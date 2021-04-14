क्वारंटाइन हुए कोरोना मरीजों के लिए 'मसीहा' बना यह शख्स, घर-घर मुफ्त में पहुंचा रहा है खाना, बोला- 'हम आपके साथ हैं...'

सोशल मीडिया पर गुजरात (Gujarat) का एक शख्स चर्चा में छाया हुआ है. ये शख्स घर में क्वारंटाइन हुए लोगों को मुफ्त में लंच और डिनर की सुविधा दे रहा है. जिसकी वजह से लोग इस शख्स की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं.  

क्वारंटाइन हुए कोरोना मरीजों के लिए 'मसीहा' बना यह शख्स, घर-घर मुफ्त में पहुंचा रहा है खाना, बोला- 'हम आपके साथ हैं...'

क्वारंटाइन हुए कोरोना मरीजों के लिए 'मसीहा' बना यह शख्स, घर-घर मुफ्त में पहुंचा रहा है खाना

पूरा देश इन दिनों कोरोना कहर से जूझ रहा है. एक बार फिर से कोरोना पॉजिटिव (Corona Positive) लोगों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है. ऐसे में लोग अपने घरों में ही क्वारंटाइन (Quarantine) हो रहे हैं. इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर गुजरात (Gujarat) का एक शख्स चर्चा में छाया हुआ है. ये शख्स घर में क्वारंटाइन हुए लोगों को मुफ्त में लंच और डिनर की सुविधा दे रहा है. जिसकी वजह से लोग इस शख्स की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. कोरोना की वजह से घर में क्वारंटाइन हुए लोगों को ये शख्स मुफ्त में उनके घर तक रात और दिन का खाना पहुंचा रहा है. इस सुविधा के लिए कोई भी जरूरतमंद इन्हें ट्विटर पर मैसेज भी कर सकता है.

यह भी पढ़ें

गुजरात के वडोदरा के निवासी शुभल शाह (Shubhal Shah) ने कहा, "# वडोदरा कोरोना के इस मुश्किल समय में हम आपके साथ यहां हैं." अगर आपका परिवार कोविड 19 से जूझ रहा है, तो हम आपके पूरे क्वारंटाइन काल तक आपके दरवाजे पर मुफ्त में हाइजेनिक लंच और डिनर पहुंचाएंगे. सोशल मीडिया पर ये पोस्ट काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. इस पोस्ट पर अबतक 9 हजार से ज्यादा लाइक्स आ चुके हैं.

लोग शुभल शाह की लोगों के प्रति इस सेवा की सराहना कर रहे हैं. बहुत से लोग तो इस नेक काम में शुभल शाह और नकी टीम की मदद करने के लिए भी आगे आ रहे हैं.


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


Coronavirus pandemicGujaratFree Food
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | चुनाव 2021 (Elections 2021) के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें और जानें इलेक्शन रिज़ल्ट्स (Election Results) सबसे पहले |

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 