Shaw will be benched again in the 3rd T20 match against New Zealand! #INDvNZ#INDvsNZ#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/vzfm3nO3rA— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) February 1, 2023
If Prithvi Shaw doesn't play for India, its India's loss. Not his loss 🤙 pic.twitter.com/bqgwA4Qb4C— Bittu (@Bittuu_tweets) February 1, 2023
Prithvi Shaw in dressing room. pic.twitter.com/knpI68Rj9v— Drink Cricket 🏏 (@Abdullah__Neaz) February 1, 2023
Heartbreaking wait continues for Prithvi Shaw 💔💔— Avinashsinh Barad 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@BaradAvinash) February 1, 2023
What are you doing BCCI @BCCI Management & Hardik Pandya @hardikpandya7
Just destroy talented cricketers..
Need to take care of them.
Abomination
Nonsense 😡#PrithviShawpic.twitter.com/jKQAtyq1lj
Hardik should apologise to Prithvi Shaw for including him in the squad but not even giving 1 match to play.— Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 (@GyaaniCricketer) February 1, 2023
If Rahul Tripathi can be given 3 matches, why not Prithvi? This really shows how scared Hardik is to not let him show his skills.
Ishan Kishan's record of last 10 t20 matches is not good but he gets a place in the team so why not give Prithvi Shaw a chance today??#starsport#AskStar@jatinsapru@IrfanPathanpic.twitter.com/lyJaBPL3el— Kiran (@Kiran05008580) February 1, 2023