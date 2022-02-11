IPL 2022 Auction: मेगा नीलामी से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर सभी टीमों के बीच छिड़ी "जंग"

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के आगामी सीज़न की मेगा नीलामी 12 और 13 फरवरी को होगी. ये नीलामी बेंगलुरु में होने वाली है. मेगा ऑक्शन (Mega Auction) में इस बार आईपीएल की कुल 10 टीमें हैं, जिनमें 590 खिलाड़ियों को ऑक्शन के लिए शामिल किया गया है. सभी टीमें इस मेगा ऑक्शन को लेकर उत्साह में है. 590 खिलाड़ियों में से 370 इंडियन होंगे और 220 खिलाड़ी विदेशी होंगे. इस मेगा ऑक्शन से पहले सोशल मीडिया पर सभी टीमों ने पोस्ट शेयर की है. आइए देखते हैं सोशल मीडिया पर क्या चल रहा है?
मुंबई इंडियन्स फिर से दिल जीतने आ रही है
⏱️ Time to huddle up! ????— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 11, 2022
बोला पलटन, which players are you looking forward to join in our #OneFamily? ????#MumbaiIndians#AalaRe#TATAIPLAuction@ImRo45@surya_14kumar@KieronPollard55@Jaspritbumrah93pic.twitter.com/mFNCJ7Ik92
चेन्नई एक्सप्रेस के साथ मौजूद है
Less than a day to go! ⏳— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P????du Whistle P????du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 11, 2022
How is the ???? beat?! #AskLeo anything about the #SuperAuction ????#WhistlePodu ???? pic.twitter.com/Jm0fjbAxh7
Revisiting Auction memories with namma @imjadeja!— Chennai Super Kings - Mask P????du Whistle P????du! (@ChennaiIPL) February 11, 2022
???? Watch full video of Jaddu's excitement for the #SuperAuction ➡️ https://t.co/88a68rH41r#WhistlePodu#Yellove ???????? pic.twitter.com/o14Zbwadlp
कोलकता नाइट राइडर्स भी किसी से कम नहीं है
KKR Mock Auction Winners https://t.co/mrz8RvLGEl— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 11, 2022
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के दिल में क्या है?
???? | DC Chairman and Co-Owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi discusses what sets a Mega Auction apart from other events ????️#YehHaiNayiDilli#TATAIPLAuction#IPL2022pic.twitter.com/CPNmO6LXOb— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 11, 2022
इस बार पंजाब किंग्स भी पीछे नहीं रहने वाले हैं.
Our think tank has set the ball rolling in Bengaluru for the #TATAIPLAuction ????— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 11, 2022
#SaddaPunjab#IPLAuction#PunjabKingspic.twitter.com/K8wIxBfOqZ
रॉयल चैंलेंजर अब विराट जीत चाहती है
We're just ☝???? sleep away from #IPLMegaAuction. ????— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 11, 2022
CANNOT CONTAIN THE EXCITEMENT! ????????#PlayBold#WeAreChallengers#IPL2022#ClassOf2022pic.twitter.com/QkKJn3Z9T4
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद का राइज़ होगा?
Brian Lara is here. We repeat. @BrianLara IS HERE! ????????— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 11, 2022
Hear his thoughts as we get ready for the #IPLAuction tomorrow ????#OrangeArmy#ReadyToRisepic.twitter.com/cOrjDWZLwb
लखनऊ के नवाब पास होंगे?
Strategies | Plans | Scenarios#TATAIPLAuction#IPLAuction#LucknowSuperGiantspic.twitter.com/I5EXss6w2I— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 11, 2022
क्या गुजरात टाइटन्स करेगी कमाल?
Who will make the perfect batting partner for Shubman Gill? #TATAIPLAuction— Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 11, 2022
[📸: @ShubmanGill ] pic.twitter.com/7uyWqjuu8e
????????????-???????????????????????????? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????? ???????????? ????????????! ???? ????— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2022
How excited are you for the #TATAIPLAuction 2022❓ ???? pic.twitter.com/R5TFi8g6XE
कितने बजे शुरू होगी नीलामी?
IPL 2022 की नीलामी का कार्यक्रम सुबह 11 बजे शुरू होगा.
कहां देखें लाइव टेलीकास्ट और स्ट्रीमिंग?
टीवी पर देखने वाले दर्शक नीलामी को आसानी से स्टार स्पोर्ट्स चैनल पर देख सकते हैं.
IPL Auction का सीधा प्रसारण स्टार स्पोर्ट्स चैनल पर किया जाएगा. वहीं इसकी लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग OTT प्लेटफॉर्म हॉटस्टार (Hotstar) पर होगी.