भगवान ने इस धरती पर सिर्फ़ एक ही धोनी को बनाया है, जो अपने खेल से लोगों को रुला देते हैं

आज चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स (CSK) का मुक़ाबला दिल्ली कैपिट्लस (Delhi Capitals) के साथ था. ये मुक़ाबला बहुत ही दिलचस्प और बेहतरीन था. इस मैच में सीएसके के कप्तान धोनी (Dhoni Sixes) ने 6 गेंदों में 18 रन बनाकर मैच को यादगार बना दिया. ऐसा लग रहा था कि पुराना महिया वापस आ गया है. ये प्लेऑफ़ (Playoff match) का पहला मुक़ाबला था. चेन्नई (CSK in IPL Final) ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाज़ी का फ़ैसला लिया. दिल्ली ने अच्छी बल्लेबाज़ी करते हुए 173 रनों का टार्गेट दिया था, जिसे चेन्नई ने हासिल कर जीत दर्ज़ कर लिया. आज सोशल मीडिया पर धोनी ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. लोग धोनी की बैटिंग देखकर ख़ूब कमेंट कर रहे हैं.

ऐसा प्यार नसीब वालों को ही मिलता है

विंटेज धोनी ने दिखाया दम, दुनिया बोली बम भोले बम

जय शाह ने भी तारीफ़ की

खुशी में बच्चों भी रो पड़ें


एक यूज़र ने लिखा है- विंटेज धोनी की वापसी

धोनी का जलवा कायम है

