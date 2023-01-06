बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में इस्तेमाल किए गए थे ये 10 खत, जोड़े थे दिल के तार, सालों बाद लोगों ने देखकर कहा- वाह!

Bollywood Viral Letter: मनोरंजन के लिए हम फिल्म देखते हैं. फिल्मों के अलावा हम बहुत गाने भी सुनते हैं और देखते भी हैं. लेकिन, कभी आपने गौर किया है कि फिल्मों में कई बार लेटर भी लिखे जाते थे, जिन्हें कभी नहीं पढ़ा गया है. फिल्मों में हम कुछ दृश्यों को ही देख पाते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर एक ट्विटर यूज़र ने 10 ऐसे ही पत्रों की तस्वीरों को शेयर किया है, जो लोगों को पसंद आ रही है. ये 10 ऐसे पत्र हैं, जिन्हें हिन्दी सिनेमा में इस्तेमाल किए गए हैं. इन पत्रों को पढ़कर आपको बहुत ही अच्छा लगेगा.
पहला पत्र
Eklavya's emotional request to his son in Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007). pic.twitter.com/oX0LjyPizJ— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023
दूसरा पत्र
Eklavya's emotional request to his son in Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007). pic.twitter.com/oX0LjyPizJ— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023
तीसरा पत्र
The letter to Kiran in the opening scene of Darr (1993). pic.twitter.com/LX4uO5gDQK— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023
चौथा पत्र
Prem's emo I-love-you-so-much-it-hurts chitthi to Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). Full marks for nice, legible writing. pic.twitter.com/rkv3xUs3zh— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023
पांचवां पत्र
A pretty letter in a pretty garden.— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023
(Chandni, 1989) pic.twitter.com/jsRlI281CJ
छठा पत्र
Nargis' tragic farewell message to Shahabuddin in Pakeezah (1972). pic.twitter.com/EIBWuGmocQ— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023
सातवां पत्र
Jodhaa's plea for help to her brother in Jodhaa Akbar (2008). pic.twitter.com/2DFT3q6dLI— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023
आठवां पत्र
Superb penmanship in this poster of Bimal Roy's Prem Patra (1962) where the titular entity is both the cause of conflict and its resolution. pic.twitter.com/oFvy0jupoh— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023
नौवां पत्र
Superb penmanship in this poster of Bimal Roy's Prem Patra (1962) where the titular entity is both the cause of conflict and its resolution. pic.twitter.com/oFvy0jupoh— Pragyan Mohanty (@PragyanM) January 4, 2023
सोशल मीडिया पर इन तस्वीरों को देखने के बाद कई यूज़र्स अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. एक यूज़र ने कमेंट करते हुए लिखा- इतनी बेहतरीन यादों को जोड़ने के लिए शुक्रिया.