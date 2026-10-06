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कल का मौसम: दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार में बारिश, पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी, 28 राज्यों में अलर्ट, सर्दियों की आहट!

कल का मौसम, 7 अक्टूबर 2026: क्या उत्तर भारत में सर्दियों की दस्तक होने वाली है? मौसम एक बार फिर करवट लेने जा रहा है. दिल्ली, यूपी और बिहार समेत 28 राज्यों में बारिश और तेज हवाओं का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है, जबकि पहाड़ी इलाकों में बर्फबारी की संभावना जताई गई है.

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कल का मौसम: दिल्ली, यूपी, बिहार में बारिश, पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी, 28 राज्यों में अलर्ट, सर्दियों की आहट!
कल का मौसम

Kal Ka Mausam 7 October 2026:  दिल्ली-NCR समेत उत्तर भारत के कई राज्यों में कल मौसम बदलने वाला है. IMD ने देश के कुछ राज्यों के लिए बारिश, आंधी-तूफान और तेज हवाएं चलने की चेतावनी जारी की है. हिमाचल, जम्मू-कश्मीर, दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के लोगों को सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी गई है. इधर, मध्य भारत के लिए, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में 7 अक्टूबर को आंधी-तूफान और बिजली गिरने की संभावना है, जबकि पूर्वी भारत में बिहार में भी ऐसी ही स्थिति रहने का अनुमान है, जहां तेज हवाओं की गति 40-50 किमी/घंटा तक पहुंच सकती है.

अपने शहर का मौसम और अपने इलाके का AQI जानने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

दिल्ली, पंजाब और उत्तर प्रदेश में बारिश

7 अक्टूबर 2026 को हिमाचल प्रदेश और जम्मू-कश्मीर-लद्दाख के कुछ इलाकों में गरज-चमक के साथ बारिश हो सकती है. यहां 40 से 50 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने की संभावना है, जो 60 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे तक पहुंच सकती हैं. हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली, पंजाब और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में भी ऐसा ही मौसम रहने का अनुमान है. वहीं, उत्तराखंड समेत इन राज्यों में 7 से 12 अक्टूबर के बीच कई जगहों पर हल्की से मध्यम बारिश हो सकती है.

दिल्ली-NCR में 7 अक्टूबर को आसमान में कुछ बादल छाए रहेंगे. अधिकतम तापमान 33°C से 35°C और न्यूनतम तापमान 21°C से 23°C के बीच रहने की उम्मीद है, जो सामान्य के आसपास है. दिन में हवा की दिशा उत्तर-पश्चिम से दक्षिण-पूर्व की ओर बदलेगी और गति 15 से 25 किमी/घंटा के बीच रहेगी. वहीं, पश्चिमी हिमालयी क्षेत्रों में कुछ स्थानों पर या कई जगहों पर हल्की से मध्यम बारिश और बर्फबारी होने की संभावना है.

बिहार-झारखंड में कैसा रहेगा मौसम? 

6-7 अक्टूबर के दौरान बिहार में कहीं-कहीं आंधी-तूफान, बिजली कड़कने और तेज हवाएं (रफ़्तार 40-50 किमी/घंटा, झोंकों के साथ 60 किमी/घंटा तक) चलने की संभावना है. साथ ही 6-9 अक्टूबर के दौरान झारखंड और उप-हिमालयी पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम में, 6-8 अक्टूबर के दौरान गंगा के मैदानी इलाकों वाले पश्चिम बंगाल और ओडिशा में और 8-9 अक्टूबर के दौरान बिहार में तेज हवाएं (रफ़्तार 30-40 किमी/घंटा, झोंकों के साथ 50 किमी/घंटा तक) चलने की संभावना है.

कोलकाता स्थित क्षेत्रीय मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र ने मंगलवार को जानकारी दी है कि दक्षिण-पश्चिम मानसून की वापसी की प्रक्रिया जारी रहने के कारण अगले पांच दिनों तक प्रदेश में बारिश जारी रहने की संभावना है. हालांकि, मौसम विभाग ने इस दौरान बड़े पैमाने पर भारी बारिश की संभावना से इनकार किया है. कई जगहों पर हल्की से मध्यम बारिश की उम्मीद है जबकि उत्तर बंगाल के कुछ हिस्सों में कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश हो सकती है.

उत्तराखंड में मानसून की विदाई के बाद एक बार फिर मौसम ने करवट ली है. पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की सक्रियता के चलते प्रदेश के कई हिस्सों में मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया है. मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, येलो अलर्ट वाले जिलों में बारिश के साथ 30 से 40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने की संभावना है. इसे देखते हुए लोगों को सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी गई है. खासकर खुले स्थानों और संवेदनशील इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को मौसम में अचानक बदलाव के दौरान सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है.

राजस्थान के कुछ हिस्सों में भी बारिश

राजस्थान के अधिकांश हिस्सों में अगले तीन-चार दिन मौसम आमतौर पर शुष्क रहने का अनुमान है, हालांकि एक नए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से सप्ताहांत में कुछ इलाकों में बारिश हो सकती है. मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, राज्य के अधिकांश हिस्सों में अगले तीन-चार दिन मौसम शुष्क रहने की प्रबल संभावना है. नए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय होने से बीकानेर संभाग और शेखावाटी क्षेत्र के जिलों के कुछ हिस्सों में 10 से 12 अक्टूबर के दौरान बादल छाए रहने और कहीं-कहीं हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है.

इन राज्यों में बारिश

मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक 7 अक्टूबर को जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, पंजाब, हरियाणा, दिल्ली, चंडीगढ़, पश्चिमी और पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, सिक्किम, ओडिशा, अरुणाचल प्रदेश, असम, मेघालय, नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम, त्रिपुरा, अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, कोंकण, मध्य महाराष्ट्र, गोवा, तटीय और दक्षिणी आंतरिक कर्नाटक, तमिलनाडु, केरल, पुडुचेरी (कराईकल और यनम सहित) तथा तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश और रायलसीमा में गरज-चमक, तेज हवाओं और बारिश की गतिविधियां देखने को मिल सकती हैं. कई इलाकों में हल्की से मध्यम बारिश होने का अनुमान है, जबकि कुछ स्थानों पर तेज बारिश और आंधी-तूफान भी आ सकते हैं.

ये भी पढें : मॉनसून विदाई के बाद बदला मौसम, दिल्ली-UP से बिहार तक बारिश के आसार; हिमाचल-उत्तराखंड में 5 दिन आंधी-तूफान का अलर्ट

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