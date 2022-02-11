IPL 2022 Auction: मेगा नीलामी से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर सभी टीमों के बीच छिड़ी "जंग"

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के आगामी सीज़न की मेगा नीलामी 12 और 13 फरवरी को होगी. ये नीलामी बेंगलुरु में होने वाली है. मेगा ऑक्शन (Mega Auction) में इस बार आईपीएल की कुल 10 टीमें हैं, जिनमें 590 खिलाड़ियों को ऑक्शन के लिए शामिल किया गया है. सभी टीमें इस मेगा ऑक्शन को लेकर उत्साह में है. 590 खिलाड़ियों में से 370 इंडियन होंगे और 220 खिलाड़ी विदेशी होंगे. इस मेगा ऑक्शन से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर सभी टीमों ने पोस्ट शेयर की है. आइए देखते हैं सोशल मीडिया पर क्या चल रहा है?

यह भी पढ़ें

मुंबई इंडियन्स फिर से दिल जीतने आ रही है

चेन्नई एक्सप्रेस के साथ मौजूद है

कोलकता नाइट राइडर्स भी किसी से कम नहीं है

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के दिल में क्या है?

इस बार पंजाब किंग्स भी पीछे नहीं रहने वाले हैं.

रॉयल चैंलेंजर अब विराट जीत चाहती है

सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद का राइज़ होगा?

लखनऊ के नवाब पास होंगे?

क्या गुजरात टाइटन्स करेगी कमाल?

कितने बजे शुरू होगी नीलामी?

IPL 2022 की नीलामी का कार्यक्रम सुबह 11 बजे शुरू होगा.

कहां देखें लाइव टेलीकास्ट और स्ट्रीमिंग?


टीवी पर देखने वाले दर्शक नीलामी को आसानी से स्‍टार स्‍पोर्ट्स चैनल पर देख सकते हैं.

IPL Auction का सीधा प्रसारण स्‍टार स्‍पोर्ट्स चैनल पर किया जाएगा. वहीं इसकी लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग OTT प्लेटफॉर्म हॉटस्‍टार (Hotstar) पर होगी.

