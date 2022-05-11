Amul ने बेहद इमोशनल अंदाज में दी पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा को विदाई, लिखा- 'उनके हर सांस में साज था'

मशहूर संतूर वादक पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा को डेयरी ब्रांड अमूल ने बेहद इमोशनल अंदाज में भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी है. वहीं, सोशल मीडिया पर भी नेताओं से लेकर सभी अपने-अपने अंदाज में पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा को आखिरी विदाई दे रहे हैं.

भारत के जाने-माने शास्त्रीय संगीतकारों में से एक थे पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा (santoor maestro pandit shivkumar sharma), जिन्होंने 84 की उम्र में दुनिया को हमेशा-हमेशा के लिए अलविदा कह दिया. पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा का बुधवार को हार्ट अटैक से निधन हो गया था. वे पिछले 6 महीने से किडनी की समस्या से जूझ रहे थे, साथ ही वे डायलिसिस पर भी थे. उनके निधन के बाद हर कोई अपने-अपने अंदाज में उन्हें आखिरी विदाई दे रहा है. इस क्रम में डेयरी ब्रांड अमूल ने भी दिवंगत मशहूर संतूर वादक पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी है.

अमूल ने एक खास डूडल बनाकर पद्म विभूषण और मशहूर सितार वादक पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी है. डूडल को शेयर करते हुए लिखा है, 'उनके हर सांस में साज था.' इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा है, 'महान उस्ताद संतूर वादक को श्रद्धांजलि.' 

वहीं, सोशल मीडिया पर भी नेताओं से लेकर सभी अपने-अपने अंदाज में पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा को आखिरी विदाई दे रहे हैं.

भारत के जाने-माने शास्त्रीय संगीतकारों में से एक पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा ने फिल्मों में भी संगीत दिया था. उन्हें 1986 में संगीत नाटक अकेडमी अवार्ड मिला था. वहीं 1991 में पद्म श्री, 2001 में पद्मविभूषण से सम्मानित किया गया था.

