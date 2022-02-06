'स्वर सरस्वती' लता मंगेशकर के निधन से शोक में डूबे खिलाड़ी, सहवाग से लेकर गंभीर तक ने ऐसे किया सलाम

खास बातें
- 'स्वर सरस्वती' लता मंगेशकर नही रहीं
- भारतीय खेल जगत से आई प्रतिक्रियाएं
- किंग कोहली ने भी किया ट्वीट
देश की 'स्वर सरस्वती' लता मंगेशकर (Lata Mangeshkar) का आज 92 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया. देश में स्वर कोकिला नाम से मशहूर लता मंगेशकर बीते 29 दिनों से स्वास्थ्य खराब होने की वजह से आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई (Mumbai) स्थित कैंडी अस्पताल (Candy Hospital) में भर्ती थीं. हाल ही में वह कोरोना पॉजिटिव भी पाई गईं थीं, लेकिन निधन से पहले उन्होंने इस जानलेवा बीमारी से छुटकारा पा लिया था. हालांकि इसके बावजूद उनके स्वास्थ्य में कुछ खास सुधार नहीं देखा गया. भारतीय प्रसिद्ध गायिका ने लंबे समय से बीमारी के बीच रविवार यानी आज सुबह अपने जीवन की आखिरी सांस ली. स्वर कोकिला के निधन से पूरा देश गमगीन है और लोग अपने-अपने तरीके से प्रसिद्ध गायिका के लिए अपनी भावनाएं जाहिर कर रहे हैं. इसी कड़ी में क्रिकेट जगत के खिलाड़ियों ने भी ट्वीट करते हुए अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं, जो इस प्रकार है-
विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli):
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. ????— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 6, 2022
वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag):
The Nightingale of India ,a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti ????#LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/O6gWb27x3s— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 6, 2022
गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir):
Legends live for eternity! No one will ever be like her! #LataMangeshkarpic.twitter.com/qk5eFX5qcf— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 6, 2022
शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan):
Your music touched our soul and made us smile. Rest in Peace Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Your legacy will inspire generations to come. ???? pic.twitter.com/Z5xOcHNmjo— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 6, 2022
दिनेश कार्तिक (Dinesh Karthik):
We have lost the Nightingale of India.— DK (@DineshKarthik) February 6, 2022
Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the legend Lata Mangeshkar ji. The melody of her voice shall echo through centuries!
Rest in peace ???? pic.twitter.com/mU1XCCpPzU
गीता फोगाट (Geeta Phogat):
Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. May her soul rest in peace. ???????? pic.twitter.com/W4E4BuuCue— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) February 6, 2022
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण (VVS Laxman):
Pained to receive news of Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar didi's demise. Her voice and melodies will remain immortal. Condolences to her family, friends and millions of fans all over the world.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 6, 2022
ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/SwSkZmuwqO
वेंकटेश प्रसाद (Venkatesh Prasad):
There will never be another Lata Didi. End of an era as a Nightingale and jewel of India, Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar ji leaves her mortal body, but she will live on in the hearts of generations to come through her soul stirring music. May her soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti ???????? pic.twitter.com/uEvoU14w9A— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 6, 2022
मिताली राज (Mithali Raj):
Extremely saddened by the demise of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar ji. A big loss for India. Her magical voice shall remain immortal.— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) February 6, 2022
Om Shanti ???? pic.twitter.com/qfy8QDC77n
आशीष नेहरा (Ashish Nehra):
End of an era. Thank you for the countless memories… R.I.P. #LataMangeshkar ji ???? pic.twitter.com/WnfeQyNhq5— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022
बता दें लता मंगेशकर के निधन से पूरा देश स्तब्ध है. खेल जगत के अलावा बॉलीवुड और राजनीति के गलियारों से भी लोगों ने ट्वीट करते हुए अपनी भावनाएं जाहिर की हैं. वहीं उनके चाहने वाले उनकी आत्मा की शांति के लिए दुआ कर रहे हैं.