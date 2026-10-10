विदेश जाने का मौका छोड़कर भारत में रुकने वाले एंटरप्रेन्योर का छलका दर्द, बोले- 'कई बार लगा मैंने गलती की'

Trending Post: पापा को नाराज करके विदेश जाने से इनकार करने वाले चेन्नई के एंटरप्रेन्योर सुभाष आर ने शुक्रवार को अपने कहानी सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की है, जो तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. उन्होंने एक्स पर एक लंबी पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'जब मैं मिडिल स्कूल में था, तो विदेश जाने के बारे में सोचना मुझे बहुत फैसिनेटिंग लगता था. इसीलिए मैंने 2003 में SAT की परीक्षा दी थी. तब मुझे NUS और NTU समेत कई जगहों से एडमिशन का मौका मिला. मेरे विदेश जाने की सारी तैयारी हो चुकी थी. लेकिन मुझे CEG में भी एडमिशन मिल गया, जो उस समय तमिलनाडु के सबसे अच्छे इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेजों में से एक था. और मैंने कुछ ऐसा किया जिसकी किसी को उम्मीद नहीं थी. मैंने NUS/NTU के बजाय CEG में मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग को चुना, जिससे पापा नाराज हो गए.'
'सिस्टम की वजह से कई बार फैसले पर हुआ पछतावा'
सुभाष ने कहा, 'अपनी ग्रेजुएशन की पढ़ाई पूरी होने के बाद, मेरे पास दो रास्ते थे: GRE या CAT. पापा चाहते थे कि मैं GRE दूं और जल्द से जल्द भारत छोड़ दूं. मैंने CAT चुना और यहीं रुक गया. आखिरकार मैंने भारत के सबसे ज्यादा रेगुलेटेड सेक्टर में से एक में अपना बिजनेस शुरू किया. रेगुलेटर्स ने लगभग तीन बार मेरे बिजनेस को खत्म ही कर दिया था. कभी MSE को बंद करना. कभी अपनी मर्जी से कमीशन कम कर देना. कभी मनमाने ढंग से नेट-वर्थ की जरूरतें बढ़ा देना और मेरे बिजनेस के टिके रहने की क्षमता पर ही सवाल उठाना. कई बार मुझे लगा कि क्या यहीं रुकना मेरी गलती थी. सिस्टम ने मुझे ऐसा सोचने के लिए काफी वजहें भी दीं. फिर भी, भगवान की कृपा से, मैं टिका रहा. भारत में कंपनी चलाते हुए मुझे 17 साल हो गए हैं और सब कुछ होने के बावजूद, मैं अब भी इस देश से प्यार करता हूं.'
'मेरा लगाव मेरी निराशाओं से कहीं ज्यादा गहरा है'
सुभाष ने आगे लिखा, 'शायद यह वह मानसिक शांति है जो मुझे उसके ग्रामीण इलाकों में घूमने पर मिलती है. शायद यह वह आत्म-संतुष्टि है जो उसके मंदिर मुझे देते हैं. शायद यह वह खुशी है जो मुझे मलनाड, अपने पांड्य देश या अपने प्यारे त्रावणकोर में महसूस होती है, जब भी मैं उस धरती पर कदम रखता हूं और वहां की पगडंडियों पर चलता हूं. मैं इस बात से सुकून महसूस करता हूं कि दशकों की समाजवादी नीतियों और राजनीतिक कुप्रबंधन के बावजूद भारत ने इतनी तरक्की की, बजाय इसके कि मैं हर पल उसकी कमियों की शिकायत करता रहूं. मैं भारत की आलोचना कर सकता हूं. यहां की नौकरशाही और नियमों से निराश हो सकता हूं, लेकिन मेरा लगाव मेरी निराशाओं से कहीं ज्यादा गहरा है.'
'17 साल बाद मुझे लगता है कि मेरो फैसला सही था'
सुभाष ने आखिर में लिखा, 'शायद यही बात वे लोग नहीं समझ पाते जो लगातार भारत की तुलना पश्चिम से करते हैं. कोई देश सिर्फ अपनी सड़कों की क्वालिटी, सरकारी कामकाज की कुशलता या लोगों की सैलरी से नहीं पहचाना जाता. इसमें अपनापन, सभ्यता से जुड़ाव और मन की शांति भी होती है, जिसे किसी स्प्रेडशीट पर मापा नहीं जा सकता. मैं किसी बेजान सिस्टम का गुलाम बनकर जिंदगी बिताने के बजाय, उस देश में एक मामूली इंसान बनकर रहना पसंद करूंगा जिसे मैं प्यार करता हूं. मेरे पास देश छोड़ने के मौके थे. मैंने यहीं रहने का फैसला किया. 17 साल बाद, तमाम मुश्किलों, नाकामियों और संघर्षों के बावजूद, मुझे लगता है कि मेरा फैसला सही था. यह देश एकदम परफेक्ट नहीं है. लेकिन यह मेरा है. यह मुझे कभी नहीं छोड़ेगा. मुझे अपने यहां जगह देने के लिए यह वीजा नहीं मांगेगा, क्योंकि इसमें एक आत्मा है और मैं इसका बेटा हूं. और यही बात सबसे बड़ा फर्क पैदा करती है.'
