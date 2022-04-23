अब नए स्तर पर पहुंची इरफान-मिश्रा की संवैधानिक बहस, पठान ने दिया लेग स्पिनर को जवाब

पिछले कुछ दिनों से जारी इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2022) में एमएस धोनी (MS Dnoni) और जोस बटलर सहित कई मुद्दे चर्चाओं में हैं, तो इसी बीच इरफान पठान और भारत के पूर्व लेग स्पिनर अमित मिश्रा के बीच ट्विटर पर चल रही "संवैधानिक लड़ाई" भी अलग स्तर पर पहुंच गयी है. दरअसल एक दिन पहले ही इरफान पठान ने एक अनुसलझा सा ट्वीट किया था, जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी बात को आधी बात कहकर रोक दिया था, लेकिन इस बात को लोगों ने अपने-अपने ही अर्थ में ग्रहण किया, जिस पर अमित मिश्रा ने भी अपने नजरिए से लेकर पलटवार किया, लेकिन इन दोनों क्रिकेटरों के बीच संवैधानिक लड़ाई सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायर हुई. इस पर लोगों ने खूब चटकारे लिए. लेकिन अब अमित मिश्रा के जवाब का इरफान ने शनिवार देर रात फिर से जवाब दिया है.
यह इरफान पठान का सबसे पहला ट्वीट था
My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth.BUT………— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 21, 2022
इरफान के ट्वीट पर अमित मिश्रा ने फिर कुछ ऐसा जवाब दिया
My country, my beautiful country, has the potential to be the greatest country on earth…..only if some people realise that our constitution is the first book to be followed.— Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) April 22, 2022
अब पठान मिश्रा के संवैधानिक टिप्पणी पर यह पेज निकाल लाए हैं
Always followed this and I urge each citizen of our beautiful country to follow this. Please read and re-read… ???????? pic.twitter.com/Vjhf6k3UaK— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 23, 2022
सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस इरफान के प्रति प्रेम और सम्मान का इजहार कर रहे हैं
A childlike innocence when he came in the team to the man he is now, one thing is consistent, he was loved then, he is loved now...not many can boast about that!— Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) April 23, 2022
this picha is enough to show them how patriotic u are..!!!— (@I_am_Dah_Dude) April 23, 2022
We love you @IrfanPathanpic.twitter.com/UqxxrE2J8v
IPL से जुड़ी Latest Updates के लिए अभी NDTV Sports Hindi को सब्सक्राइब करें. Click to Subscribe