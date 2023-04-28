बिना मेहनत कम करना चाहते हैं वजन, तो सबसे पहले करें ये काम, शेफ ने बताया ऐसा तरीका, हर किसी को होगा फायदा

आज के दौर में, जब खाना आपके दरवाजे पर पल भर में पहुंच जाता है, तो घर पर खाना बनाने के बजाए ऑनलाइन खाना ऑर्डर करना ज्यादा आसान लगता है. असली समस्या तो यहीं है.

बिना मेहनत कम करना चाहते हैं वजन, तो सबसे पहले करें ये काम, शेफ ने बताया ऐसा तरीका, हर किसी को होगा फायदा

बिना मेहनत कम करना चाहते हैं वजन, तो सबसे पहले करें ये काम

क्या आप अपना वजन कम करने की योजना बना रहे हैं? आप जिम में कड़ी मेहनत कर रहे हैं फिर भी शेप में आना मुश्किल हो रहा है? तो इसके लिए आप पूर्व शेफ और रेस्टोरेंट मालिक मधु मेनन (former chef and restaurant owner Madhu Menon) द्वारा शेयर किए गए इस ट्वीट को जरूर पढ़िए. आप जिम में घंटों बिता रहे हैं, लेकिन अगर आपका लंच और डिनर घर का बना नहीं है, तो आपकी ये मेहनत किसी काम की नहीं है.

यह भी पढ़ें

आज के दौर में, जब खाना आपके दरवाजे पर पल भर में पहुंच जाता है, तो घर पर खाना बनाने के बजाए ऑनलाइन खाना ऑर्डर करना ज्यादा आसान लगता है. असली समस्या तो यहीं है. पूर्व शेफ ने कहा कि जब तक हम बाहर से खाना मंगवाना बंद नहीं करेंगे, तब तक वजन कम (lose weight) करना मुश्किल है.

उनके ट्वीट में लिखा है, "अगर आप अपना वजन कम करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, तो सबसे जरूरी बात यह है कि आपको बाहर से खाना मंगवाना बंद कर देना चाहिए. एक पूर्व शेफ और रेस्तरां के मालिक के रूप में, और अगर कोई और भी वजन कम करने की कोशिश कर रहा है, तो मैं बताता हूं क्यों?“

उन्होंने शेयर किया कि वजन घटाना प्रमुख रूप से आहार पर निर्भर करता है, "आहार 90% वजन घटाने की कुंजी है. जैसा कि कहा जाता है, उन्होंने बाद के एक ट्वीट में लिखा, 'आप एक खराब आहार को प्रशिक्षित नहीं कर सकते.' कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि आप किस फूड डाइट को फॉलो कर रहे हैं, अंतिम तंत्र कैलोरी प्रतिबंध के माध्यम से वजन कम करना है, चाहे वह कैलोरी की गिनती हो, रुक-रुक कर डाइटिंग, जो भी हो."

वायरल थ्रेड में एक अन्य ट्वीट में लिखा है, “रेस्तरां में कम कैलोरी वाला खाना बनाने के लिए कोई प्रोत्साहन नहीं है. वे खाने का स्वाद अच्छा बनाना चाहते हैं. वसा और चीनी चीजों का स्वाद अच्छा बनाते हैं. कल्पना कीजिए कि रेस्तरां के भोजन में कितना मक्खन और चिकनाई का उपयोग किया जाता है. इसे 3 से गुणा करें और आप वास्तविक संख्या के करीब होंगे.

इंटरनेट ने शेफ के ट्वीट पर सहमति जताई और रियलिटी चेक के लिए मेनन को धन्यवाद दिया.

क्या आप भी वजन कम करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं? तो यह वायरल ट्विटर थ्रेड आपकी आंखें खोल देगा.
 

On Camera: जब पर्यटकों का हुआ गुस्साये टाइगर से सामना

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

how to lose weighthow to lose weight at homeweight loss
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कर्नाटक चुनाव 2023 (Karnataka Elections 2023) के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 