83 Trailer: रणवीर सिंह ने कपिल देव बनकर जीता सबका दिल, दमदार एक्टिंग पर फिदा हुए फैंस, बोले- फिल्म रचेगी इतिहास

लंबे इंतजार के बाद, 83' के निर्माताओं ने फिल्म का ट्रेलर जारी कर दिया है. अंडरडॉग की अविश्वसनीय सच्ची कहानी, 24 दिसंबर 2021 को बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है. कबीर खान (Kabir Khan) द्वारा निर्देशित फिल्म 1983 की विश्व कप जीत के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है. रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) , कपिल देव (Kapil Dev) के किरदार में नजर आएंगे. इसके अलावा ताहिर राज भसीन, जीवा, साकिब सलीम, जतिन सरना, चिराग पाटिल, दिनकर शर्मा, निशांत दहिया, हार्डी संधू, साहिल खट्टर, एमी विर्क, आदिनाथ कोठारे, धैर्य करवा, आर बद्री और पंकज त्रिपाठी ने फिल्म में अहम किरदारों में दिखेंगे. दीपिका पादुकोण कपिल देव की पत्नी रोमी का किरदार निभा रही हैं.
इसमें कोई शक नहीं है कि रणवीर सिंह, कपिल देव के रूप में ट्रेलर में छाए हुए हैं और फैंस भी उन्हें इस रोल में देखकर काफी खुश है. ट्रेलर में रणवीर सिंह का जो अंदाज़ दिखा उससे फैंस काफी खुश हैं और उनकी एक्टिंग की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. लोग फिल्म के लिए अपने उत्साह को ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर कर रहे हैं. फिल्म से फैंस की उम्मीदें आसमान छू रही हैं, क्योंकि यह एक शानदार कलाकार रणवीर सिंह अभिनीत फिल्म है. दूसरे, 83 1983 क्रिकेट विश्व कप में भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत की कहानी कहता है, एक ऐसा विषय जिसे मुख्यधारा के सिनेमा में शायद ही कभी छुआ गया हो.
फैंस ने रणवीर सिंह की एक्टिंग से इतने खुश हैं कि ज्यादातर लोगों का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद ये कहना है कि ये फिल्म ऐतिहासिक होगी. और कुछ लोगों ने तो फिल्म के पहले ही ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित कर दिया है. आइए एक नज़र डालते हैं की ट्रेलर में रणवीर सिंह की एक्टिंग देखने के बाद लोग क्या कह रहे हैं...
I might be wrong, but willing to bet that this is Sachin Tendulkar as a 10 y.o in the film. If yes, then the movie is beyond what happened just on the pitch but how it inspired a generation. #83Trailerpic.twitter.com/FP1hFknvWI— Achu | Hindi is not our National Language da (@Bultaulta) November 30, 2021
#83Trailer - HGOTY CONFIRMED!!@RanveerOfficial as Kapil Dev 💥 and The Background Music 🔥 Best Parts From The Trailer, Winner For @kabirkhankk!— YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) November 30, 2021
This scene was such a surprise, took me seconds more to believe this is the same ranveer singh i stan! What a transformation 🔥#83Trailerpic.twitter.com/aF3w1fnddf— 𝙅𝙞𝙢𝙢𝙮 (@RanveerReign) November 30, 2021
This film will provide wholesome entertainment for sure. A sureshot blockbuster... Ranveer Singh's voice modulation is too good. #83Trailerpic.twitter.com/kqSww0xvf0— Mohabbatein (@sidharth0800) November 30, 2021
What A Trailer 🙏— BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) November 30, 2021
An outright Blockbuster.
This is gonna be historic 🙌#83Trailer@RanveerOfficial@kabirkhankkhttps://t.co/1CYiAUnJyT
Goosebumps 🔥#83Trailerpic.twitter.com/F9jXHCk2Rz— Rocky Bhai (@RockybhaiOffcl) November 30, 2021
Ranveer was great in the #83Trailer and i thought he got the mannerisms right too… this will be his film out and out! But of course the fan in me couldn't take my eyes off of #DeepikaPadukone. Missed her on celluloid, she really brightens up every scene she's in. Can't wait. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOAFIwMB4t— Akash Kumar (@kashxkumar) November 30, 2021
Trailer toh accha hai some pictures are priceless @therealkapildev@RanveerOfficial#SunilGavaskar #83 #83Trailerpic.twitter.com/9wYWdbutgg— AnuP MaHapatrA (@am_i_anup) November 30, 2021
Can't get over it .. Absolutely stunning … I thought I was watching Real Kapil Paaji speaking .. Omg .. This is hit out of the park #Thisis83#83Trailer champ .@RanveerOfficial@kabirkhankk@deepikapadukone@TripathiiPankaj@NGEMovies— Pushkar Jog (@jogpushkar) November 30, 2021
You are so amazing and gifted artiste.. eagerly waiting for the movie.. You look like a @therealkapildev paaji's doppelganger.. Goosebumps all over :) @RanveerOfficial love you lot, bro... @83thefilm trailer cut was so grip and emotional..— Mohammed Shafi (@Shafidreamz) November 30, 2021
Tickled me enough to want to see more of team equation.. and more Goosebumps moments!!... and also could see.. Kapil Sir talking most through Your Eyes!!.. #StayMast#StayBlessed and Promote it more na!!..#Smile— Atikin_Hgnis (@Atikin_Hgnis) November 30, 2021
83 हिंदी, तमिल, तेलुगु, कन्नड़ और मलयालम में 24 दिसंबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है. फिल्म 3डी में भी रिलीज होगी. कमल हासन की राजकमल फिल्म्स इंटरनेशनल और अक्किनेनी नागार्जुन के अन्नपूर्णा स्टूडियोज ने फिल्म के तमिल और तेलुगु संस्करण पेश करने के लिए रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट के साथ हाथ मिलाया है.
देखें Trailer: