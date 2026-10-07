कल का मौसम: दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार समेत 14 राज्यों में बारिश, उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल में अलर्ट, बर्फबारी से बढ़ेगी ठंड

- दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 8 अक्टूबर को आंशिक बादल और तेज हवाओं के बीच 34 डिग्री अधिकतम तापमान रहने का अनुमान है
- उत्तर प्रदेश के कई जिलों में 8 से 10 अक्टूबर के बीच आंधी-तूफान और बिजली गिरने के साथ छिटपुट बारिश
- उत्तराखंड में 8 और 9 अक्टूबर को भारी बारिश और तेज हवाओं के साथ ऊपरी इलाकों में बर्फबारी की संभावना जताई गई है
Kal Ka Mausam 8 October 2026: दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत देशभर में मौसम का मिजाज बदलने लगा है. मॉनसून की विदाई के बाद अब सुबह और रात के समय हल्की ठंड का अहसास शुरू हो गया है. हालांकि दिन में अभी भी गर्मी बनी हुई है. एक ओर पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी का दौर जारी है, तो उत्तर भारत के कुछ राज्यों में हल्की बारिश भी जारी है. इस बीच मौसम विभाग ने कल यानी 8 अक्टूबर 2026 के लिए बारिश का पूर्वानुमान जारी किया है. आईएमडी के डेली बुलेटिन के अनुसार कल देशभर के 14 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों बारिश या आंधी-तूफान का अलर्ट है. इसमें दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार से लेकर उत्तराखंड और जम्मू-कश्मीर तक शामिल है. जानिए कहां कैसा मौसम रहेगा.
अपने शहर का मौसम और अपने इलाके का AQI जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
दिल्ली-NCR में बारिश, ठंड भी बढ़ेगी
मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में आसमान में आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रह सकते हैं और तेज हवाओं का असर देखने को मिल सकता है. दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कई इलाकों में बारिश की संभावना भी बन सकती है. हालांकि फिलहाल मौसम विभाग ने कोई अलर्ट जारी नहीं किया है. कल आसमान में आंशिक रूप से बादल छाये रहेंगे. अधिकतम तापमान 34 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 22 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है. 9 अक्टूबर को अधिकतम तापमान में मामूली गिरावट दर्ज होने का अनुमान है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक इस दिन अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है. आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहेंगे.
यूपी के कई जिलों में बारिश
उत्तर प्रदेश से भी मॉनसून ने विदाई ले ली है. लेकिन अब मौसम फिर करवट ले रहा है. मौसम विभाग ने पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में आंधी-तूफान और बिजली गिरने की संभावना जताई है. 10 अक्टूबर तक कहीं-कहीं छिटपुट बारिश की संभावना है. वहीं पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में भी कल हल्की बारिश हो सकती है. 10 अक्टूबर के बीच कहीं-कहीं या छिटपुट बारिश की संभावना है.
उत्तराखंड में बारिश
मौसम विभाग ने कल उत्तराखंड के कुछ जिलों में बारिश की संभावना जताई है. IMD का कहना है कि 8 और 9 अक्टूबर को कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है. इस दौरान तेज हवाएं (30-40 किमी/घंटा) भी चल सकती हैं. वहीं ऊपरी इलाकों में बर्फबारी की भी संभावना है.
Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings : ❖ The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long. 74°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Uttarakhand and adjoining Himachal Pradesh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh & adjoining Chhattisgarh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Jharkhand & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. ❖ A trough from Gulf of Mannar to Madhya Maharashtra runs from Gulf of Mannar to North Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from southwest Uttar Pradesh to northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 7th-8th October and on 10th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 9th October and on 11th October; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 7th-13th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 7th-13th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 7th-9th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 7th-10th October; West Rajasthan during 11th-12th October; East Rajasthan on 12th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 7th October; Himachal Pradesh during 7th-9th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8th October; Uttarakhand during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Punjab during 7th-8th October; East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 7th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Punjab during 9th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 9th-10th October; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 7th-8th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 8th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on 7th October; Uttarakhand during 8th-9th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 7th-9th October;Vidarbha on 7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Chhattisgarh during 7th-8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 7th-8th October; Vidarbha on 7th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 7th-8th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 9th-11th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 7th October and during 9th-10th October; Jharkhand during 9th-10th October; Bihar during 7th-10th October; Odisha during 7th-13th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 9th-13th October; Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 7th-8th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jharkhand on 7th October; Odisha during 7th-8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jharkhand during 8th-9th October; Bihar during 7th-8th October; Odisha on 9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 07th & 8th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand on 7th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 7th-10th October; Assam & Meghalaya during 7th-11th October and on 13th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 7th-13th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 7th-8th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 7th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 7th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 7th-8th October and during 10th-13th October; Kerala & Mahe during 12th-13th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during 7th-13th October; North Interior Karnataka during 9th-10th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 9th October; Kerala & Mahe during 7th-11th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 9th-10th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe during 7th-8th October and on 11th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 7th-13th October; South Interior Karnataka on 7th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-10th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 7th-9th October.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 7, 2026
झारखंड और बंगाल में बारिश
झारखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल में भी मौसम बदल रहा है. कल झारखंड में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश होने की संभावना है. 9-10 अक्टूबर तक कहीं-कहीं बारिश का भी अनुमान है. इसके अलावा पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम में कल काफी बड़े इलाके में व्यापक बारिश का अनुमान है, साथ ही कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश भी हो सकती है.
जम्मू-कश्मीर और हिमाचल प्रदेश में बारिश
कल जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान-मुजफ्फराबाद में काफी व्यापक बारिश का अनुमान है. हिमाचल प्रदेश में 8-9 अक्टूबर को आंधी-तूफान, बिजली गिरने और तेज हवाएं (40-50 किमी/घंटा) चलने की संभावना है.
इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट
- भारी बारिश:उत्तराखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, सिक्किम केरल, तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी
- मध्यम बारिश: हिमाचल प्रदेश, जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, बिहार और झारखंड
- हल्की बारिश: दिल्ली-एनसीआर, उत्तर प्रदेश, हरियाणा, पंजाब
यह भी पढ़ें: लौटते मॉनसून पर चक्रवात मंडराया, यूपी से बिहार-झारखंड तक 5 दिन बारिश का साया, उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल तक बदला मौसम
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