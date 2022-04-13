'उन्हें जलन होती है...'- US की प्रोफेसर ने भारतीय प्रवासियों को लेकर की भड़काऊ बातें, विरोध शुरू

टीवी प्रोग्राम के 8 अप्रैल के एपिसोड का एक क्लिप वायरल हुआ है. इसमें वह भारतीय प्रवासियों को लेकर भड़काऊ टिप्पणी करती हुई नजर आती हैं.

एक अमेरीकी प्रोफेसर का एक भड़काऊ बयान सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है़. वह पेन्सिलवेनिया विश्वविद्यालय (University of Pennsylvania) में कानून की प्रोफेसर हैं. इनका नाम एमी वैक्स (Amy Wax) है. वह एक टीवी कार्यक्रम ‘टकर कार्लसन टुडे (Tucker Carlson Today)' में एंकर से बात करते हुए भारतीय प्रवासियों की आलोचना करते हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं. टीवी प्रोग्राम के 8 अप्रैल के एपिसोड का एक क्लिप वायरल हुआ है. इसमें वह भारत की ब्राह्मण महिलाओं को लेकर भी टिप्पणी करती हुई नजर आती हैं. वह कहती हैं, समस्या यह है कि उन्हें (भारत की ब्राह्मण महिलाएं) सिखाया जाता है कि वे हर किसी से बेहतर हैं, क्योंकि वे ब्राह्मण हैं. 

प्रोफेसर इस दौरान अश्वेत और एशियाई आबादी को निशाना बनाते हुए भी दिखती हैं. उन्होंने दावा किया कि ये अपनी उपलब्धियों के लिए पश्चिमी लोगों के खिलाफ "नाराजगी, शर्म और जलन" रखते हैं. 

जैसे ही यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर आया. लोग प्रोफेसर की इस टिप्पणी के खिलाफ कमेंट करने लगे. लोगों ने उनके इस बयान पर नाराजगी जताई है़.

एक यूजर ने अधिकारियों से सवाल किया और पूछा कि "उन्हें अब भी पढ़ाने की अनुमति क्यों है?"

एक यूजर ने मजाकिया अंदाज में ट्वीट किया "मैं अपनी ट्यूशन फीस वापस मांगूंगा," 

एक यूजर ने बताया कि यह पहली बार नहीं है जब वैक्स ने इस तरह की टिप्पणी की है. 

एक यूजर ने आश्चर्य जताया कि क्या वैक्स वास्तव में पेन स्टेट लॉ स्कूल में प्रोफेसर हैं. 

बता दें कि एमी वैक्सने का यह इंटरव्यू  फॉक्स न्यूज चैनल पर प्रसारित किया गया था।

