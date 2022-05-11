Amul ने बेहद इमोशनल अंदाज में दी पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा को विदाई, लिखा- 'उनके हर सांस में साज था'

भारत के जाने-माने शास्त्रीय संगीतकारों में से एक थे पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा (santoor maestro pandit shivkumar sharma), जिन्होंने 84 की उम्र में दुनिया को हमेशा-हमेशा के लिए अलविदा कह दिया. पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा का बुधवार को हार्ट अटैक से निधन हो गया था. वे पिछले 6 महीने से किडनी की समस्या से जूझ रहे थे, साथ ही वे डायलिसिस पर भी थे. उनके निधन के बाद हर कोई अपने-अपने अंदाज में उन्हें आखिरी विदाई दे रहा है. इस क्रम में डेयरी ब्रांड अमूल ने भी दिवंगत मशहूर संतूर वादक पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी है.
अमूल ने एक खास डूडल बनाकर पद्म विभूषण और मशहूर सितार वादक पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा को भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि दी है. डूडल को शेयर करते हुए लिखा है, 'उनके हर सांस में साज था.' इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा है, 'महान उस्ताद संतूर वादक को श्रद्धांजलि.'
वहीं, सोशल मीडिया पर भी नेताओं से लेकर सभी अपने-अपने अंदाज में पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा को आखिरी विदाई दे रहे हैं.
We've lost a maestro today. He has been my favourite along with Rahul.— Karanvir Sharma (@karanvirsharma9) May 11, 2022
Santoor is one of the instruments which I love the most.
Pandit ShivKumar Sharma made it enjoyable.
You live through your music sir. Peace and tranquility to Rahul and family. Om Shanti #ShivkumarSharmapic.twitter.com/BNeu3hD19d
Deeply saddened by demise of eminent Santoor maestro Pt. Shivkumar Sharma. The world of music has lost one of its gems. His contribution in exalting santoor & traditional instruments eg. Sitar & Sarod was unparalleled. My condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wOr3M9RLQb— Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) May 10, 2022
With the unfortunate demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji, our cultural world is a lot poorer. Through his works, he made landmark contributions towards popularising Indian music and culture. Condolences to his family and admirers. ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/kHlfW6CUMC— Dilip Saikia (@DilipSaikia4Bjp) May 10, 2022
Learning music since the age of 5, he put the rare Indian musical instrument, #Santoor, on global stage & composed some memorable music. His renditions will keep inspiring generations to come.#HPCL pays tribute to #Santoor Maestro Pt. Shivkumar Sharma #HPCL#music#Inspirationpic.twitter.com/3hRJpc1cRw— Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) May 10, 2022
Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of a legendary figure in Indian classical music, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma ji. It is a huge loss to the world of music.Deepest condolences to his family and league of fans, including me.— Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) May 10, 2022
Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/rDwbJgqkd0
भारत के जाने-माने शास्त्रीय संगीतकारों में से एक पंडित शिवकुमार शर्मा ने फिल्मों में भी संगीत दिया था. उन्हें 1986 में संगीत नाटक अकेडमी अवार्ड मिला था. वहीं 1991 में पद्म श्री, 2001 में पद्मविभूषण से सम्मानित किया गया था.
