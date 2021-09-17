कांग्रेस नेता रेवंथ रेड्डी ने थरूर के खिलाफ कथित अपमानजनक टिप्पणी के लिए माफी मांगी

कांग्रेस की तेलंगाना इकाई के अध्यक्ष रेवंथ रेड्डी ने वरिष्ठ नेता शशि थरूर के खिलाफ अपनी कथित अपमानजनक टिप्पणी को लेकर बृहस्पतिवार को उनसे माफी मांगी.

कांग्रेस नेता रेवंथ रेड्डी ने थरूर के खिलाफ कथित अपमानजनक टिप्पणी के लिए माफी मांगी

कांग्रेस नेता रेवंथ रेड्डी ने थरूर के खिलाफ कथित अपमानजनक टिप्पणी के लिए माफी मांगी.

तिरुवनंतपुरम:

कांग्रेस (Congress) की तेलंगाना (Telangana) इकाई के अध्यक्ष रेवंथ रेड्डी (Revanth Reddy) ने वरिष्ठ नेता शशि थरूर (Shashi Tharoor) के खिलाफ अपनी कथित अपमानजनक टिप्पणी को लेकर बृहस्पतिवार को उनसे माफी मांगी. रेड्डी की कथित अपमानजनक टिप्पणी की मीडिया रिपोर्ट को लेकर कांग्रेस के कुछ नेताओं ने नाराजगी जतायी थी. इसके बाद रेड्डी ने थरूर से माफी मांगी.

यह भी पढ़ें


रेड्डी ने ट्वीट किया, ''मैंने शशि थरूर जी से बातचीत करके यह बताया कि मैं अपनी टिप्पणी वापस लेता हूं और दोहराता हूं कि मैं अपने वरिष्ठ सहयोगी को सर्वोच्च सम्मान देता हूं.'' उन्होंने थरूर को उनके शब्दों से पहुंची किसी भी तरह की ठेस के लिए खेद व्यक्त किया.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


बाद में ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए तिरुवनंतपुरम से सांसद थरूर ने ट्विटर पर कहा, ''मुझे रेवंथ रेड्डी ने फोन कर, जो कहा गया था, उसके लिए माफी मांगी. मैं उनके खेद की अभिव्यक्ति को स्वीकार करता हूं और इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण प्रकरण को पीछे छोड़कर खुश हूं.''



(हेडलाइन के अलावा, इस खबर को एनडीटीवी टीम ने संपादित नहीं किया है, यह सिंडीकेट फीड से सीधे प्रकाशित की गई है।)
Shashi TharoorCongressRevanth Reddy
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कोरोनावायरस के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें |

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 