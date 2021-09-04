गोल्ड जीत कर मनीष नरवाल ने रचा इतिहास, पीएम मोदी ने कहा- शाबाश!

भारत को टोक्यो पैराओलंपिक में एक और गोल्ड मेडल मिला है. मनीष नरवाल (Manish Narwal) ने मिक्स्ड 50 मीटर पिस्टल एसएच1 निशानेबाजी में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर देश का मान बढ़ाया है. इसी के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर देशवासी अपनी खुशी जाहिर कर रहे हैं. पीएम मोदी से लेकर राजस्थान के सीएम ने मनीष की तारीफ की. 19 साल के मनीष नरवाल ने इतिहास रच दिया है. मनीष नरवाल बचपन से ही फुटबॉलर बनना चाहते थे, मगर किस्मत ने उन्हें निशानेबाज़ बना दिया.

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने बधाई दी.

राजस्थान के सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने शुभकामनाएं दीं.

बोरिया मजूमदार ने बधाई दी.

पीयूश शर्मा नाम के ट्विटर यूज़र ने कहा- फिर से गोल्ड देखकर दिल गदगद हो गया.


जॉयदीप कर्माकर ने कहा- देश के लिए गर्व का माहौल.

इसके साथ ही टोक्यो ओलंपिक में भारत की पदकों की संख्या 15 हो गई है.

