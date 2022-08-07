CWG 2022 : बॉक्सिंग में नीतू ने जीता स्वर्ण पदक, भारत को 14वां गोल्ड मेडल मिला

नीतू घनघास ने राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के 48 किलो भार वर्ग के फाइनल में इंग्लैंड की मुक्केबाज को हराकर गोल्ड मेडल जीत लिया है.

CWG 2022 : बॉक्सिंग में नीतू ने जीता स्वर्ण पदक, भारत को 14वां गोल्ड मेडल मिला

Nitu Ghanghas

नई दिल्ली:

महिला मक्केबाज नीतू घनघास (Nitu Ghanghas) ने रविवार को बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों (Birmingham Commonwealth Games) में गोल्ड मेडल जीत लिया है. नीतू ने 48 किलो भार वर्ग के फाइनल में इंग्लैंड की डेमी-जेड रेसटान के खिलाफ जीत हासिल की. ये CWG 2022 में भारत का 14वां स्वर्ण पदक है. इसी के साथ भारत (India at Commonwealth Games) के लिए पदकों की संख्या कुल 42 हो गई है, जिसमें 14 गोल्ड, 11 सिल्वर और 17 ब्रॉन्ज मेडल शामिल है.  

यह भी पढ़ें

स्पोर्ट्स से जुड़ी Latest Updates के लिए अभी NDTV Sports Hindi को सब्सक्राइब करें. Click to Subscribe 

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Commonwealth Games 2022
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश और दुनिया की ताजा ख़बरें अब हिंदी में (Hindi News) | शिक्षा समाचार (Education News) , शहर (City News) , बॉलीवुड और राजनीति के समाचार at NDTV.in

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 