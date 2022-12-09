फ्लाइट में महिला को खाने में मिला 'दांत', ट्वीट करने पर कंपनी ने मांगी माफी, कहा- हमें खेद है!

यूं तो फ्लाइट पर कई सुविधाएं मोजूद होती हैं. लोगों को कई चीज़ें पसंद आती हैं. मगर कई बार लापरवाही होने के कारण कंपनी को शर्मसार होना पड़ता है. अभी हाल ही में ब्रिटिश एयरवेज़ की फ्लाइट संख्या BA107 की एक पैसेंजर ने एक तस्वीर को सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट करते हुए लोगों को जानकारी दी कि खाने में उसे दांत मिला है. नैपकीन में यह दांत मौजूद था. महिला पैसेंजर लंदन से दुबई जा रही थी. इस ट्वीट के बाद कंपनी ने भी अपना जवाब दिया है. @Ghada नाम के ट्विटर यूज़र ने 4 दिसंबर को ये ट्वीट किया था.
पहले महिला का ट्वीट देख लें
@British_Airways still waiting to hear from you regarding this dental implant we found in our food on flight BA107 from London to Dubai on Oct. 25 (we have all our teeth: it's not ours). This is appalling. I also can't get through to anyone from your call center. pic.twitter.com/Iwqd3mOylt— Ghada (@ghadaelhoss) December 4, 2022
ट्वीट में देखा जा सकता है कि नैपकीन में लपेटे हुए एक दांत महिला के भोजन में मौजूद है. महिला ने इस पर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है- 25 अक्टूबर को मैं लंदन से दुबई जा रही थी. उस यात्रा में मुझे ये दांत मिला. हालांकि, मेरे सभी दांत मौजूद हैं. मैंने आपके कॉल सेंटर पर भी संपर्क किया, मगर कोई जवाब नहीं मिला. इस ट्वीट का रिप्लाई करते हुए कंपनी ने भी ट्वीट किया है.
कंपनी का ट्वीट देखें
Hi there, we're really sorry to see this! Did you give our cabin crew your details for our Customer Relations team to contact you? For security, please send us any personal details by DM. Natalie https://t.co/L1epyfzysM— British Airways (@British_Airways) December 4, 2022
दो घंटे फिर से एक ट्वीट आया
We're sorry for the delay in our response, Jane. Send us your reference via DM, so we can take a closer look. We'll also need you to confirm your full name and contact details. We may need to ask you a few more questions for data protection. Letty https://t.co/L1epyfzysM— British Airways (@British_Airways) December 9, 2022
हमलोगों को जानकार बेहद दुख हुआ. क्या आपने इस बारे में केबिन में उपलब्ध अधिकारियों से संपर्क किया था? सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए आप हमें पूरी जानकारी दें.
इस पूरे मुद्दे पर ट्विट यूज़र्स काफी भड़के हुए हैं. कई यूज़र्स ने रिप्लाई करते हुए लिखा है- विश्वास ही नहीं हो रहा है कि फ्लाईट में ऐसा कुछ भी मिल सकता है.