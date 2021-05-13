कैंसर से जूझ रही महिला के ट्वीट ने झकझोर कर रख दिया लोगों का दिल, बेटे से बोली- ‘मैं मर रही हूं’

पढ़े अन्य भाषाएँ

डॉ. चौधरी को जून 2020 में उन्नत डिम्बग्रंथि के कैंसर (advanced ovarian cancer) का पता चला था, और अब वह सोशल मीडिया पर कैंसर से जंग लड़ने वाली अपनी इस यात्रा को लोगों के साथ शेयर कर रही हैं.

कनाडा (Canada) की एक न्यूरोसाइंटिस्ट (neuroscientist) डॉ. नादिया चौधरी (Dr Nadia Chaudhri) ने अनुग्रह, आत्म-नियंत्रण और शक्ति को फिर से परिभाषित कर दिखाया है. उनका एक ट्वीट इन दिनों इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रहा है, जो किसी के भी दिल को झकझोर कर रख देगा. डॉ. चौधरी को जून 2020 में उन्नत डिम्बग्रंथि के कैंसर (advanced ovarian cancer) का पता चला था, और अब वह सोशल मीडिया पर कैंसर से जंग लड़ने वाली अपनी इस यात्रा को लोगों के साथ शेयर कर रही हैं. कल डॉ. चौधरी ने अपने बेटे से बताया, कि वह कैंसर से अपनी लड़ाई हारने वाली हैं. ट्वीट में लिखा है, “आज का दिन मैं अपने बेटे को बता रही हूं कि मैं कैंसर से मर रही हूं. यह वो समय है जहां उसे मुझसे यह सुनना है. मेरे सारे आँसू अब बहने दो ताकि मैं आज दोपहर को बहादुर बन सकूँ. अब मुझे दु: ख के साथ देखिए ताकि मैं उसे आराम दे सकूं. उन्होंने बेटे के साथ एक तस्वीर भी पोस्ट की.

उनके फॉलोअर्स इस दर्दनाक बीमारी के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुखी हुए. और सबने उनके लिए प्रार्थनाएं भेजीं. एक यूजर ने कमेंट किया, “नादिया आपके लिए बहुत सारा प्यार. मैं चाहता हूं कि दुनिया की सभी मांएं आपको हमारी ताकत का थोड़ा-बहुत हिस्सा दे सकें. ''

नादिया के दूसरे फॉलोअर्स ने कहा, "ये जिस पल का आपने वर्णन किया, शब्दों में संक्षिप्त फिर भी  वास्तव में मुझे छुआ. इसने मुझे ठहरवा दिया. भागदौड़ से भरी दुनिया में एक लंबा विराम. ”

कुछ लोगों ने नादिया के दुख को दूर करने की कामना की.

एक फॉलोअप ट्वीट में, डॉ चौधरी ने शेयर किया कि उनके बेटे ने इस खबर पर कैसे प्रतिक्रिया दी. उन्होंने लिखा, “हमारा दिल टूट गया. हम बहुत रोये. और फिर इलाज शुरु हुआ. मेरा बेटा बहादुर है. वह उज्ज्वल है. वह ठीक हो जाएगा. और मैं जहाँ भी हूँ वहाँ से उसे बढ़ता हुआ देखूँगी. आज का दिन मेरे जीवन का सबसे कठिन दिन था. आप सभी के प्यार के लिए शुक्रिया. ”


COVID-19 टीकाकरण सूची में क्यूबेक के कैंसर रोगियों (Quebec's cancer patients) को प्राथमिकता देने के लिए नादिया लंबे समय से समर्थन कर रही हैं.

