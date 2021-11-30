83 Trailer: रणवीर सिंह ने कपिल देव बनकर जीता सबका दिल, दमदार एक्टिंग पर फिदा हुए फैंस, बोले- फिल्म रचेगी इतिहास

ट्रेलर में रणवीर सिंह का जो अंदाज़ दिखा उससे फैंस काफी खुश हैं और उनकी एक्टिंग की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. लोग फिल्म के लिए अपने उत्साह को ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर कर रहे हैं. फिल्म से फैंस की उम्मीदें आसमान छू रही हैं.

83 Trailer: रणवीर सिंह ने कपिल देव बनकर जीता सबका दिल, दमदार एक्टिंग पर फिदा हुए फैंस, बोले- फिल्म रचेगी इतिहास

83 Trailer: रणवीर सिंह ने कपिल देव बनकर जीता सबका दिल, दमदार एक्टिंग पर फिदा हुए फैंस

लंबे इंतजार के बाद, 83' के निर्माताओं ने फिल्म का ट्रेलर जारी कर दिया है. अंडरडॉग की अविश्वसनीय सच्ची कहानी, 24 दिसंबर 2021 को बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है. कबीर खान (Kabir Khan) द्वारा निर्देशित फिल्म 1983 की विश्व कप जीत के इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है. रणवीर सिंह (Ranveer Singh) , कपिल देव (Kapil Dev) के किरदार में नजर आएंगे. इसके अलावा ताहिर राज भसीन, जीवा, साकिब सलीम, जतिन सरना, चिराग पाटिल, दिनकर शर्मा, निशांत दहिया, हार्डी संधू, साहिल खट्टर, एमी विर्क, आदिनाथ कोठारे, धैर्य करवा, आर बद्री और पंकज त्रिपाठी ने फिल्म में अहम किरदारों में दिखेंगे. दीपिका पादुकोण कपिल देव की पत्नी रोमी का किरदार निभा रही हैं.

यह भी पढ़ें

इसमें कोई शक नहीं है कि रणवीर सिंह, कपिल देव के रूप में ट्रेलर में छाए हुए हैं और फैंस भी उन्हें इस रोल में देखकर काफी खुश है. ट्रेलर में रणवीर सिंह का जो अंदाज़ दिखा उससे फैंस काफी खुश हैं और उनकी एक्टिंग की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं. लोग फिल्म के लिए अपने उत्साह को ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर कर रहे हैं. फिल्म से फैंस की उम्मीदें आसमान छू रही हैं, क्योंकि यह एक शानदार कलाकार रणवीर सिंह अभिनीत फिल्म है. दूसरे, 83 1983 क्रिकेट विश्व कप में भारत की ऐतिहासिक जीत की कहानी कहता है, एक ऐसा विषय जिसे मुख्यधारा के सिनेमा में शायद ही कभी छुआ गया हो.

फैंस ने रणवीर सिंह की एक्टिंग से इतने खुश हैं कि ज्यादातर लोगों का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद ये कहना है कि ये फिल्म ऐतिहासिक होगी. और कुछ लोगों ने तो फिल्म के पहले ही ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित कर दिया है. आइए एक नज़र डालते हैं की ट्रेलर में रणवीर सिंह की एक्टिंग देखने के बाद लोग क्या कह रहे हैं...

83 हिंदी, तमिल, तेलुगु, कन्नड़ और मलयालम में 24 दिसंबर को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज़ हो रही है. फिल्म 3डी में भी रिलीज होगी. कमल हासन की राजकमल फिल्म्स इंटरनेशनल और अक्किनेनी नागार्जुन के अन्नपूर्णा स्टूडियोज ने फिल्म के तमिल और तेलुगु संस्करण पेश करने के लिए रिलायंस एंटरटेनमेंट के साथ हाथ मिलाया है.

देखें Trailer:


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


83 Trailer83 Trailer in HindiRanveer Singhkapil dev
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कोरोनावायरस के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें |

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 