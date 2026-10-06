आज से 5 दिन आंधी-तूफान और बारिश, मॉनसून की विदाई के बीच हिमालय में बना पश्चिमी विक्षोभ फिर भिगोएगा, 18 राज्यों में IMD अलर्ट

मॉनसून भले ही दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा समेत उत्तर भारत से विदा हो चुका हो, लेकिन बारिश फिर से आने वाली है. हिमालय क्षेत्र में उठे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण पहाड़ी इलाकों में कहीं-कहीं बारिश कहीं बर्फबारी होने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है. जबकि दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश समेत उत्तर भारत के तमाम राज्यों में बारिश होने की संभावना है. कर्नाटक में आज से कहीं जगहों पर बहुत भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है. केरल और तमिलनाडु को भी लौटता मॉनसून भिगोने वाला है. मॉनसून विभाग ने 18 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है.मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, बिहार, झारखंड से लेकर बंगाल तक भी झमाझम बारिश होने का अनुमान है.
पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से बदलेगा मौसम
मौसम विभाग की मानें तो लद्दाख, जम्मू-कश्मीर से लेकर मुजफ्फराबाद में 6 से 9 अक्टूबर तक भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है. हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में 6 से 11 अक्टूबर के बीच बारिश होने के आसार हैं. हिमाचल प्रदेश में मनाली, कुल्लू, शिमला, चंबा से लेकर मंडी तक मौसमी बदलाव से बारिश देखने को मिलेगी. उत्तराखंड में भी पिथौरागढ़, रुद्रप्रयाग, चमोली समेत कई जिलों में आंधी, तूफान के साथ बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है. चारधाम यात्रा में केदारनाथ, बद्रीनाथ जाने वालों को भी अलर्ट रहने को कहा गया है. देहरादून, हल्द्वानी से पौड़ी में भी मौसमी बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा.
दिल्ली में आज का मौसम
दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा से लेकर चंडीगढ़ तक 6 से 11 अक्टूबर तक बारिश का दौर रहेगा. पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में भी इन पांच दिनों में बारिश देखने को मिलेगी. पूर्वी5 उत्तर प्रदेश में भी 6 से 10 अक्टूबर तक बारिश होने का अनुमान है. 11 अक्टूबर को पश्चिमी राजस्थान में भी हल्की बारिश होने के आसार दिख रहे हैं. उत्तर प्रदेश में भी पूर्वांचल में इन पांच दिनों के दौरान आंधी, तूफान, बिजली गिरने के आसार हैं. कई जगहों पर 50 से 60 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने की संभावना भी जताई गई है.
मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ का मौसम
मध्य प्रदेश के मौसम की बात करें तो 10-11 अक्टूबर को बारिश के आसार हैं. पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश और छ्त्तीसगढ़ में 6 से 10 अक्टूबर तक हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है. महाराष्ट्र के विदर्भ में भी 6-7 अक्टूबर को बारिश होने के आसार हैं. आंधी, तूफान भी कई जगहों पर देखने को मिल सकता है.
बंगाल, बिहार और झारखंड का मौसम
बंगाल, सिक्किम समेत गंगा के मैदानी इलाकों में भी 6 अक्टूबर और फिर 10-11 अक्टूबर को बारिश होने की संभावना है. बिहार में 6 से 9 अक्टूबर तक और फिर 8 से 10 अक्टूबर तक बारिश के साथ ओडिशा में भी 6 -11 अक्टूबर तक बारिश होने के संकेत हैं. बंगाल, बिहार के साथ ओडिशा में कई जगहों पर आंधी, तूफान के साथ बिजली कड़कने के भी आसान हैं.
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Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings : ❖ The trough from Gangetic West Bengal to Marathwada now runs from Gangetic West Bengal to Madhya Maharashtra in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from northwest Uttar Pradesh to east Bangladesh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ The trough from northeast Bihar to Northeast Bay of Bengal now runs from northcentral Bihar to north Odisha in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A fresh Western Disturbance seen as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis in middle tropospheric level runs roughly along Long. 64°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. ❖ A trough runs from Comorian Area to cyclonic circulation over North Interior Karnataka across Tamilnadu and South Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 6th October and on 9th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 7th-8th October and during 10th-11th October; Himachal Pradesh during 6th-11th October; Uttarakhand during 5th-11th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 6th-11th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 6th-10th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 5th-10th October; West Rajasthan on 11th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand on 6th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 7th-8th October; Himachal Pradesh during 7th-10th October; Uttarakhand on 5th October and during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 6th-7th October; East Uttar Pradesh on 5th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 8th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 9th-10th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 6th-9th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 6th-8th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 10th-11th October; Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 6th-10th October; Vidarbha during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 6th-9th October; Vidarbha during 6th-7th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Jharkhand during 5th-10th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 6th October and during 10th-11th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 5th-6th October and during 8th-10th October; Bihar during 5th-9th October; Odisha during 5th-11th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 5th October and during 7th-9th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Bihar, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 5th-9th October; Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during 5th-8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 5th-6th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 5th October. ❖ Moderate to severe lightning activity over Gangetic West Bengal during 05th -08th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 5th-10th October; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 5th-11th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Assam & Meghalaya on 5th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 5th-6th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 5th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 5th-7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 5th-6th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu,Puducherry & Karaikal during 5th-11th October; Coastal Karnataka during 7th-11th October; North Interior Karnataka during 5th-6th October and during 9th-10th October; South Interior Karnataka during 6th-11th October;Telangana on 7th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 5th-11th October; Coastal Karnataka during 5th-6th October; South Interior Karnataka on 5th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 5th-9th October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 5th-6th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 5th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30- 40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 7th-9th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 6th-8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Coastal Karnataka on 5th October; South Interior Karnataka during 5th-6th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 5th-6th October; Kerala & Mahe during 5th-6th October and during 9th-10th October; South Interior Karnataka on 6th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on 5th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 5th-8th October. Heat Wave, Hot & Humid weather and Warm Night conditions warning: ❖ Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa on 5th October.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 5, 2026
तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश, यनम के साथ रायलसीमा इलाके में भी बारिश की संभावना है. गोवा और कोंकण क्षेत्र में भी बारिश देखने को मिलेगी. पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों की बात करें तो असम, मेघालय, त्रिपुरा, मणिपुर, नागालैंड और अरुणाचल प्रदेश, मिजोरम में भी पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के बीच 10 अक्टूबर तक बारिश का दौर रहेगा.
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