क्रिकेट जगत के खिलाड़ियों ने ट्वीट करते हुए लता मंगेशकर के निधन पर अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं

'स्वर सरस्वती' लता मंगेशकर के निधन से शोक में डूबे खिलाड़ी, सहवाग से लेकर गंभीर तक ने ऐसे किया सलाम

'स्वर सरस्वती' लता मंगेशकर

  • 'स्वर सरस्वती' लता मंगेशकर नही रहीं
  • भारतीय खेल जगत से आई प्रतिक्रियाएं
  • किंग कोहली ने भी किया ट्वीट
नई दिल्ली :

देश की 'स्वर सरस्वती' लता मंगेशकर (Lata Mangeshkar) का आज 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया. देश में स्वर कोकिला नाम से मशहूर लता मंगेशकर बीते 29 दिनों से स्वास्थ्य खराब होने की वजह से आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई (Mumbai) स्थित कैंडी अस्पताल (Candy Hospital) में भर्ती थीं. हाल ही में वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव भी पाई गईं थीं, लेकिन निधन से पहले उन्होंने इस जानलेवा बीमारी से छुटकारा पा लिया था. हालांकि इसके बावजूद उनके स्वास्थ्य में कुछ खास सुधार नहीं देखा गया. भारतीय प्रसिद्ध गायिका ने लंबे समय से बीमारी के बीच रविवार यानी आज सुबह अपने जीवन की आखिरी सांस ली. स्वर कोकिला के निधन से पूरा देश गमगीन है और लोग अपने-अपने तरीके से प्रसिद्ध गायिका के लिए अपनी भावनाएं जाहिर कर रहे हैं. इसी कड़ी में क्रिकेट जगत के खिलाड़ियों ने भी ट्वीट करते हुए अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं, जो इस प्रकार है- 

विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli):

वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag):

गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir):

शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan):

दिनेश कार्तिक (Dinesh Karthik):

गीता फोगाट (Geeta Phogat):

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण (VVS Laxman):

वेंकटेश प्रसाद (Venkatesh Prasad):

मिताली राज (Mithali Raj):


आशीष नेहरा (Ashish Nehra):

बता दें लता मंगेशकर के निधन से पूरा देश स्तब्ध है. खेल जगत के अलावा बॉलीवुड और राजनीति के गलियारों से भी लोगों ने ट्वीट करते हुए अपनी भावनाएं जाहिर की हैं. वहीं उनके चाहने वाले उनकी आत्मा की शांति के लिए दुआ कर रहे हैं. 

