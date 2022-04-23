अब नए स्तर पर पहुंची इरफान-मिश्रा की संवैधानिक बहस, पठान ने दिया लेग स्पिनर को जवाब

IPL 2022: पठान और अमित मिश्रा के बीच संवैधानिक बहस अब एक नए स्तर पर पहुंच गयी है.

अब नए स्तर पर पहुंची इरफान-मिश्रा की संवैधानिक बहस, पठान ने दिया लेग स्पिनर को जवाब

भारत के पूर्व पेसर इरफान पठान

नई दिल्ली:

पिछले कुछ दिनों से जारी इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2022) में एमएस धोनी (MS Dnoni) और जोस बटलर सहित कई मुद्दे चर्चाओं में हैं, तो इसी बीच इरफान पठान और भारत के पूर्व लेग स्पिनर अमित मिश्रा के बीच ट्विटर पर चल रही "संवैधानिक लड़ाई" भी अलग स्तर पर पहुंच गयी है. दरअसल एक दिन पहले ही इरफान पठान ने एक अनुसलझा सा ट्वीट किया था, जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी बात को आधी बात कहकर रोक दिया था, लेकिन इस बात को लोगों ने अपने-अपने ही अर्थ में ग्रहण किया, जिस पर अमित मिश्रा ने भी अपने नजरिए से लेकर पलटवार किया, लेकिन इन दोनों क्रिकेटरों के बीच संवैधानिक लड़ाई सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायर हुई. इस पर लोगों ने खूब चटकारे लिए. लेकिन अब अमित मिश्रा के जवाब का इरफान ने शनिवार देर रात फिर से जवाब दिया है.
यह इरफान पठान का सबसे पहला ट्वीट था

यह भी पढ़ें

इरफान के ट्वीट पर अमित मिश्रा ने फिर कुछ ऐसा जवाब दिया

अब पठान मिश्रा के संवैधानिक टिप्पणी पर यह पेज निकाल लाए हैं


सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस इरफान के प्रति प्रेम और सम्मान का इजहार कर रहे हैं

IPL से जुड़ी Latest Updates के लिए अभी NDTV Sports Hindi को सब्सक्राइब करें. Click to Subscribe

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com




Irfan Khan PathanIndian Premier League 2022Board of Control for Cricket in IndiaCricket
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश और दुनिया की ताजा ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | आईपीएल सुर्खिया(IPL 2022), व्यापार, बॉलीवुड और राजनीति के समाचार at NDTV.in

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 