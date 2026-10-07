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लौटते मॉनसून पर चक्रवात मंडराया, यूपी से बिहार-झारखंड तक 5 दिन बारिश का साया, उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल तक बदला मौसम

उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा और राजस्थान के इलाकों में हल्की बारिश तेज हवाओं के साथ देखने को मिल सकती है. बिहार, झारखंड और बंगाल में भी चक्रवात के असर से बारिश होने का पूर्वानुमान है.

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लौटते मॉनसून पर चक्रवात मंडराया, यूपी से बिहार-झारखंड तक 5 दिन बारिश का साया, उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल तक बदला मौसम
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नई दिल्ली:

मॉनसून की विदाई हो चुकी है, लेकिन बारिश ने अभी साथ नहीं छोड़ा है. पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण 10 अक्टूबर तक हिमालयी इलाकों में हल्की बारिश से बर्फबारी की संभावना है. जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में बारिश के साथ बर्फबारी से ठंड आनी शुरू हो गई है. जबकि उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा के साथ दिल्ली, राजस्थान में 12 अक्टूबर तक हल्की बारिश या बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है. बंगाल, बिहार से लेकर झारखंड में भी एक हफ्ते तक ऐसे ही बरसात का मौसम बना रहेगा. बिहार और झारखंड में 7 अक्टूबर को हल्की बारिश और गरज-चमक के साथ बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी है. वहीं पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों में असम, मेघालय, मणिपुर,मिजोरम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश में बारिश की तीव्रता में धीरे-धीरे कमी आएगी. मध्य प्रदेश में 9 अक्टूबर तक और छत्तीसगढ़ में 10 अक्टूबर तक बारिश के आसार हैं. महाराष्ट्र के विदर्भ इलाके में भी 8 अक्टूबर तक बारिश होने का अनुमान जारी किया गया है. 

कश्मीर, लद्दाख से हिमाचल तक रेन अलर्ट

मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, में 8 अक्टूबर और फिर 10 अक्टूबर को बारिश होने के आसार हैं. जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी, पुंछ और ऊधमसिंह नगर में बारिश के आसार हैं. जबकि अनंतनाग, पुलवामा, डोडा जैसे जिलों में हल्की बर्फबारी भी देखने को मिल सकती है. हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में 10 अक्टूबर तक रुक-रुक कर हल्की से मध्यम बारिश जारी रहने की संभावना है. पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में 10 अक्टूबर के दौरान गरज-चमक के साथ छिटपुट बारिश के संकेत हैं. पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में 10 अक्टूबर के बीच बारिश होने के संकेत हैं. हिमाचल प्रदेश में शिमला, मनाली से लेकर कुल्लू तक हल्की बारिश और तूफान की संभावना है. उत्तराखंड में ऊंचाई वाले जिलों पिथौरागढ़, देहरादून, रुद्रप्रयाग और चमोली में भी बारिश के संकेत हैं. 

चक्रवात और मॉनसून ट्रफ से आई बारिश

मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि चक्रवात और मॉनसून ट्रफ के कारण बारिश का नया दौर आ गया है. सिक्किम के आसपास चक्रवातीय हवाओं का क्षेत्र बना है.निचले क्षोभमंडल में उत्तर-पूर्वी बिहार से लेकर उत्तर-पश्चिम बंगाल की खाड़ी तक एक ट्रफ लाइन गुजर रही है, जो बारिश लाएगी. उधर, मन्नार की खाड़ी और दक्षिण तटीय तमिलनाडु के ऊपर भी साइक्लोन की एक्टिविटी दिख रही है.मन्नार की खाड़ी से पूर्व मध्य अरब सागर तक एक अन्य ट्रफ लाइन गुजर रही है. मौसम बदलावों को देखते हुए अगले 4-5 दिनों के दौरान बारिश होगी.

मॉनसून की विदाई कब तक

दक्षिण-पश्चिम मॉनसून अभी बिहार, झारखंड के इलाकों से वापसी की ओर है. पंजाब, हरियाणा, राजस्थान, उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश और गुजरात के सभी क्षेत्रों के साथ-साथ अगले 48 घंटों में महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, झारखंड और बिहार के कुछ हिस्सों से मानसून की पूरी तरह विदाई हो जाएगी. 

केरल-तमिलनाडु में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी 

केरल, माहे, तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराइकल में भारी वर्षा होने की बहुत अधिक संभावना है. कर्नाटक में बेंगलुरू समेत भी भारी बारिश हो सकती है. आंध्र प्रदेश और तेलंगाना में भी गरज-चमक और तेज हवाओं से मौसम बदलेगा. 

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