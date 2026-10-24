विज्ञापन
विशेष लिंक

कल का मौसम : आ रहा चक्रवाती तूफान! 48 घंटे इन राज्यों के लिए भारी; IMD ने जारी किया मूसलाधार बारिश का अलर्ट

कल का मौसम, 25 अक्टूबर 2026: कहीं मूसलाधार बारिश का अलर्ट है, तो कहीं आंधी-तूफान और बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है.

Read Time: 4 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
कल का मौसम : आ रहा चक्रवाती तूफान! 48 घंटे इन राज्यों के लिए भारी; IMD ने जारी किया मूसलाधार बारिश का अलर्ट
कल का मौसम :  तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल में मूसलाधार बारिश
ANI

Kal Ka Mausam 25 october 2026: देश के कई राज्यों में एक बार फिर चक्रवाती तूफान को लेकर अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. IMD ने बंगाल की खाड़ी और अरब सागर में सक्रिय मौसमी प्रणालियों के चलते देश के दक्षिणी और पूर्वी तटीय इलाकों में भारी की चेतावनी जारी की है. मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी में 25-26 अक्टूबर तक एक भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान बनने की संभावना है. IMD ने लोगों से अलर्ट रहने की अपील की है. इधर, उत्तर भारत के पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में लगातार हो रही बर्फबारी के चलते मैदानी इलाकों में भी ठंडी हवाओं का असर शुरू हो गया है, जिसने देश में गुलाबी ठंड की दस्तक दे दी है.

IMD के अनुसार, जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, उत्तराखंड में 25 अक्टूबर और 30 अक्टूबर को कहीं-कहीं छिटपुट बारिश होने की संभावना है. वहीं, हिमाचल प्रदेश में भी 25 अक्टूबर को हल्की वर्षा देखी जा सकती है. मैदानी इलाकों की बात करें तो पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली में 28-29 अक्टूबर के दौरान गरज-चमक के साथ हल्की बारिश के आसार हैं. पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में 29-30 अक्टूबर के बीच, जबकि पूर्वी राजस्थान में 25 अक्टूबर और 29-30 अक्टूबर के दौरान बारिश होने का अनुमान है. 29-30 अक्टूबर के दौरान पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के बड़े हिस्से में भारी बारिश दर्ज की जा सकती है.

कल कहां-कहां बारिश? 

  •  तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल में मूसलाधार बारिश
  • केरल और माहे में भारी बारिश होने की आशंका है
  • कर्नाटक के कुछ स्थानों पर गरज-चमक के साथ भारी बारिश होने का अनुमान है
  •  लक्षद्वीप और उससे सटे दक्षिण-पूर्व अरब सागर के क्षेत्रों में व्यापक स्तर पर बारिश होने के आसार हैं
  •  जम्मू-कश्मीर में हल्की से छिटपुट बारिश और ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में बर्फबारी हो सकती है
  • उत्तराखंड और हिमाचल प्रदेश में कहीं-कहीं गरज-चमक के साथ हल्की छिटपुट वर्षा होने की संभावना है.
  • राजस्थान में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आंशिक असर से छिटपुट स्थानों पर हल्की बारिश या बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है.

पश्चिमी मध्य प्रदेश में 28-30 अक्टूबर और पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में 28 अक्टूबर को छिटपुट वर्षा होने की उम्मीद है. विदर्भ में 27 अक्टूबर और 29-30 अक्टूबर को और छत्तीसगढ़ में 27-30 अक्टूबर को वर्षा हो सकती है. हालांकि, 28-29 अक्टूबर के दौरान मौसम अधिक उग्र रहेगा, जिसके चलते छत्तीसगढ़, विदर्भ और पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश के अधिकांश हिस्सों में काफी भारी बारिश की संभावना है. इस दौरान 27 से 29 अक्टूबर के बीच छत्तीसगढ़, विदर्भ और पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में 40 से 50 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार (जो बढ़कर 60 किमी प्रति घंटा तक जा सकती है) से तेज हवाएं चलने और वज्रपात की आशंका जताई गई है. मौसम विभाग ने भारी अलर्ट जारी करते हुए कहा है कि 27 अक्टूबर को छत्तीसगढ़ और 29 अक्टूबर को पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश व विदर्भ में भारी बारिश हो सकती है, जबकि 28 अक्टूबर को विदर्भ और 28-29 अक्टूबर के दौरान छत्तीसगढ़ के कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है.

चक्रवाती तूफान और बारिश का कहां रहेगा सबसे ज्यादा असर?

मौसम विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इस चक्रवाती प्रणाली के प्रभाव से 27 और 28 अक्टूबर को तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश में अत्यधिक भारी बारिश हो सकती है. इसके साथ ही 28 अक्टूबर को ओडिशा और तेलंगाना के कई हिस्सों में मूसलाधार बारिश का कहर देखने को मिलेगा. इसके अलावा, ओडिशा में 27 और 29 अक्टूबर को भी भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश होने की संभावना जताई गई है. तटीय क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले लोगों को सतर्क रहने और सुरक्षित स्थानों पर रहने की सलाह दी गई है.

एक तरफ जहां बंगाल की खाड़ी में तूफान आकार ले रहा है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ दक्षिण-पूर्व अरब सागर और उससे सटे लक्षद्वीप क्षेत्र के ऊपर एक कम दबाव का क्षेत्र सक्रिय है. इसके प्रभाव से तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल में 24 और 25 अक्टूबर को, जबकि केरल और माहे में 25 और 26 अक्टूबर को मूसलाधार भारी बारिश होने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है. पिछले 24 घंटों में भी तमिलनाडु में रिकॉर्ड 21 सेमी से अधिक बारिश दर्ज की जा चुकी है.

तेज हवाओं और समुद्र की खराब स्थिति की चेतावनी

मौसम विभाग ने कहा है कि 26 अक्टूबर की सुबह तक बंगाल की खाड़ी में हवाओं की गति 70-80 किमी प्रति घंटा से लेकर झोंकों के साथ 90 किमी प्रति घंटा तक पहुंच सकती है. इसके बाद 27 अक्टूबर से आंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा के तटों पर भी 40-50 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलना शुरू हो जाएंगी. समुद्र में ऊंची लहरें उठने के कारण स्थिति बेहद खराब रहने की आशंका है.

ये भी पढ़ें : श्रद्धा दुबे और शिवा का CCTV: रात के एक बजे, हाथों में हाथ और साथ में एक और लड़की; मौत से पहले का VIDEO

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं

फॉलो करे:
Kal Ka Mausam, Today Weahter News, IMD Forecast
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com