कंप्यूटर सिस्टम में खराबी के कारण अमेरिका में सभी फ्लाइट्स को रोकना पड़ा, यात्रियों ने यूं बयां की अपनी परेशानी..

पायलट नोटिफिकेशन सिस्टम (Pilot Notification System)में खराबी के चलते अमेरिका में सभी फ्लाइट्स को रोकना पड़ा है. फ़ेडरल एविएशन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (FAA) के कंप्यूटर सिस्टम में गड़बड़ी के चलते यह अभूतपूर्व स्थिति पैदा हुई है. FAA की ओर से एक बयान में कहा गया है कि उसका 'नोटिस टु एयर मिशन सिस्टम' (NOTAM) स्थानीय समयानुसार बुधवार सुबह फेल हो गया. NOTAM विमान के संचालन के दौरान पायलटों और अन्य को अहम जानकारी देने में मदद करता है. विमानन निकाय ने बयान में कहा, "हम अंतिम सत्यापन जांच कर रहे हैं और अब सिस्टम को फिर से खोल रहे हैं. पूरे राष्ट्रीय हवाई क्षेत्र प्रणाली में संचालन प्रभावित हुआ है."
कई यात्रियों ने ट्वीट किया कि वे इस गड़बड़ी के कारण फंसकर रह गए है. एक यात्री ने लिखा, "कोई मुझे बताएगा कि एयरपोर्ट के सभी विमान क्यों खड़े हो गए हैं. वे कह रहे हैं कि FAA ने राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सभी उड़ानें बंद कर दी हैं."
Soooo anybody wanna tell me why all the planes in ATL airport just got grounded and they saying the FAA shut down ALL flights nationally cuz uhmmmm yeah— Remy Ma (@RealRemyMa) January 11, 2023
एक अन्य शख्स ने लिखा- कंप्यूटर में खराबी के चलते FAA ने सभी फ्लाइट्स को खड़ा कर दिया है. एक विमान में बैठा हूं.
The FAA has grounded all flights due to a computer outage. Sitting on a plane @EWRairport on @UnitedAirlinespic.twitter.com/Rlq5OBmiJd— Alan Smith (@alan_f_smith) January 11, 2023
Anyone one else stranded? Our @united says there is a nation wide outage of FAA @FAANews computer systems.— dj patil (@dpatil) January 11, 2023
A system wide #faa computer failure means all air travel is shut down nationwide. Waiting at LGA.— Walter Katz (@w_katz1) January 11, 2023
Gotta love when you book a 6 am flight trying to avoid travel delays, but due to a nationwide FAA system issue the flight is delayed anyway. Going to be a long day :)— Adele Burk (@BurkAdele) January 11, 2023
In Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Airline just informed us that the FAA computers are down in the US and no flights are flying to America.— Sal Paradise (@kjbulko) January 11, 2023
FAA की ओर से कहा गया है कि वे सिस्टम को बहाल करने के लिए काम कर रहे हैं और जल्द ही इस बारे में अपडेट करेंगे. प्रभावित यात्रियों की मदद के लिए एक हॉटलाइन भी सक्रिय की गई है.
