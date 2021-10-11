भगवान ने इस धरती पर सिर्फ़ एक ही धोनी को बनाया है, जो अपने खेल से लोगों को रुला देते हैं

आज चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स (CSK) का मुक़ाबला दिल्ली कैपिट्लस (Delhi Capitals) के साथ था. ये मुक़ाबला बहुत ही दिलचस्प और बेहतरीन था. इस मैच में सीएसके के कप्तान धोनी (Dhoni Sixes) ने 6 गेंदों में 18 रन बनाकर मैच को यादगार बना दिया. ऐसा लग रहा था कि पुराना महिया वापस आ गया है. ये प्लेऑफ़ (Playoff match) का पहला मुक़ाबला था. चेन्नई (CSK in IPL Final) ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाज़ी का फ़ैसला लिया. दिल्ली ने अच्छी बल्लेबाज़ी करते हुए 173 रनों का टार्गेट दिया था, जिसे चेन्नई ने हासिल कर जीत दर्ज़ कर लिया. आज सोशल मीडिया पर धोनी ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. लोग धोनी की बैटिंग देखकर ख़ूब कमेंट कर रहे हैं.
ऐसा प्यार नसीब वालों को ही मिलता है
Being a fan of MSD is an imotion! ♥#Dhoni@msdhonipic.twitter.com/EZyYjLjRwS— A n j u (@Anjuvj3) October 10, 2021
विंटेज धोनी ने दिखाया दम, दुनिया बोली बम भोले बम
Vintage Thala MSD @msdhoni ????#Dhoni#csk#WhistlePodupic.twitter.com/WGzDInMiLL— A n j u (@Anjuvj3) October 10, 2021
जय शाह ने भी तारीफ़ की
The art of finishing - @msdhoni style. What an absolute cracker of a game. So many memories come alive when you see MSD finish a game like that #Dhoni#DCvsCSK— Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 10, 2021
खुशी में बच्चों भी रो पड़ें
#Dhoni just passed the spirit and the emotions to even the 2010s kids just like he did to us, the 90s kids which we still do have. ????— Films and Stuffs (@filmsandstuffs) October 10, 2021
These 2 pictures have become another example of why cricket is a religion in India. ✨ pic.twitter.com/6p42dVrFVf
एक यूज़र ने लिखा है- विंटेज धोनी की वापसी
Vintage Dhoni is Waiting.. Captain who have Guts, Come to Final..????????????#CSK#Dhoni#Yellovepic.twitter.com/j7yUhuqlsb— T F C (@TFC_Back) October 10, 2021
धोनी का जलवा कायम है
Still Ru7ing ???????????? #IPL2021#MSD#dhoni#DCvCSK#BehindwoodsMemespic.twitter.com/xCpzk786IM— Behindwoods (@behindwoods) October 10, 2021