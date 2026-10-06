कल का मौसम: दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार में बारिश, पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी, 28 राज्यों में अलर्ट, सर्दियों की आहट!

Kal Ka Mausam 7 October 2026: दिल्ली-NCR समेत उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में कल मौसम बदलने वाला है. IMD ने देश के कुछ राज्यों के लिए बारिश, आंधी-तूफान और तेज हवाएं चलने की चेतावनी जारी की है. हिमाचल, जम्मू-कश्मीर, दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के लोगों को सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी गई है. इधर, मध्य भारत के लिए, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में 7 अक्टूबर को आंधी-तूफान और बिजली गिरने की संभावना है, जबकि पूर्वी भारत में बिहार में भी ऐसी ही स्थिति रहने का अनुमान है, जहां तेज हवाओं की गति 40-50 किमी/घंटा तक पहुंच सकती है.
अपने शहर का मौसम और अपने इलाके का AQI जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
दिल्ली, पंजाब और उत्तर प्रदेश में बारिश
7 अक्टूबर 2026 को हिमाचल प्रदेश और जम्मू-कश्मीर-लद्दाख के कुछ इलाकों में गरज-चमक के साथ बारिश हो सकती है. यहां 40 से 50 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने की संभावना है, जो 60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती हैं. हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली, पंजाब और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में भी ऐसा ही मौसम रहने का अनुमान है. वहीं, उत्तराखंड समेत इन राज्यों में 7 से 12 अक्टूबर के बीच कई जगहों पर हल्की से मध्यम बारिश हो सकती है.
दिल्ली-NCR में 7 अक्टूबर को आसमान में कुछ बादल छाए रहेंगे. अधिकतम तापमान 33°C से 35°C और न्यूनतम तापमान 21°C से 23°C के बीच रहने की उम्मीद है, जो सामान्य के आसपास है. दिन में हवा की दिशा उत्तर-पश्चिम से दक्षिण-पूर्व की ओर बदलेगी और गति 15 से 25 किमी/घंटा के बीच रहेगी. वहीं, पश्चिमी हिमालयी क्षेत्रों में कुछ स्थानों पर या कई जगहों पर हल्की से मध्यम बारिश और बर्फबारी होने की संभावना है.
बिहार-झारखंड में कैसा रहेगा मौसम?
6-7 अक्टूबर के दौरान बिहार में कहीं-कहीं आंधी-तूफान, बिजली कड़कने और तेज हवाएं (रफ़्तार 40-50 किमी/घंटा, झोंकों के साथ 60 किमी/घंटा तक) चलने की संभावना है. साथ ही 6-9 अक्टूबर के दौरान झारखंड और उप-हिमालयी पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम में, 6-8 अक्टूबर के दौरान गंगा के मैदानी इलाकों वाले पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा में और 8-9 अक्टूबर के दौरान बिहार में तेज हवाएं (रफ़्तार 30-40 किमी/घंटा, झोंकों के साथ 50 किमी/घंटा तक) चलने की संभावना है.
Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings: ❖ The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level runs roughly along Long. 68°E to the north of Lat. 32°N persists. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over South Haryana; another over southeast Uttar Pradesh and a trough runs from southeast Uttar Pradesh to north Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south coastal Odisha & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala coast in middle tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu in middle tropospheric level. ❖ A trough from Gulf of Mannar to Madhya Maharashtra in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 6th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 7th-12th October; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 6th-12th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 6th-12th October;West Uttar Pradesh during 6th-9th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 6th-10th October; West Rajasthan during 11th-12th October; East Rajasthan on 12th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 6th-7th October; Uttarakhand on 6th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh during 8th-9th October; Uttarakhand during 7th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh during 6th-7th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 6th-8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 8th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 8th-10th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 8th October. ❖ There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over southeast Uttar Pradesh on 06th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 6th-9th October; Vidarbha on 6th October; Chhattisgarh during 6th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 6th-7th October; Vidarbha on 6th October; Chhattisgarh during 6th-8th October. ❖ There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over northeast Madhya Pradesh on 06th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6th-9th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 6th October and during 9th-11th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 6th-7th October and during 9th-10th October; Bihar and Jharkhand during 6th-10th October; Odisha during 6th-12th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th-12th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 7th-8th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Bihar during 6th-7th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 6th-9th October; Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during 6th-8th October; Bihar during 8th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 8th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 6th-11th October; Assam & Meghalaya during 6th-10th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 6th-12th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 6th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 6th-7th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 6th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema,South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 6th-12th October; Kerala & Mahe on 12th October; Lakshadweep during 7th-8th October and on 12th October; North Interior Karnataka on 6th October and during 9th-10th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 6th-11th October; Lakshadweep on 6th October and during 9th-11th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 6th-10th October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep on 6th October and during 9th-10th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe during 7th-8th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 6th-8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over South Interior Karnataka during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 6th October and during 8th-10th October; Kerala & Mahe on 6th October and during 9th-10th October; South Interior Karnataka on 6th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 6th-8th October.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 6, 2026
कोलकाता स्थित क्षेत्रीय मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र ने मंगलवार को जानकारी दी है कि दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून की वापसी की प्रक्रिया जारी रहने के कारण अगले पांच दिनों तक प्रदेश में बारिश जारी रहने की संभावना है. हालांकि, मौसम विभाग ने इस दौरान बड़े पैमाने पर भारी बारिश की संभावना से इनकार किया है. कई जगहों पर हल्की से मध्यम बारिश की उम्मीद है जबकि उत्तर बंगाल के कुछ हिस्सों में कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश हो सकती है.
उत्तराखंड में मानसून की विदाई के बाद एक बार फिर मौसम ने करवट ली है. पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की सक्रियता के चलते प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया है. मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, येलो अलर्ट वाले जिलों में बारिश के साथ 30 से 40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने की संभावना है. इसे देखते हुए लोगों को सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी गई है. खासकर खुले स्थानों और संवेदनशील इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को मौसम में अचानक बदलाव के दौरान सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है.
राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में भी बारिश
राजस्थान के अधिकांश हिस्सों में अगले तीन-चार दिन मौसम आमतौर पर शुष्क रहने का अनुमान है, हालांकि एक नए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से सप्ताहांत में कुछ इलाकों में बारिश हो सकती है. मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, राज्य के अधिकांश हिस्सों में अगले तीन-चार दिन मौसम शुष्क रहने की प्रबल संभावना है. नए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से बीकानेर संभाग और शेखावाटी क्षेत्र के जिलों के कुछ हिस्सों में 10 से 12 अक्टूबर के दौरान बादल छाए रहने और कहीं-कहीं हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है.
इन राज्यों में बारिश
मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक 7 अक्टूबर को जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, पंजाब, हरियाणा, दिल्ली, चंडीगढ़, पश्चिमी और पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, सिक्किम, ओडिशा, अरुणाचल प्रदेश, असम, मेघालय, नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम, त्रिपुरा, अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, कोंकण, मध्य महाराष्ट्र, गोवा, तटीय और दक्षिणी आंतरिक कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु, केरल, पुडुचेरी (कराईकल और यनम सहित) तथा तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश और रायलसीमा में गरज-चमक, तेज हवाओं और बारिश की गतिविधियां देखने को मिल सकती हैं. कई इलाकों में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश होने का अनुमान है, जबकि कुछ स्थानों पर तेज बारिश और आंधी-तूफान भी आ सकते हैं.
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