हिमाचल पुलिस ने गाया देशभक्ति का गीत, सुनने के बाद लोगों ने कहा- वंदे मातरम्!

सोशल मीडिया पर रोज़ कोई न कोई वीडियो वायरल होता ही रहता है. वायरल वीडियो के ज़रिए हम ख़ुद को एंटरटेन करते हैं. हमेशा की तरह आजभी एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर बहुत तेज़ी से वायरल हो रहा है. यूं तो सोशल मीडिया पर एक से बढ़कर एक कलाकार हैं, मगर आज हम जिनका वीडियो दिखाने जा रहे हैं, वो ज़रा हटके हैं. दरअसल, हिमाचल प्रदेश की पुलिस एक कार्यक्रम में भाग लेकर गाने की प्रस्तुति करते हुए नज़र आ रहे हैं. उनकी आवाज़ इतनी अच्छी है कि सुनने के बाद दिल गदगद हो जा रहा है.
सुनें वायरल वीडियो
“ Hunarbaaz” is a nation-wide talent hunt programme on Colours TV. Our Orchestra, called “Harmony of the Pines” scored 100% in the first two rounds and secured entry directly into top 14. Kindly watch them and tweet in their support. pic.twitter.com/sOx1OwxVEQ— Sanjay Kundu, IPS (@sanjaykunduIPS) February 14, 2022
वायरल वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि हिमाचल प्रदेश की पुलिस बैंड देशभक्ति गाने पर शानदार प्रस्तुति करती हुई नज़र आ रही है. इस बैंड का नाम Harmony of the Pines है, जो काफी पॉपुलर भी है. इनके वीडियो को हिमाचल प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जयराम ठाकुर ने भी शेयर किया है.
गर्व की बात है कि #ColorsTV में प्रसिद्ध शो #hunarbaaz_deshkishaan में #HPPoliceOrchestra ने अपना शानदार प्रदर्शन किया।— Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) February 7, 2022
पुलिस बैंड #HarmonyOfThePines ने अपने हुनर के माध्यम से प्रदेश का नाम भी ऊंचा किया और एक प्रेंक के माध्यम से कोविड से बचाव हेतु मास्क पहनने का संदेश भी दिया। pic.twitter.com/1EiJGQkmPz
इसके अलावा कई पुलिस अधिकारियों ने भी इनके वीडियो को अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर शेयर किया है.
यूपी पुलिस ने भी इस वीडियो को शेयर किया है.
#MelodiousKhaki-A proud moment for the Police force as ‘Harmony of the Pines' @himachalpolice makes it to top 14 on #Hunarbaaz, @ColorsTV.— UP POLICE (@Uppolice) February 14, 2022
Stellar performance!
Rallying our full support & love on #ValentinesDay for the #KhakiOrchestra. #MusicIsInTheAir#HunarbaazDeshKiShaanhttps://t.co/wNKJkfxf6c
This is amazing. You do us proud, Harmony of the pines. So professional and so inspiring. All power to you. You have already won our hearts. Hunarbaaz is a given.#ProudToWearKhaki— Renuka Mishra (@renukamishra67) February 14, 2022
Congratulations to DGP @himachalpolice for letting this hunar shine and encouraging it. https://t.co/Mmurxxz51C
पूरे गाने को यहां सुनिए