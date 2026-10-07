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कल का मौसम: दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार समेत 14 राज्यों में बारिश, उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल में अलर्ट, बर्फबारी से बढ़ेगी ठंड

कल का मौसम 8 अक्टूबर 2026: IMD ने कल 14 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है. इसमें दिल्ली, यूपी से लेकर बिहार-बंगाल तक शामिल है. जानिए आपके यहां कैसा मौसम रहेगा.

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कल का मौसम: दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार समेत 14 राज्यों में बारिश, उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल में अलर्ट, बर्फबारी से बढ़ेगी ठंड
कल का मौसम: जानिए कहां होगी बारिश Weather Update
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  • दिल्ली-एनसीआर में 8 अक्टूबर को आंशिक बादल और तेज हवाओं के बीच 34 डिग्री अधिकतम तापमान रहने का अनुमान है
  • उत्तर प्रदेश के कई जिलों में 8 से 10 अक्टूबर के बीच आंधी-तूफान और बिजली गिरने के साथ छिटपुट बारिश
  • उत्तराखंड में 8 और 9 अक्टूबर को भारी बारिश और तेज हवाओं के साथ ऊपरी इलाकों में बर्फबारी की संभावना जताई गई है
इस बार सर्दियों का मौसम कैसा रहेगा?

Kal Ka Mausam 8 October 2026: दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत देशभर में मौसम का मिजाज बदलने लगा है. मॉनसून की विदाई के बाद अब सुबह और रात के समय हल्की ठंड का अहसास शुरू हो गया है. हालांकि दिन में अभी भी गर्मी बनी हुई है. एक ओर पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी का दौर जारी है, तो उत्तर भारत के कुछ राज्यों में हल्की बारिश भी जारी है. इस बीच मौसम विभाग ने कल यानी 8 अक्टूबर 2026 के लिए बारिश का पूर्वानुमान जारी किया है. आईएमडी के डेली बुलेटिन के अनुसार कल देशभर के 14 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों बारिश या आंधी-तूफान का अलर्ट है. इसमें दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार से लेकर उत्तराखंड और जम्मू-कश्मीर तक शामिल है. जानिए कहां कैसा मौसम रहेगा.

अपने शहर का मौसम और अपने इलाके का AQI जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

दिल्ली-NCR में बारिश, ठंड भी बढ़ेगी

मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के अनुसार आने वाले दिनों में आसमान में आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रह सकते हैं और तेज हवाओं का असर देखने को मिल सकता है. दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कई इलाकों में बारिश की संभावना भी बन सकती है. हालांकि फिलहाल मौसम विभाग ने कोई अलर्ट जारी नहीं किया है. कल आसमान में आंशिक रूप से बादल छाये रहेंगे. अधिकतम तापमान 34 डिग्री और न्यूनतम तापमान 22 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है. 9 अक्टूबर को अधिकतम तापमान में मामूली गिरावट दर्ज होने का अनुमान है. मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक इस दिन अधिकतम तापमान 32 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है. आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहेंगे.

यूपी के कई जिलों में बारिश

उत्तर प्रदेश से भी मॉनसून ने विदाई ले ली है. लेकिन अब मौसम फिर करवट ले रहा है. मौसम विभाग ने पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में आंधी-तूफान और बिजली गिरने की संभावना जताई है. 10 अक्टूबर तक कहीं-कहीं छिटपुट बारिश की संभावना है. वहीं पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में भी कल हल्की बारिश हो सकती है. 10 अक्टूबर के बीच कहीं-कहीं या छिटपुट बारिश की संभावना है.

उत्तराखंड में बारिश

मौसम विभाग ने कल उत्तराखंड के कुछ जिलों में बारिश की संभावना जताई है. IMD का कहना है कि 8 और 9 अक्टूबर को कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है. इस दौरान तेज हवाएं (30-40 किमी/घंटा) भी चल सकती हैं. वहीं ऊपरी इलाकों में बर्फबारी की भी संभावना है.

झारखंड और बंगाल में बारिश

झारखंड और पश्चिम बंगाल में भी मौसम बदल रहा है. कल झारखंड में तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश होने की संभावना है. 9-10 अक्टूबर तक कहीं-कहीं बारिश का भी अनुमान है. इसके अलावा पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम में कल काफी बड़े इलाके में व्यापक बारिश का अनुमान है, साथ ही कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश भी हो सकती है.

जम्मू-कश्मीर और हिमाचल प्रदेश में बारिश

कल जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, गिलगित-बाल्टिस्तान-मुजफ्फराबाद में काफी व्यापक बारिश का अनुमान है. हिमाचल प्रदेश में 8-9 अक्टूबर को आंधी-तूफान, बिजली गिरने और तेज हवाएं (40-50 किमी/घंटा) चलने की संभावना है.

इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट

  • भारी बारिश:उत्तराखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, सिक्किम केरल, तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी
  • मध्यम बारिश: हिमाचल प्रदेश, जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, बिहार और झारखंड
  • हल्की बारिश: दिल्ली-एनसीआर, उत्तर प्रदेश, हरियाणा, पंजाब

यह भी पढ़ें: लौटते मॉनसून पर चक्रवात मंडराया, यूपी से बिहार-झारखंड तक 5 दिन बारिश का साया, उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल तक बदला मौसम 

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फॉलो करे:
Kal Ka Mausam, Weather Tomorrow, Weather Tomorrow Delhi, Weather Update, Weather Update Delhi
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