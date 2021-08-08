Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: समापन समारोह हुआ शुरू. भारत की ओऱ से बजरंग पूनिया ध्वजवाहक

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony: जापान में खेले गए टोक्यो ओलंपिक का समापन समारोह शुरू हो गया है.टोक्यों में 16 दिन तक चले चले गेम्स में भारत ने 7 मेडल जीते जिसमें नीरज चोपड़ा (Neeraj Chopra) ने गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया. अब पेरिस में 2024 में ओलंपिक का आयोजन किया जाएगा. टोक्यो में ओलिंपिक समापन समारोह में भारत की तरफ से ध्वज वाहक रेसलर बजरंग पूनिया होंगे. बजरंग पूनिया ने ओलंपिक में ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया. ओलंपिक के समापन समारोह मेंरत के हॉकी और कुश्ती के अधिकतर खिलाड़ियों के भाग लेने की संभावना है. भारत ने इस बार टोक्यो ओलंपिक में सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया है. भारत की झोली में 1 गोल्ड समेत कुल 7 मेडल आए. 2012 लंदन ओलंपिक में भारत के खाते में 6 मेडल आए थे.कोरोना के माहौल में ओलंपिक को टोक्यो में सफल बनाया गया है.
It's 8pm on 8 August 2021.— #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 8, 2021
The #ClosingCeremony for the Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 has officially begun.#UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogetherpic.twitter.com/AFSU15MGrr
Here are all the live updates from Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremon
Bajrang Punia is holding the Indian Flag high 🇮🇳 #ClosingCeremony#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/A90ZWzQviP- Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) August 8, 2021
Welcome, flagbearers!- Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
The athletes enter the Olympic Stadium together - a moment to remember that, while we may come from all over the world, @Tokyo2020 has proven that we are always #StrongerTogether. #Tokyo2020#ClosingCeremonypic.twitter.com/Wz8tnkb3mC
यह ओलंपिक खेल दूसरों से बिल्कुल अलग रहा। महामारी के इस दौर के बीच हमने जो महसूस किया वो शायद ही हमने पहले कभी किया था।- #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 8, 2021
लेकिन हमने साथ में मिलकर इसे साकार कर दिखाया।
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/MPnXFOlsx5
That's an order! #ClosingCeremonypic.twitter.com/RcLx7oR6jV- #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) August 8, 2021
Some glimpses of #Tokyo2020#ClosingCeremony- Doordarshan Sports #TokyoOlympics (@ddsportschannel) August 8, 2021
Good Bye!! #TokyoOlympics will meet #Paris2024pic.twitter.com/6iTDdIm7oL
यह ओलंपिक भारत के लिए सबसे सफल रहा है, हॉकी में 41 साल के बाद मेडल आए हैं. भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने अपने स्वर्णिम इतिहास की याद फिर से ताजा कर दी है.
समापन समारोह भी टोक्यो के राष्ट्रीय ओलिंपिक स्टेडियम में आयोजित किया जा रहा है.
टोक्यो ओलंपिक का समापन समारोह हुआ शुरू. भारत की ओऱ से बजरंग पूनिया ध्वजवाहक
एथलीटों की परेड शुरू
The parade of athletes has begun!- Olympics (@Olympics) August 8, 2021
The athletes walk in together to celebrate everything they have given these past few weeks.
Alone we are small but together we are giants!#StrongerTogether | #ClosingCeremony | #Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/YvACHlXcUE
प्रत्येक देश के ध्वजवाहक मार्च करते हुए
