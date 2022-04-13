'उन्हें जलन होती है...'- US की प्रोफेसर ने भारतीय प्रवासियों को लेकर की भड़काऊ बातें, विरोध शुरू

एक अमेरीकी प्रोफेसर का एक भड़काऊ बयान सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है़. वह पेन्सिलवेनिया विश्वविद्यालय (University of Pennsylvania) में कानून की प्रोफेसर हैं. इनका नाम एमी वैक्स (Amy Wax) है. वह एक टीवी कार्यक्रम ‘टकर कार्लसन टुडे (Tucker Carlson Today)' में एंकर से बात करते हुए भारतीय प्रवासियों की आलोचना करते हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं. टीवी प्रोग्राम के 8 अप्रैल के एपिसोड का एक क्लिप वायरल हुआ है. इसमें वह भारत की ब्राह्मण महिलाओं को लेकर भी टिप्पणी करती हुई नजर आती हैं. वह कहती हैं, समस्या यह है कि उन्हें (भारत की ब्राह्मण महिलाएं) सिखाया जाता है कि वे हर किसी से बेहतर हैं, क्योंकि वे ब्राह्मण हैं.
प्रोफेसर इस दौरान अश्वेत और एशियाई आबादी को निशाना बनाते हुए भी दिखती हैं. उन्होंने दावा किया कि ये अपनी उपलब्धियों के लिए पश्चिमी लोगों के खिलाफ "नाराजगी, शर्म और जलन" रखते हैं.
Wax then attacks Indian immigrants for criticizing things in the US when "their country is a shithole" and goes on to say that "the role of envy and shame in the way that the third world regards the first world [...] creates ingratitude of the most monstrous kind." pic.twitter.com/dUL9coinS9— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 11, 2022
जैसे ही यह वीडियो सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर आया. लोग प्रोफेसर की इस टिप्पणी के खिलाफ कमेंट करने लगे. लोगों ने उनके इस बयान पर नाराजगी जताई है़.
Never take a class from 'professors' who say these things...— AZresistorista (@azresistorista) April 11, 2022
एक यूजर ने अधिकारियों से सवाल किया और पूछा कि "उन्हें अब भी पढ़ाने की अनुमति क्यों है?"
If this is her stance why is she still allowed to teach. I hope Penn university is listening and fires her. Think of the young minds she is influencing.— Chris Montrose I Stand With Ukraine ???????? (@Cali3416) April 11, 2022
एक यूजर ने मजाकिया अंदाज में ट्वीट किया "मैं अपनी ट्यूशन फीस वापस मांगूंगा,"
I'd be demanding my tuition fees back.— Kerrie May (@KerrieMay4) April 12, 2022
एक यूजर ने बताया कि यह पहली बार नहीं है जब वैक्स ने इस तरह की टिप्पणी की है.
This isn't the first time she's done this. She told The Daily Pennsylvanian that “everyone wants to go to countries ruled by white Europeans" because of their— Bonn (@AnxietyBon) April 11, 2022
"superior" mores. Last year she called for stricter race-based immigration restrictions against Asians.
एक यूजर ने आश्चर्य जताया कि क्या वैक्स वास्तव में पेन स्टेट लॉ स्कूल में प्रोफेसर हैं.
She is PROFESSOR at Penn State Law School?— ????કિંજલ પટેલ किंजल पटेल ???? (@kinjalpatelguj) April 11, 2022
I wonder what will be her behavior with Indian "Brown" students who are studying there!
सा विद्या या विमुक्तये। Not something that makes you vile.
बता दें कि एमी वैक्सने का यह इंटरव्यू फॉक्स न्यूज चैनल पर प्रसारित किया गया था।