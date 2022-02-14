हिमाचल पुलिस ने गाया देशभक्ति का गीत, सुनने के बाद लोगों ने कहा- वंदे मातरम्!

सोशल मीडिया पर रोज़ कोई न कोई वीडियो वायरल होता ही रहता है. वायरल वीडियो के ज़रिए हम ख़ुद को एंटरटेन करते हैं. हमेशा की तरह आजभी एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत तेज़ी से वायरल हो रहा है. यूं तो सोशल मीडिया पर एक से बढ़कर एक कलाकार हैं, मगर आज हम जिनका वीडियो दिखाने जा रहे हैं, वो ज़रा हटके हैं. दरअसल, हिमाचल प्रदेश की पुलिस एक कार्यक्रम में भाग लेकर गाने की प्रस्तुति करते हुए नज़र आ रहे हैं. उनकी आवाज़ इतनी अच्छी है कि सुनने के बाद दिल गदगद हो जा रहा है.

सुनें वायरल वीडियो

वायरल वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि हिमाचल प्रदेश की पुलिस बैंड देशभक्ति गाने पर शानदार प्रस्तुति करती हुई नज़र आ रही है. इस बैंड का नाम Harmony of the Pines है, जो काफी पॉपुलर भी है. इनके वीडियो को हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने भी शेयर किया है.

इसके अलावा कई पुलिस अधिकारियों ने भी इनके वीडियो को अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है.

यूपी पुलिस ने भी इस वीडियो को शेयर किया है.


पूरे गाने को यहां सुनिए

