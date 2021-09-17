कांग्रेस नेता रेवंथ रेड्डी ने थरूर के खिलाफ कथित अपमानजनक टिप्पणी के लिए माफी मांगी.

कांग्रेस (Congress) की तेलंगाना (Telangana) इकाई के अध्यक्ष रेवंथ रेड्डी (Revanth Reddy) ने वरिष्ठ नेता शशि थरूर (Shashi Tharoor) के खिलाफ अपनी कथित अपमानजनक टिप्पणी को लेकर बृहस्पतिवार को उनसे माफी मांगी. रेड्डी की कथित अपमानजनक टिप्पणी की मीडिया रिपोर्ट को लेकर कांग्रेस के कुछ नेताओं ने नाराजगी जतायी थी. इसके बाद रेड्डी ने थरूर से माफी मांगी.
I spoke to shri @ShashiTharoor ji to convey that I hereby withdraw the remarks and reiterate that I hold my senior colleague in the highest regard. I regret any hurt that may have been caused to him by my words. We share our faith in the values and policies of the Congress Party.— Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) September 16, 2021
रेड्डी ने ट्वीट किया, ''मैंने शशि थरूर जी से बातचीत करके यह बताया कि मैं अपनी टिप्पणी वापस लेता हूं और दोहराता हूं कि मैं अपने वरिष्ठ सहयोगी को सर्वोच्च सम्मान देता हूं.'' उन्होंने थरूर को उनके शब्दों से पहुंची किसी भी तरह की ठेस के लिए खेद व्यक्त किया.
I received a gracious call from @revanth_anumula to apologise for what was said. I accept his expression of regret & am happy to put this unfortunate episode behind us. We must work together to strengthen @INCIndia in Telengana & across the country. https://t.co/pwIRmxpipn— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 16, 2021
बाद में ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए तिरुवनंतपुरम से सांसद थरूर ने ट्विटर पर कहा, ''मुझे रेवंथ रेड्डी ने फोन कर, जो कहा गया था, उसके लिए माफी मांगी. मैं उनके खेद की अभिव्यक्ति को स्वीकार करता हूं और इस दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण प्रकरण को पीछे छोड़कर खुश हूं.''
