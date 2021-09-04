गोल्ड जीत कर मनीष नरवाल ने रचा इतिहास, पीएम मोदी ने कहा- शाबाश!

भारत को टोक्यो पैराओलंपिक में एक और गोल्ड मेडल मिला है. मनीष नरवाल (Manish Narwal) ने मिक्स्ड 50 मीटर पिस्टल एसएच1 निशानेबाजी में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर देश का मान बढ़ाया है. इसी के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर देशवासी अपनी खुशी जाहिर कर रहे हैं. पीएम मोदी से लेकर राजस्थान के सीएम ने मनीष की तारीफ की. 19 साल के मनीष नरवाल ने इतिहास रच दिया है. मनीष नरवाल बचपन से ही फुटबॉलर बनना चाहते थे, मगर किस्मत ने उन्हें निशानेबाज़ बना दिया.
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने बधाई दी.
Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para. pic.twitter.com/gGHUXnetWA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2021
राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने शुभकामनाएं दीं.
Heartiest Congratulations to #ManishNarwal for winning #Gold in shooting at #TokyoParalympics. What a magnificent victory! India is so proud of his brilliant performance!! #Paralympics— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 4, 2021
बोरिया मजूमदार ने बधाई दी.
And they do it and how!! Simply sensational. Wow wow wow #ManishNarwal and #SinghrajAdhana gold and silver! 20 medals now almost certain. https://t.co/5O5PeBIuIt— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 4, 2021
पीयूश शर्मा नाम के ट्विटर यूज़र ने कहा- फिर से गोल्ड देखकर दिल गदगद हो गया.
Goosebumps! Once again Indian National Anthem playing at #ManishNarwal victory ceremony in #Tokyo2020#Paralympics— पीयूष शर्मा 🇮🇳 (@SharmaPiyush96) September 4, 2021
जॉयदीप कर्माकर ने कहा- देश के लिए गर्व का माहौल.
Cant express my happiness at this moment ! Its again a blockbuster from the shooters! #Gold#Silver both for 🇮🇳.Incredible duo of #ManishNarwal & #SinghrajAdhana does it in style..2nd medal for Singhraj.par yeh dil mange more!! Am I getting greedy?! #Paralympics@ParalympicIndia— Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) September 4, 2021
PM Modi spoke to Manish Narwal & Singhraj Adhana, congratulating them for winning Gold & Silver medals in shooting.— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021
Both athletes appreciated the Prime Minister's repeated encouragement to the para-athletes, & thanked the PM for supporting them.#TokyoParalympics
इसके साथ ही टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारत की पदकों की संख्या 15 हो गई है.