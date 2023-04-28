बिना मेहनत कम करना चाहते हैं वजन, तो सबसे पहले करें ये काम, शेफ ने बताया ऐसा तरीका, हर किसी को होगा फायदा

क्या आप अपना वजन कम करने की योजना बना रहे हैं? आप जिम में कड़ी मेहनत कर रहे हैं फिर भी शेप में आना मुश्किल हो रहा है? तो इसके लिए आप पूर्व शेफ और रेस्टोरेंट मालिक मधु मेनन (former chef and restaurant owner Madhu Menon) द्वारा शेयर किए गए इस ट्वीट को जरूर पढ़िए. आप जिम में घंटों बिता रहे हैं, लेकिन अगर आपका लंच और डिनर घर का बना नहीं है, तो आपकी ये मेहनत किसी काम की नहीं है.
आज के दौर में, जब खाना आपके दरवाजे पर पल भर में पहुंच जाता है, तो घर पर खाना बनाने के बजाए ऑनलाइन खाना ऑर्डर करना ज्यादा आसान लगता है. असली समस्या तो यहीं है. पूर्व शेफ ने कहा कि जब तक हम बाहर से खाना मंगवाना बंद नहीं करेंगे, तब तक वजन कम (lose weight) करना मुश्किल है.
उनके ट्वीट में लिखा है, "अगर आप अपना वजन कम करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, तो सबसे जरूरी बात यह है कि आपको बाहर से खाना मंगवाना बंद कर देना चाहिए. एक पूर्व शेफ और रेस्तरां के मालिक के रूप में, और अगर कोई और भी वजन कम करने की कोशिश कर रहा है, तो मैं बताता हूं क्यों?“
If you're trying to lose weight, the most important thing you should do is stop ordering food from outside. As a former chef and restaurant owner, and also someone trying to lose weight, let me tell you why.— Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) April 26, 2023
A short 🧵
उन्होंने शेयर किया कि वजन घटाना प्रमुख रूप से आहार पर निर्भर करता है, "आहार 90% वजन घटाने की कुंजी है. जैसा कि कहा जाता है, उन्होंने बाद के एक ट्वीट में लिखा, 'आप एक खराब आहार को प्रशिक्षित नहीं कर सकते.' कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि आप किस फूड डाइट को फॉलो कर रहे हैं, अंतिम तंत्र कैलोरी प्रतिबंध के माध्यम से वजन कम करना है, चाहे वह कैलोरी की गिनती हो, रुक-रुक कर डाइटिंग, जो भी हो."
1) Diet is the key to 90% of weight loss. As the saying goes, "you can't out-train a bad diet."— Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) April 26, 2023
2) No matter what meal plan you're following, the ultimate mechanism is weight loss via calorie restriction, whether that is counting calories, intermittent fasting, whatever.
वायरल थ्रेड में एक अन्य ट्वीट में लिखा है, “रेस्तरां में कम कैलोरी वाला खाना बनाने के लिए कोई प्रोत्साहन नहीं है. वे खाने का स्वाद अच्छा बनाना चाहते हैं. वसा और चीनी चीजों का स्वाद अच्छा बनाते हैं. कल्पना कीजिए कि रेस्तरां के भोजन में कितना मक्खन और चिकनाई का उपयोग किया जाता है. इसे 3 से गुणा करें और आप वास्तविक संख्या के करीब होंगे.
Even a simple salad that looks like it's got a ton of veggies may have a simple vinaigrette dressing that's 3:1 oil to vinegar. 3 tbsp of oil is 360 calories. That's half of all the calories that your typical lunch or dinner should have.— Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) April 26, 2023
And who typically orders just a salad?
If you're ordering roasted/sautéed veggies, they have been roasted in oil/butter.— Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) April 26, 2023
If you're ordering a curry, it's probably swimming in fat that's been emulsified into the sauce. 4-5 tbsp min oil to sauté plus extra cream sometimes or nut pastes.
And that's before the carbs.
I digress to add that there are some optimistic people I've watched tell the waiter in a restaurant to "use less oil". Even if the waiter relays the info, the kitchen will likely do fuck all about it. pic.twitter.com/dS8VWwBdeB— Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) April 26, 2023
As with fat, sugar too finds its way everywhere, Even your favourite sandwich chain boasting about eating fresh has mayo which is just emulsified fat but also has sugar (notice the sweet taste?), "honey mustard", sweet onion, and numerous sauces with loads of sugar.— Madhu Menon (@madmanweb) April 26, 2023
इंटरनेट ने शेफ के ट्वीट पर सहमति जताई और रियलिटी चेक के लिए मेनन को धन्यवाद दिया.
क्या आप भी वजन कम करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं? तो यह वायरल ट्विटर थ्रेड आपकी आंखें खोल देगा.