यहां पढ़ें पूरी पोस्ट:-
I was fascinated by the idea of migrating abroad when I was in middle school. I had heard so many “wow” stories about the sons and daughters of my father's colleagues who had gone overseas. I wrote the SAT way back in 2003. Got multiple admits, including NUS and NTU. Everything was ready for me to migrate. But I also got admission to CEG, then among the best engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu. And I did the unthinkable. I chose Mechanical Engineering at CEG over NUS/NTU. Dad went wild! At the end of my undergraduate years, I had two choices: GRE or CAT. Dad wanted me to take the GRE and leave India at the earliest. I chose CAT. I stayed back. I eventually started a venture in one of India's most heavily regulated industries. And the regulators nearly killed my venture thrice. Closing down MSE. Slashing commissions at their whims and fancies. Arbitrarily increasing net-worth requirements and questioning the very viability of my business. There were moments when I wondered whether staying back had been a mistake. The system certainly gave me enough reasons to feel that way. Yet, by God's grace, I survived. Seventeen years of running a company in India. And despite everything, I still love this country. I don't entirely know why. Perhaps it is the mananimmathi I experience when I travel through her countryside. Perhaps it is the atma tripti her temples give me. Perhaps it is the inexplicable happiness I feel in Malnad, in my Pandya desam, or in my beloved Travancore whenever I set foot on that soil and walk its paths. Priceless. Absolutely priceless. Look at where India was in the 1960s and 1970s and where she is today. She has come a long way. From confiscatory 97% marginal income-tax rates to a much lower peak rate today. From a hopelessly Fabian socialist model to a mixed economy. From waiting endlessly for a Bajaj Chetak to being able to buy a Toyota in minutes. From waiting years for a telephone connection to becoming one of the world's cheapest mobile-data markets. From mud roads to expressways. From extreme poverty — remember Kamal Haasan eating an apple that had fallen into a gutter in Varumayin Niram Sivappu — to Shimla apples being available even in village markets. India has travelled an extraordinary distance. Of course, she could have done much better. She could have become another Singapore in terms of civic infrastructure, public services and urban planning. We have squandered decades and opportunities. There is no denying that. But she remains India. I take comfort in how far she has travelled despite decades of socialist policies and political mismanagement, rather than spending every waking moment complaining about everything that is wrong with her. I can criticise India. I can demand better governance, better infrastructure and better public services. I can be frustrated with her bureaucracy and regulations. But my affection for her runs deeper than my frustrations. And perhaps that is what people who constantly compare India with the West fail to understand. A country is not merely the quality of its roads, the efficiency of its bureaucracy or the size of its paycheques. There is also a sense of belonging, a civilisational connection and a peace of mind that cannot be measured on a spreadsheet. I would rather be a small soul in a country I love than spend my life as an indentured servant in a soulless system. I had my opportunities to leave. I chose to stay. Seventeen years later, with all the scars, setbacks and struggles, I still feel it was worth it. She is far from perfect. But she is mine. She will never ditch me. She will not ask for a VISA to accommodate me as she has soul and I am her son. And that makes all the difference.— Subash R (@subashr232) October 9, 2026
सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने दिए अलग-अलग रिएक्शन्स
सोशल मीडिया पर सुभाष की इस पोस्ट को पढ़कर लोग अलग-अलग रिएक्शन्स दे रहे हैं.
एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'आपका घर चाहे जैसा भी हो, अच्छा या बुरा, वह आपका ही होता है. किसी और के घर में कुछ दिनों से ज्यादा रहने और वहां पराया महसूस कराए जाने का अनुभव अपमानजनक हो सकता है. भले ही वहां जीवन-स्तर कितना भी अच्छा क्यों न हो, वह घर आपका नहीं होता.'
दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, 'यह बात दिल से निकली थी. हाल ही में मेरे कुछ जूनियर साथियों ने मुझसे पूछा कि मैं भारत में क्यों रुका रहा, और मेरा जवाब भी कुछ ऐसा ही था. यहां अपनापन और जुड़ाव महसूस होता है, जबकि बाकी जगहों पर भले ही मैं सफल हो जाऊं, लेकिन किसी न किसी स्तर पर मैं बाहरी ही कहलाऊंगा.'
तीसरे यूजर ने लिखा, 'मैं आपकी पोस्ट का सम्मान करता हूं. लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि अपार संभावनाओं वाला हमारा देश हमारे नेताओं की वजह से जकड़ा हुआ है. आजादी के समय से ही ये बंधन और कसते जा रहे हैं. भले ही टैक्स की दरें और ओपन लाइसेंस राज खत्म हो गए हों, लेकिन पॉलिसी को लेकर अनिर्णय की स्थिति, नौकरशाही का दखल और अक्षम न्यायपालिका जैसी समस्याएं अभी भी बनी हुई हैं.'
चौथे यूजर ने लिखा, 'सीधी बात यह है कि भारत में रहने का फैसला करने वाला व्यक्ति, विदेश में रहने का फैसला करने वाले व्यक्ति की तुलना में ज्यादा देशभक्त नहीं होता.'
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