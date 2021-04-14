क्वारंटाइन हुए कोरोना मरीजों के लिए 'मसीहा' बना यह शख्स, घर-घर मुफ्त में पहुंचा रहा है खाना, बोला- 'हम आपके साथ हैं...'

पूरा देश इन दिनों कोरोना कहर से जूझ रहा है. एक बार फिर से कोरोना पॉजिटिव (Corona Positive) लोगों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है. ऐसे में लोग अपने घरों में ही क्वारंटाइन (Quarantine) हो रहे हैं. इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर गुजरात (Gujarat) का एक शख्स चर्चा में छाया हुआ है. ये शख्स घर में क्वारंटाइन हुए लोगों को मुफ्त में लंच और डिनर की सुविधा दे रहा है. जिसकी वजह से लोग इस शख्स की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. कोरोना की वजह से घर में क्वारंटाइन हुए लोगों को ये शख्स मुफ्त में उनके घर तक रात और दिन का खाना पहुंचा रहा है. इस सुविधा के लिए कोई भी जरूरतमंद इन्हें ट्विटर पर मैसेज भी कर सकता है.
#Vadodara— Shubhal Shah (@ShubhalShah) April 12, 2021
We are here with you in this Covid crisis.
If your family is suffering from Covid-19, we will deliver hygienic lunch & dinner at your door step, free of cost for entire quarantine period.
We are not into any name, publicity or photographs.
Please DM ????
गुजरात के वडोदरा के निवासी शुभल शाह (Shubhal Shah) ने कहा, "# वडोदरा कोरोना के इस मुश्किल समय में हम आपके साथ यहां हैं." अगर आपका परिवार कोविड 19 से जूझ रहा है, तो हम आपके पूरे क्वारंटाइन काल तक आपके दरवाजे पर मुफ्त में हाइजेनिक लंच और डिनर पहुंचाएंगे. सोशल मीडिया पर ये पोस्ट काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. इस पोस्ट पर अबतक 9 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक्स आ चुके हैं.
लोग शुभल शाह की लोगों के प्रति इस सेवा की सराहना कर रहे हैं. बहुत से लोग तो इस नेक काम में शुभल शाह और नकी टीम की मदद करने के लिए भी आगे आ रहे हैं.
Did a DM. If you wish to join this selfless initiative do contact. We don't have any NGO or any organization in #vadodara. Thanks in advance! Waiting for your response.https://t.co/uFKPhVcH9q— CovidWarrior Harsh (@notbeingharsh) April 12, 2021
In this no area covered after Vaishno Devi. Can you provide number for tiffin services in Gandhinagar and Adani Shantigram— Anita Nair (@nairanita) April 12, 2021
Great work!— Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) April 12, 2021
This is the need of the hour. We are offering mid day meals in Mumbai from Jan 4, 2021 to 150 people on a daily basis; From April 14, we are planning to scale this upto 300 people depending on the crisis on ground and our volunteer strength to drive this ‘Food For Hope' program. pic.twitter.com/DO54jjIf50— Rajan Nair (@rnair9636) April 12, 2021
Dear MR.SHAH, your dedication won my heart, your endeavour towards the well being of the society are strongly commendable .— The Robbinhood (@Godfather100081) April 13, 2021
You have used the most powerful words that you are not into any name,publicity, photographs.
That's what the philanthropy is all about 🙌🙌.
God bless you.
Good Work !— Khemchandra Birhade (@KhemBirhade) April 12, 2021
Very few organisations in this world who do selfless help without asking for any recognition !!
The team who selects & gives big big awards should send secret investigators across world who do work selflessly &should actually reward such organisations @NobelPrize