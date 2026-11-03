एयर पॉल्यूशन से फेफड़े ही नहीं, दिल भी हो रहा कमजोर, डॉक्टर से जानिए बच्चों से बुजुर्गों तक का कैसे रखें ध्यान

सर्दियों का मौसम शुरू हो गया है और ठंड के मौसम में एयर पॉल्यूशन बढ़ जाता है. इन दिनों दिल्ली और आसपास के इलाकों में वायु प्रदूषण बढ़ गया है, जिसका असर लोगों के सेहत पर पड़ रहा है. हवा की गुणवत्ता बेहद खराब से गंभीर और बेहद गंभीर श्रेणी में पहुंचने के कारण लोगों को सांस लेने में परेशानी, खांसी, आंखों में जलन और सीने में जकड़न जैसी समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. ऐसे में लोगों कुछ जरूरी बातों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए. मेदांता गुरुग्राम के इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंटरनल मेडिसिन, रेस्पिरेटरी एंड स्लीप मेडिसिन के चेयरमैन डॉ. रणदीप गुलेरिया ने प्रदूषण से बचने के तरीके बताए हैं.
डॉ. गुलेरिया के मुताबिक, जब भी AQI गंभीर लेवल पर पहुंचता है, तो अस्पतालों में सांस से जुड़ी समस्याओं के मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने लगती है. कई मरीजों को तो अस्पताल के वार्ड और आईसीयू तक में भर्ती करना पड़ता है. इसका सबसे ज्यादा असर उन लोगों पर पड़ता है, जिन्हें पहले से सांस या दिल की बीमारी है. इसके अलावा छोटे बच्चों और बुजुर्गों के लिए भी एयर पॉल्यूशन नुकसानदायक होता है. उन्होंने बताया कि प्रदूषण का असर सिर्फ बीमार लोगों तक सीमित नहीं रहता. हेल्दी लोग भी इसकी चपेट में आने लगते हैं. उन्हें सीने में भारीपन, सांस फूलने, खांसी और आंखों से पानी आने जैसी दिक्कतें हो सकती हैं. वहीं, अस्थमा और COPD के मरीजों की परेशानी और बढ़ जाती है.
सर्दियों में क्यों बढ़ जाता है प्रदूषण
डॉ. गुलेरिया के मुताबिक, सर्दियों में ठंडी हवा और कम हवा की गति के कारण प्रदूषक जमीन के आसपास ही जमा रहने लगते हैं. इस वजह से प्रदूषित हवा बाहर नहीं निकल पाती. इसके अलावा पराली जलाना, गाड़ियों से निकलने वाला धुआं, डीजल जनरेटर, पटाखे और निर्माण कार्य भी प्रदूषण बढ़ाते हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि इस समस्या से निपटने के लिए सभी कारणों पर एक साथ काम करना होगा.
#WATCH | Delhi: On air pollution, Chairman, Institute of Internal Medicine, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Medanta Gurugram, Dr Randeep Guleria, says, "The AQI has now reached the severe or very severe range, which is very troublesome and poses a major challenge, especially for people with chronic respiratory problems, chronic heart disease, young children, and the elderly. Every year, when the AQI hits the severe range, we see an increase in the number of patients coming to the emergency with breathing difficulties and coughs, many of whom have to be admitted to the ward or ICU...with the AQI being so bad, it affects not only those with chronic problems, but even normal people start experiencing chest tightness, breathlessness, watering of their eyes, and coughing. For individuals with COPD, asthma, and heart problems, their primary condition worsens because air pollution causes increased inflammation in the lungs and vessels, leading to a worsening of the underlying disease, a drop in oxygen saturation, and increased breathlessness. He adds, "We look at both emissions and weather factors. The Indo-Gangetic Plain is a landlocked area where, in winter, cold air causes pollution to settle at ground level with low wind velocity, preventing it from moving away, unlike what might happen in coastal areas. Secondly, emissions increase due to factors like stubble burning, increased use of diesel, more vehicles on the road, and crackers...crop burning, crackers, diesel use in generators or other equipment, and construction all need to be looked at, and a multi-pronged approach is required to address all factors leading to high emission rates. Stopping crackers and decreasing crop burning would help in a big way." He further adds, "...air pollution is a silent killer—it kills by worsening underlying diseases and other health problems...it decreases your lifespan and leads to stunted lung growth in children, with studies showing that children's lung functions get impaired if they are exposed to such high levels of poor quality air. To prevent and manage health risks in this situation, I suggest the following measures: take medications regularly: If you are on medication or inhalers, do not miss them, and consult your doctor if your breathlessness increases. Avoid going out: Stay indoors when the AQI is very bad. If you must go out, wear a mask—an N95 mask is the best. Go out only when the sun is out, and it is warm. Keep windows and doors closed. Use air purifiers. Avoid outdoor exercise."— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2026
प्रदूषण को हल्के में नहीं लें
डॉ. गुलेरिया ने वायु प्रदूषण को साइलेंट किलर बताते हुए कहा कि ये धीरे-धीरे शरीर को नुकसान पहुंचाता है और इंसान की उम्र कम कर सकता है. बच्चों के फेफड़ों के विकास पर भी इसका बुरा असर पड़ता है. खराब हवा में लंबे समय तक रहने से बच्चों की फेफड़ों की कार्यक्षमता प्रभावित हो सकती है.
प्रदूषण से बचने के लिए क्या करें?
डॉ. गुलेरिया के मुताबिक, पॉल्यूशन से बचने ले लिए लोगों को कुछ जरूरी चीजों का ध्यान रखना चाहिए. उनके मुताबिक, जिन लोगों को पहले से कोई बीमारी है, उन्हें अपनी दवाएं और इनहेलर नियमित रूप से लेने चाहिए. सांस फूलने की समस्या बढ़ने पर डॉक्टर से संपर्क करना चाहिए.
- AQI बहुत खराब होने पर घर से बाहर निकलने से बचें.
- बाहर जाना जरूरी हो तो N95 मास्क पहनें.
- धूप निकलने और मौसम थोड़ा गर्म होने पर ही बाहर जाएं.
- घर की खिड़कियां और दरवाजे बंद रखें.
- घर के अंदर एयर प्यूरीफायर का इस्तेमाल करें.
- खुले में एक्सरसाइज करने से बचें.
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