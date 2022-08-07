CWG 2022 : बॉक्सिंग में नीतू ने जीता स्वर्ण पदक, भारत को 14वां गोल्ड मेडल मिला

महिला मक्केबाज नीतू घनघास (Nitu Ghanghas) ने रविवार को बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों (Birmingham Commonwealth Games) में गोल्ड मेडल जीत लिया है. नीतू ने 48 किलो भार वर्ग के फाइनल में इंग्लैंड की डेमी-जेड रेसटान के खिलाफ जीत हासिल की. ये CWG 2022 में भारत का 14वां स्वर्ण पदक है. इसी के साथ भारत (India at Commonwealth Games) के लिए पदकों की संख्या कुल 42 हो गई है, जिसमें 14 गोल्ड, 11 सिल्वर और 17 ब्रॉन्ज मेडल शामिल है.
????NITU WINS GOLD!! ????— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 7, 2022
2️⃣time World Youth medalist Nitu Ghanghas wins ????at #CommonwealthGames2022 on debut
With this win, the pugilist has won a spot on the list of #Boxing A-listers????
Brilliant!!
Let's #Cheer4India#India4CWG2022pic.twitter.com/PvZ4qVWJuW
स्पोर्ट्स से जुड़ी Latest Updates के लिए अभी NDTV Sports Hindi को सब्सक्राइब करें. Click to Subscribe