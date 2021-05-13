कैंसर से जूझ रही महिला के ट्वीट ने झकझोर कर रख दिया लोगों का दिल, बेटे से बोली- ‘मैं मर रही हूं’

कनाडा (Canada) की एक न्यूरोसाइंटिस्ट (neuroscientist) डॉ. नादिया चौधरी (Dr Nadia Chaudhri) ने अनुग्रह, आत्म-नियंत्रण और शक्ति को फिर से परिभाषित कर दिखाया है. उनका एक ट्वीट इन दिनों इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रहा है, जो किसी के भी दिल को झकझोर कर रख देगा. डॉ. चौधरी को जून 2020 में उन्नत डिम्बग्रंथि के कैंसर (advanced ovarian cancer) का पता चला था, और अब वह सोशल मीडिया पर कैंसर से जंग लड़ने वाली अपनी इस यात्रा को लोगों के साथ शेयर कर रही हैं. कल डॉ. चौधरी ने अपने बेटे से बताया, कि वह कैंसर से अपनी लड़ाई हारने वाली हैं. ट्वीट में लिखा है, “आज का दिन मैं अपने बेटे को बता रही हूं कि मैं कैंसर से मर रही हूं. यह वो समय है जहां उसे मुझसे यह सुनना है. मेरे सारे आँसू अब बहने दो ताकि मैं आज दोपहर को बहादुर बन सकूँ. अब मुझे दु: ख के साथ देखिए ताकि मैं उसे आराम दे सकूं. उन्होंने बेटे के साथ एक तस्वीर भी पोस्ट की.
Today Is the day I tell my son that I'm dying from cancer. It's reached a point where he has to hear it from me. Let all my tears flow now so that I can be brave this afternoon. Let me howl with grief now so that I can comfort him. pic.twitter.com/PDgy8qbTIL— Dr. Nadia Chaudhri (@DrNadiaChaudhri) May 11, 2021
उनके फॉलोअर्स इस दर्दनाक बीमारी के बारे में सुनकर बहुत दुखी हुए. और सबने उनके लिए प्रार्थनाएं भेजीं. एक यूजर ने कमेंट किया, “नादिया आपके लिए बहुत सारा प्यार. मैं चाहता हूं कि दुनिया की सभी मांएं आपको हमारी ताकत का थोड़ा-बहुत हिस्सा दे सकें. ''
Sending you so much love Nadia 💙 I wish all the moms in the world could loan you a little bit of our strength— Dr. Nikki Crowley (@nicoleacrowley) May 11, 2021
नादिया के दूसरे फॉलोअर्स ने कहा, "ये जिस पल का आपने वर्णन किया, शब्दों में संक्षिप्त फिर भी वास्तव में मुझे छुआ. इसने मुझे ठहरवा दिया. भागदौड़ से भरी दुनिया में एक लंबा विराम. ”
I was 5 when my parents had this talk with me, my father died from cancer a few months later. I don't remember the conversation - just the tears and how much I loved them. As a mother now, I can't imagine the strength it takes for that conversation. My heart goes out to you.— Dr. Michelle Failla, PhD 😷 (@faillaphd) May 11, 2021
कुछ लोगों ने नादिया के दुख को दूर करने की कामना की.
Wish I could lessen this burden or take away the grief... if only for a moment. You both will be in my heart all day.— David Jentsch 🏳️🌈 #BlackLivesMatter (@jdavidjentsch) May 11, 2021
एक फॉलोअप ट्वीट में, डॉ चौधरी ने शेयर किया कि उनके बेटे ने इस खबर पर कैसे प्रतिक्रिया दी. उन्होंने लिखा, “हमारा दिल टूट गया. हम बहुत रोये. और फिर इलाज शुरु हुआ. मेरा बेटा बहादुर है. वह उज्ज्वल है. वह ठीक हो जाएगा. और मैं जहाँ भी हूँ वहाँ से उसे बढ़ता हुआ देखूँगी. आज का दिन मेरे जीवन का सबसे कठिन दिन था. आप सभी के प्यार के लिए शुक्रिया. ”
I'm overwhelmed by the response to this tweet, which I wrote while howling in bed. Since you're here, I am raising funds to support underrepresented scholars in my field. If you'd like to help me make my fundraising goal that would make my❤️swell.https://t.co/Ie0Nu27rMV— Dr. Nadia Chaudhri (@DrNadiaChaudhri) May 11, 2021
COVID-19 टीकाकरण सूची में क्यूबेक के कैंसर रोगियों (Quebec's cancer patients) को प्राथमिकता देने के लिए नादिया लंबे समय से समर्थन कर रही हैं.