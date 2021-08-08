Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony: समापन समारोह हुआ शुरू. भारत की ओऱ से बजरंग पूनिया ध्वजवाहक

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony: जापान में खेले गए टोक्यो ओलंपिक का समापन समारोह शुरू हो गया है.टोक्यों में 16 दिन तक चले चले गेम्स में भारत ने 7 मेडल जीते जिसमें नीरज चोपड़ा ने गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremony: जापान में खेले गए टोक्यो ओलंपिक का समापन समारोह शुरू हो गया है.टोक्यों में 16 दिन तक चले चले गेम्स में भारत ने 7 मेडल जीते जिसमें नीरज चोपड़ा (Neeraj Chopra) ने गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया. अब पेरिस में 2024 में ओलंपिक का आयोजन किया जाएगा. टोक्यो में ओलिंपिक समापन समारोह में भारत की तरफ से ध्वज वाहक रेसलर बजरंग पूनिया होंगे. बजरंग पूनिया ने ओलंपिक में ब्रॉन्ज मेडल जीतकर इतिहास रच दिया. ओलंपिक के समापन समारोह मेंरत के हॉकी और कुश्ती के अधिकतर खिलाड़ियों के भाग लेने की संभावना है. भारत ने इस बार टोक्यो ओलंपिक में सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन किया है. भारत की झोली में 1 गोल्ड समेत कुल 7 मेडल आए. 2012 लंदन ओलंपिक में भारत के खाते में 6 मेडल आए थे.कोरोना के माहौल में ओलंपिक को टोक्यो में सफल बनाया गया है.

Here are all the live updates from Tokyo Olympics 2020 Closing Ceremon 

बजरंग पूनिया भारत के झंडे के साथ
बजरंग पूनिया भारत के झंडे के साथ
एथलीट अपनी तस्वीर खिंचवाते हुए, पूरे जोश में हैं सभी खिलाड़ी
यह ओलंपिक भारत के लिए सबसे सफल रहा है
यह ओलंपिक भारत के लिए सबसे सफल रहा है, हॉकी में 41 साल के बाद मेडल आए हैं. भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने अपने स्वर्णिम इतिहास की याद फिर से ताजा कर दी है.
यह ओलंपिक भारत के लिए सबसे सफल रहा है
टोक्यो का सफल आयोजन, कोरोना के बीच में भी ओलंपिक का सफल आयोजन हुआ
समापन समारोह भी टोक्यो के राष्ट्रीय ओलिंपिक स्टेडियम में आयोजित किया जा रहा है.
भारत की ओऱ से बजरंग पूनिया ध्वजवाहक
टोक्यो ओलंपिक का समापन समारोह हुआ शुरू. भारत की ओऱ से बजरंग पूनिया ध्वजवाहक
एथलीटों की परेड शुरू
प्रत्येक देश के ध्वजवाहक मार्च करते हुए
ओलंपिक का समापन समारोह
