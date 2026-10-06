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आज से 5 दिन आंधी-तूफान और बारिश, मॉनसून की विदाई के बीच हिमालय में बना पश्चिमी विक्षोभ फिर भिगोएगा, 18 राज्यों में IMD अलर्ट

Weather Today at my Location: उत्तर प्रदेश, दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा समेत उत्तर पश्चिम भारत में आज से फिर बारिश का दौर शुरू होने वाला है. मौसम विभाग ने वेदर डिस्टरबेंस के कारण आज से बारिश होने का अनुमान जताया है.

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आज से 5 दिन आंधी-तूफान और बारिश, मॉनसून की विदाई के बीच हिमालय में बना पश्चिमी विक्षोभ फिर भिगोएगा, 18 राज्यों में IMD अलर्ट
Delhi Weather Today at My Location Rain Alert
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नई दिल्ली:

मॉनसून भले ही दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा समेत उत्तर भारत से विदा हो चुका हो, लेकिन बारिश फिर से आने वाली है. हिमालय क्षेत्र में उठे पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण पहाड़ी इलाकों में कहीं-कहीं बारिश कहीं बर्फबारी होने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है. जबकि दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश समेत उत्तर भारत के तमाम राज्यों में बारिश होने की संभावना है. कर्नाटक में आज से कहीं जगहों पर बहुत भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है. केरल और तमिलनाडु को भी लौटता मॉनसून भिगोने वाला है. मॉनसून विभाग ने 18 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है.मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, बिहार, झारखंड से लेकर बंगाल तक भी झमाझम बारिश होने का अनुमान है. 

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से बदलेगा मौसम

मौसम विभाग की मानें तो लद्दाख, जम्मू-कश्मीर से लेकर मुजफ्फराबाद में 6 से 9 अक्टूबर तक भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है. हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में 6 से 11 अक्टूबर के बीच बारिश होने के आसार हैं. हिमाचल प्रदेश में मनाली, कुल्लू, शिमला, चंबा से लेकर मंडी तक मौसमी बदलाव से बारिश देखने को मिलेगी. उत्तराखंड में भी पिथौरागढ़, रुद्रप्रयाग, चमोली समेत कई जिलों में आंधी, तूफान के साथ बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है. चारधाम यात्रा में केदारनाथ, बद्रीनाथ जाने वालों को भी अलर्ट रहने को कहा गया है. देहरादून, हल्द्वानी से पौड़ी में भी मौसमी बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा.

दिल्ली में आज का मौसम

दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा से लेकर चंडीगढ़ तक 6 से 11 अक्टूबर तक बारिश का दौर रहेगा. पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में भी इन पांच दिनों में बारिश देखने को मिलेगी. पूर्वी5 उत्तर प्रदेश में भी 6 से 10 अक्टूबर तक बारिश होने का अनुमान है. 11 अक्टूबर को पश्चिमी राजस्थान में भी हल्की बारिश होने के आसार दिख रहे हैं. उत्तर प्रदेश में भी पूर्वांचल में इन पांच दिनों के दौरान आंधी, तूफान, बिजली गिरने के आसार हैं. कई जगहों पर 50 से 60 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने की संभावना भी जताई गई है. 

मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ का मौसम

मध्य प्रदेश के मौसम की बात करें तो 10-11 अक्टूबर को बारिश के आसार हैं. पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश और छ्त्तीसगढ़ में 6 से 10 अक्टूबर तक हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है. महाराष्ट्र के विदर्भ में भी 6-7 अक्टूबर को बारिश होने के आसार हैं. आंधी, तूफान भी कई जगहों पर देखने को मिल सकता है. 

बंगाल, बिहार और झारखंड का मौसम

बंगाल, सिक्किम समेत गंगा के मैदानी इलाकों में भी 6 अक्टूबर और फिर 10-11 अक्टूबर को बारिश होने की संभावना है. बिहार में 6 से 9 अक्टूबर तक और फिर 8 से 10 अक्टूबर तक बारिश के साथ ओडिशा में भी 6 -11 अक्टूबर तक बारिश होने के संकेत हैं. बंगाल, बिहार के साथ ओडिशा में कई जगहों पर आंधी, तूफान के साथ बिजली कड़कने के भी आसान हैं. 

ये भी पढ़ें - दिल्ली-UP में फिर बदलेगा मौसम, 18 राज्यों में बारिश; उत्तराखंड-केरल में अलर्ट
 

तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश, यनम के साथ रायलसीमा इलाके में भी बारिश की संभावना है. गोवा और कोंकण क्षेत्र में भी बारिश देखने को मिलेगी. पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों की बात करें तो असम, मेघालय, त्रिपुरा, मणिपुर, नागालैंड और अरुणाचल प्रदेश, मिजोरम में भी पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के बीच 10 अक्टूबर तक बारिश का दौर रहेगा.

ये भी पढ़ें - मॉनसून की विदाई के बाद बदलेगा मौसम, दिल्ली-NCR से यूपी-बिहार तक उमस और हल्की ठंड का असर
 

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