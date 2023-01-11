कंप्यूटर सिस्टम में खराबी के कारण अमेरिका में सभी फ्लाइट्स को रोकना पड़ा, यात्रियों ने यूं बयां की अपनी परेशानी..

नई दिल्‍ली :

पायलट नोटिफिकेशन सिस्‍टम (Pilot Notification System)में खराबी के चलते अमेरिका में सभी फ्लाइट्स को रोकना पड़ा है. फ़ेडरल एविएशन एडमिनिस्ट्रेशन (FAA) के कंप्यूटर सिस्टम में गड़बड़ी के चलते यह अभूतपूर्व स्थिति पैदा हुई है. FAA की ओर से एक बयान में कहा गया है कि उसका 'नोटिस टु एयर मिशन सिस्‍टम' (NOTAM) स्‍थानीय समयानुसार बुधवार सुबह फेल हो गया. NOTAM विमान के संचालन के दौरान पायलटों और अन्‍य को अहम जानकारी देने में मदद करता है. विमानन निकाय ने बयान में कहा, "हम अंतिम सत्यापन जांच कर रहे हैं और अब सिस्टम को फिर से खोल रहे हैं. पूरे राष्ट्रीय हवाई क्षेत्र प्रणाली में संचालन प्रभावित हुआ है."

कई यात्रियों ने ट्वीट किया कि वे इस गड़बड़ी के कारण फंसकर रह गए है. एक यात्री ने लिखा, "कोई मुझे बताएगा कि एयरपोर्ट के सभी विमान क्यों खड़े हो गए हैं. वे कह रहे हैं कि FAA ने राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सभी उड़ानें बंद कर दी हैं."

एक अन्‍य शख्‍स ने लिखा- कंप्‍यूटर में खराबी के चलते FAA ने सभी फ्लाइट्स को खड़ा कर दिया है. एक विमान में बैठा हूं.

FAA की ओर से कहा गया है कि वे सिस्टम को बहाल करने के लिए काम कर रहे हैं और जल्द ही इस बारे में अपडेट करेंगे. प्रभावित यात्रियों की मदद के लिए एक हॉटलाइन भी सक्रिय की गई है.

US flights groundedTwitterFlights grounded
