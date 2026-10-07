लौटते मॉनसून पर चक्रवात मंडराया, यूपी से बिहार-झारखंड तक 5 दिन बारिश का साया, उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल तक बदला मौसम

मॉनसून की विदाई हो चुकी है, लेकिन बारिश ने अभी साथ नहीं छोड़ा है. पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण 10 अक्टूबर तक हिमालयी इलाकों में हल्की बारिश से बर्फबारी की संभावना है. जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में बारिश के साथ बर्फबारी से ठंड आनी शुरू हो गई है. जबकि उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा के साथ दिल्ली, राजस्थान में 12 अक्टूबर तक हल्की बारिश या बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है. बंगाल, बिहार से लेकर झारखंड में भी एक हफ्ते तक ऐसे ही बरसात का मौसम बना रहेगा. बिहार और झारखंड में 7 अक्टूबर को हल्की बारिश और गरज-चमक के साथ बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी है. वहीं पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों में असम, मेघालय, मणिपुर,मिजोरम और अरुणाचल प्रदेश में बारिश की तीव्रता में धीरे-धीरे कमी आएगी. मध्य प्रदेश में 9 अक्टूबर तक और छत्तीसगढ़ में 10 अक्टूबर तक बारिश के आसार हैं. महाराष्ट्र के विदर्भ इलाके में भी 8 अक्टूबर तक बारिश होने का अनुमान जारी किया गया है.
कश्मीर, लद्दाख से हिमाचल तक रेन अलर्ट
मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, में 8 अक्टूबर और फिर 10 अक्टूबर को बारिश होने के आसार हैं. जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजौरी, पुंछ और ऊधमसिंह नगर में बारिश के आसार हैं. जबकि अनंतनाग, पुलवामा, डोडा जैसे जिलों में हल्की बर्फबारी भी देखने को मिल सकती है. हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड में 10 अक्टूबर तक रुक-रुक कर हल्की से मध्यम बारिश जारी रहने की संभावना है. पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में 10 अक्टूबर के दौरान गरज-चमक के साथ छिटपुट बारिश के संकेत हैं. पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में 10 अक्टूबर के बीच बारिश होने के संकेत हैं. हिमाचल प्रदेश में शिमला, मनाली से लेकर कुल्लू तक हल्की बारिश और तूफान की संभावना है. उत्तराखंड में ऊंचाई वाले जिलों पिथौरागढ़, देहरादून, रुद्रप्रयाग और चमोली में भी बारिश के संकेत हैं.
चक्रवात और मॉनसून ट्रफ से आई बारिश
मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि चक्रवात और मॉनसून ट्रफ के कारण बारिश का नया दौर आ गया है. सिक्किम के आसपास चक्रवातीय हवाओं का क्षेत्र बना है.निचले क्षोभमंडल में उत्तर-पूर्वी बिहार से लेकर उत्तर-पश्चिम बंगाल की खाड़ी तक एक ट्रफ लाइन गुजर रही है, जो बारिश लाएगी. उधर, मन्नार की खाड़ी और दक्षिण तटीय तमिलनाडु के ऊपर भी साइक्लोन की एक्टिविटी दिख रही है.मन्नार की खाड़ी से पूर्व मध्य अरब सागर तक एक अन्य ट्रफ लाइन गुजर रही है. मौसम बदलावों को देखते हुए अगले 4-5 दिनों के दौरान बारिश होगी.
Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings: ❖ The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level runs roughly along Long. 68°E to the north of Lat. 32°N persists. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over South Haryana; another over southeast Uttar Pradesh and a trough runs from southeast Uttar Pradesh to north Bay of Bengal in the lower tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south coastal Odisha & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala coast in middle tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu in middle tropospheric level. ❖ A trough from Gulf of Mannar to Madhya Maharashtra in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 6th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 7th-12th October; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 6th-12th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 6th-12th October;West Uttar Pradesh during 6th-9th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 6th-10th October; West Rajasthan during 11th-12th October; East Rajasthan on 12th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 6th-7th October; Uttarakhand on 6th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Himachal Pradesh during 8th-9th October; Uttarakhand during 7th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh during 6th-7th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 6th-8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 8th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 8th-10th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 8th October. ❖ There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over southeast Uttar Pradesh on 06th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 6th-9th October; Vidarbha on 6th October; Chhattisgarh during 6th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 6th-7th October; Vidarbha on 6th October; Chhattisgarh during 6th-8th October. ❖ There is a possibility of isolated heavy rainfall over northeast Madhya Pradesh on 06th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6th-9th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 6th October and during 9th-11th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 6th-7th October and during 9th-10th October; Bihar and Jharkhand during 6th-10th October; Odisha during 6th-12th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th-12th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 7th-8th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Bihar during 6th-7th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 6th-9th October; Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during 6th-8th October; Bihar during 8th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 8th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 6th-11th October; Assam & Meghalaya during 6th-10th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 6th-12th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 6th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 6th-7th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 6th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema,South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 6th-12th October; Kerala & Mahe on 12th October; Lakshadweep during 7th-8th October and on 12th October; North Interior Karnataka on 6th October and during 9th-10th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 6th-11th October; Lakshadweep on 6th October and during 9th-11th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 6th-10th October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep on 6th October and during 9th-10th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe during 7th-8th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 6th-8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over South Interior Karnataka during 6th-7th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 6th October and during 8th-10th October; Kerala & Mahe on 6th October and during 9th-10th October; South Interior Karnataka on 6th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 6th-8th October.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 6, 2026
मॉनसून की विदाई कब तक
दक्षिण-पश्चिम मॉनसून अभी बिहार, झारखंड के इलाकों से वापसी की ओर है. पंजाब, हरियाणा, राजस्थान, उत्तर प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश और गुजरात के सभी क्षेत्रों के साथ-साथ अगले 48 घंटों में महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, झारखंड और बिहार के कुछ हिस्सों से मानसून की पूरी तरह विदाई हो जाएगी.
केरल-तमिलनाडु में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी
केरल, माहे, तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराइकल में भारी वर्षा होने की बहुत अधिक संभावना है. कर्नाटक में बेंगलुरू समेत भी भारी बारिश हो सकती है. आंध्र प्रदेश और तेलंगाना में भी गरज-चमक और तेज हवाओं से मौसम बदलेगा.
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