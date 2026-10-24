कल का मौसम : आ रहा चक्रवाती तूफान! 48 घंटे इन राज्यों के लिए भारी; IMD ने जारी किया मूसलाधार बारिश का अलर्ट

Kal Ka Mausam 25 october 2026: देश के कई राज्यों में एक बार फिर चक्रवाती तूफान को लेकर अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. IMD ने बंगाल की खाड़ी और अरब सागर में सक्रिय मौसमी प्रणालियों के चलते देश के दक्षिणी और पूर्वी तटीय इलाकों में भारी की चेतावनी जारी की है. मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी में 25-26 अक्टूबर तक एक भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान बनने की संभावना है. IMD ने लोगों से अलर्ट रहने की अपील की है. इधर, उत्तर भारत के पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में लगातार हो रही बर्फबारी के चलते मैदानी इलाकों में भी ठंडी हवाओं का असर शुरू हो गया है, जिसने देश में गुलाबी ठंड की दस्तक दे दी है.
IMD के अनुसार, जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, उत्तराखंड में 25 अक्टूबर और 30 अक्टूबर को कहीं-कहीं छिटपुट बारिश होने की संभावना है. वहीं, हिमाचल प्रदेश में भी 25 अक्टूबर को हल्की वर्षा देखी जा सकती है. मैदानी इलाकों की बात करें तो पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और दिल्ली में 28-29 अक्टूबर के दौरान गरज-चमक के साथ हल्की बारिश के आसार हैं. पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में 29-30 अक्टूबर के बीच, जबकि पूर्वी राजस्थान में 25 अक्टूबर और 29-30 अक्टूबर के दौरान बारिश होने का अनुमान है. 29-30 अक्टूबर के दौरान पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के बड़े हिस्से में भारी बारिश दर्ज की जा सकती है.
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कल कहां-कहां बारिश?
- तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल में मूसलाधार बारिश
- केरल और माहे में भारी बारिश होने की आशंका है
- कर्नाटक के कुछ स्थानों पर गरज-चमक के साथ भारी बारिश होने का अनुमान है
- लक्षद्वीप और उससे सटे दक्षिण-पूर्व अरब सागर के क्षेत्रों में व्यापक स्तर पर बारिश होने के आसार हैं
- जम्मू-कश्मीर में हल्की से छिटपुट बारिश और ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में बर्फबारी हो सकती है
- उत्तराखंड और हिमाचल प्रदेश में कहीं-कहीं गरज-चमक के साथ हल्की छिटपुट वर्षा होने की संभावना है.
- राजस्थान में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आंशिक असर से छिटपुट स्थानों पर हल्की बारिश या बूंदाबांदी हो सकती है.
पश्चिमी मध्य प्रदेश में 28-30 अक्टूबर और पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में 28 अक्टूबर को छिटपुट वर्षा होने की उम्मीद है. विदर्भ में 27 अक्टूबर और 29-30 अक्टूबर को और छत्तीसगढ़ में 27-30 अक्टूबर को वर्षा हो सकती है. हालांकि, 28-29 अक्टूबर के दौरान मौसम अधिक उग्र रहेगा, जिसके चलते छत्तीसगढ़, विदर्भ और पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश के अधिकांश हिस्सों में काफी भारी बारिश की संभावना है. इस दौरान 27 से 29 अक्टूबर के बीच छत्तीसगढ़, विदर्भ और पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में 40 से 50 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार (जो बढ़कर 60 किमी प्रति घंटा तक जा सकती है) से तेज हवाएं चलने और वज्रपात की आशंका जताई गई है. मौसम विभाग ने भारी अलर्ट जारी करते हुए कहा है कि 27 अक्टूबर को छत्तीसगढ़ और 29 अक्टूबर को पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश व विदर्भ में भारी बारिश हो सकती है, जबकि 28 अक्टूबर को विदर्भ और 28-29 अक्टूबर के दौरान छत्तीसगढ़ के कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है.
⚠️ IMD Weather Warning ! Under the influence of the likely formation and further intensification of a Cyclonic Storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by 26th October, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 27th & 28th October, and over Odisha and Telangana on 28th October. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha on 27th & 29th October, 2026. Stay alert and follow official weather updates. #WeatherAlert #HeavyRainfall #CyclonicStorm #IMD #AndhraPradesh #Odisha #Telangana #WeatherUpdate @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 24, 2026
चक्रवाती तूफान और बारिश का कहां रहेगा सबसे ज्यादा असर?
मौसम विभाग की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, इस चक्रवाती प्रणाली के प्रभाव से 27 और 28 अक्टूबर को तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश में अत्यधिक भारी बारिश हो सकती है. इसके साथ ही 28 अक्टूबर को ओडिशा और तेलंगाना के कई हिस्सों में मूसलाधार बारिश का कहर देखने को मिलेगा. इसके अलावा, ओडिशा में 27 और 29 अक्टूबर को भी भारी से बहुत भारी बारिश होने की संभावना जताई गई है. तटीय क्षेत्रों में रहने वाले लोगों को सतर्क रहने और सुरक्षित स्थानों पर रहने की सलाह दी गई है.
मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी मुख्य बिंदु (i) 26 अक्टूबर तक पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी के ऊपर चक्रवाती तूफान बनने तथा इसके और तीव्र होने की संभावना के प्रभाव से तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश में 27 एवं 28 अक्टूबर को, ओडिशा और तेलंगाना में 28 अक्टूबर को कहीं-कहीं अत्यंत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। इसके अतिरिक्त, ओडिशा में 27 एवं 29 अक्टूबर, 2026 को कहीं-कहीं भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। (ii) दक्षिण-पूर्व अरब सागर तथा उससे सटे लक्षद्वीप क्षेत्र के ऊपर बने निम्न दबाव के क्षेत्र के प्रभाव से तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी एवं कराईकल में 24 एवं 25 अक्टूबर को तथा केरल एवं माहे में 25 एवं 26 अक्टूबर को कहीं-कहीं अत्यंत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। Highlights (i) Under the influence of likely formation of cyclonic storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal by 26th October and its further intensification, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 27th & 28th, over Odisha and Telangana on 28th, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 27th & 29th October, 2026. (ii) Under the influence of the low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 24th & 25th and over Kerala & Mahe on 25th & 26th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 24th-26th October; Kerala & Mahe during 24th-28th October; Coastal Karnataka on 24th October; South Interior Karnataka during 24th-25th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th-29th October; Telangana during 28th-29th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 27th30th October; Kerala & Mahe during 29th-30th October; Coastal Karnataka during 25th-30th October; North Interior Karnataka during 24th-25th October and on 28th October; South Interior Karnataka during 26th-30th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 24th-26th October and on 30th October; Rayalaseema during 24th-30th October; Telangana during 26th-27th October and on 30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 24th-26th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 26th-29th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 24th-27th October; North Interior Karnataka on 28th October; South Interior Karnataka during 27th-28th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 24th-25th October; Telangana on 27th October and on 29th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 24th-25th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 27th October; Lakshadweep during 24th-25th October; South Interior Karnataka on 25th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Telangana on 29th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka on 24th and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 26th October. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 24th & 25th October; Kerala & Mahe during 25th-26th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th-28th October; Telangana on 28th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over North Interior Karnataka during 26th-28th October; South Interior Karnataka during 27th-28th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 24th-28th October; Rayalaseema during 24th-29th October. East India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24th-27th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 28th-29th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 29th-30th October; Bihar and Jharkhand during 28th-30th October; Odisha during 27th-30th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 28th-30th October; SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 27th October and on 30th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 28th October; Jharkhand on 27th October; Bihar during 26th-27th October; Odisha on 26th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24th-26th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th October; Bihar during 28th-30th October; Odisha during 27th-29th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 30th October; Jharkhand on 27th October and on 30th October; Bihar on 27th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 24th-26th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 29th-30th October; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during 28th-29th October; Bihar on 29th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Bihar on 30th October; Odisha on 27th October and on 29th October. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on 28th October. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Jharkhand during 28th29th October. Northwest India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand during 24th-25th October and on 30th October; Himachal Pradesh during 24th-25th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab on 24th October and during 28th-29th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 24th October and during 29th-30th October; East Uttar Pradesh on 28th October; West Rajasthan on 24th October; East Rajasthan during 24th-25th October and during 29th-30th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 24th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Punjab on 24th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th October; East Uttar Pradesh on 29th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 28th October; East Rajasthan and West Rajasthan on 24th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 28th-30th October; East Madhya Pradesh on 28th October; Vidarbha on 27th October and during 29th-30th October; Chhattisgarh on 27th October and on 30th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 29th-30th October; Vidarbha on 28th October; Chhattisgarh during 28th-29th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during 28th-29th October; Chhattisgarh during 27th-29th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Vidarbha on 27th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha on 29th October; Chhattisgarh on 27th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Vidarbha on 28th October; Chhattisgarh during 28th-29th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 24th October and during 28th-30th October; Assam & Meghalaya on 24th October and during 26th-30th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 24th-30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 27th-28th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 27th-29th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 29th-30th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 28th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 24th October; Marathawada during 28th-29th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 24th October. Heat Wave, Hot & Humid weather and Warm Night conditions warning: ❖ Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa on 24th October. For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/BPpoTbykBF #WeatherUpdate #HeavyRainfall #ThunderstormAlert #IndiaWeather #RainForecast #WeatherSafety @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 24, 2026
एक तरफ जहां बंगाल की खाड़ी में तूफान आकार ले रहा है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ दक्षिण-पूर्व अरब सागर और उससे सटे लक्षद्वीप क्षेत्र के ऊपर एक कम दबाव का क्षेत्र सक्रिय है. इसके प्रभाव से तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल में 24 और 25 अक्टूबर को, जबकि केरल और माहे में 25 और 26 अक्टूबर को मूसलाधार भारी बारिश होने की चेतावनी जारी की गई है. पिछले 24 घंटों में भी तमिलनाडु में रिकॉर्ड 21 सेमी से अधिक बारिश दर्ज की जा चुकी है.
तेज हवाओं और समुद्र की खराब स्थिति की चेतावनी
मौसम विभाग ने कहा है कि 26 अक्टूबर की सुबह तक बंगाल की खाड़ी में हवाओं की गति 70-80 किमी प्रति घंटा से लेकर झोंकों के साथ 90 किमी प्रति घंटा तक पहुंच सकती है. इसके बाद 27 अक्टूबर से आंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा के तटों पर भी 40-50 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलना शुरू हो जाएंगी. समुद्र में ऊंची लहरें उठने के कारण स्थिति बेहद खराब रहने की आशंका है.
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