तीसरे टी20 में भी पृथ्वी शॉ को नहीं मिली जगह, ट्विटर पर फैंस ने निकाली भड़ास

भारत और न्यूज़ीलैंड के बीच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में तीसरा टी20 मैच खेला जा रहा है. जिसमें भारतीय टीम की प्लेइंग इलेवन को लेकर लोग ट्विटर पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं.

पृथ्वी शॉ को नहीं मिली भारतीय इलेवन में जगह

नई दिल्ली:

भारत और न्यूज़ीलैंड के बीच अहमदाबाद के नरेंद्र मोदी क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में तीसरा टी20 मैच खेला जा रहा है. जिसमें भारतीय टीम की प्लेइंग इलेवन को लेकर लोग ट्विटर पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं. दरअसल घरेलू क्रिकेट में लगातार शानदार प्रदर्शन कर रहे पृथ्वी शॉ (Prithvi Shaw) को टीम में तो शामिल कर लिया गया, लेकिन तीनों ही टी20 मैचों की प्लेइंग इलेवन में उन्हें जगह नहीं मिल पाई. जिसे लेकर फैंस काफी निराश नज़र आ रहे हैं. पृथ्वी शॉ के चाहने वाले अब ट्विटर पर लगातार भड़ास निकाल रहे हैं.

