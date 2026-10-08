कल का मौसम : दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में बारिश की चेतावनी, जानें ठंड पर क्या है मौसम विभाग का अपडेट

- मौसम विभाग ने 9 अक्टूबर को उत्तराखंड में भारी बारिश और तेज हवाओं के साथ आंधी-तूफान की संभावना जताई है.
- दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसून के बाद मौसम में बदलाव आया है और हल्की बारिश के साथ सुबह-शाम ठंडक महसूस होगी.
- बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ हिस्सों में 9 अक्टूबर को छिटपुट बारिश और तेज हवाओं के साथ आंधी-तूफान की आशंका है.
कल का मौसम 9 अक्टूबर 2026 : IMD ने 9 अक्टूबर को देश के कई राज्यों में बारिश और खराब मौसम की संभावना जताई है. मौसम विभाग के अनुसार उत्तराखंड में कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश होने के साथ कुछ स्थानों पर भारी वर्षा भी हो सकती है. इसके अलावा राज्य में आंधी-तूफान, बिजली चमकने और 40 से 50 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने का भी अनुमान है. वहीं, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसून खत्म होने के बाद अब मौसम में बदलाव दिखाई देने लगा है. दिन में गर्मी का असर बना हुआ है. लेकिन सुबह और शाम के समय हल्की ठंडक महसूस होने लगी है.
जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, छत्तीसगढ़, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, सिक्किम और अंडमान-निकोबार द्वीप समूह में भी कहीं-कहीं हल्की से मध्यम बारिश हो सकती है. मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक 9 अक्टूबर को दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कुछ हिस्सों में हल्की बारिश या बूंदाबांदी के आसार हैं. इस दिन अधिकतम तापमान करीब 32 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है. स्थानीय पूर्वानुमान में 9 अक्टूबर को आम तौर पर बादल छाए रहने और हल्की बारिश की संभावना जताई गई है. 10 और 11 अक्टूबर को आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहने की संभावना है. मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार 9 और 10 अक्टूबर को दिल्ली-एनसीआर में हवाओं की गति करीब 20 से 25 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा तक रह सकती है. तेज हवाओं और बादलों की मौजूदगी से तापमान में थोड़ी गिरावट आ सकती है और सुबह-शाम ठंडक का अहसास बढ़ेगा.
Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings: ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bihar & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over northeast Bihar to Telangana in lower and upper tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Kerala coast in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea to South Interior Karnataka in lower and upper tropospheric level. ❖ A fresh Western Disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8th October and on 10th October; Uttarakhand on 9th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 9th October, on 11th October and during 13th-14th October; Himachal Pradesh during 13th-14th October; Uttarakhand on 8th October and during 10th-14th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 8th-14th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 8th-11th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 8th-10th October; West Rajasthan during 11th-12th October; East Rajasthan on 12th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8th October; Uttarakhand during 8th-9th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Uttarakhand on 10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 10th-11th October; West Rajasthan on 11th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 9th-10th October and during 13th-14th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 8th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand on 9th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 8th-11th October; Chhattisgarh during 8th-9th October and on 14th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Chhattisgarh on 8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 8th-9th October and on 11th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 8th-9th October and during 12th- 14th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 10th-11th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 9th-10th October and on 14th October; Jharkhand during 9th-10th October; Bihar during 8th-11th October; Odisha during 8th-14th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th-11th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 8th-9th October; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on 8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jharkhand and Odisha on 8th October; Bihar during 8th-9th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 8th-9th October; Jharkhand and Odisha on 9th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 8th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 8th-10th October; Assam & Meghalaya during 8th-11th October and during 13th-14th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 8th- 14th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 8th October; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 8th-9th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-14th October; Kerala & Mahe during 11th-13th October; Lakshadweep during 11th-14th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 8th-10th October and on 14th October; Lakshadweep during 8th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-12th October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 8th-10th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe during 11th-12th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 8th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over South Interior Karnataka during 9th-10th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-10th October; South Interior Karnataka on 9th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 8th-10th October. Hot & Humid weather conditions warning: ❖ Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa during 8th-10th October.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 8, 2026
यूपी बिहार में कैसा रहेगा मौसम
9 अक्टूबर को बिहार में कुछ जगहों पर (छिटपुट) बारिश होने की संभावना है. साथ ही कुछ अलग-अलग स्थानों पर आंधी-तूफान, बिजली कड़कने और 40-50 किमी/घंटा की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने का भी अनुमान है, जिसकी गति 60 किमी/घंटा तक पहुंच सकती है. वहीं, 9 अक्टूबर को पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में कुछ जगहों पर छिटपुट बारिश की संभावना है, जबकि पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में कहीं-कहीं बारिश हो सकती है.
9 अक्टूबर के बाद भी कई राज्यों में बारिश का पूर्वानुमान है. 10 अक्टूबर को जम्मू-कश्मीर, केरल, तमिलनाडु, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, दक्षिण आंतरिक कर्नाटक और लक्षद्वीप में बारिश होने की संभावना है. 11 अक्टूबर को जम्मू-कश्मीर, बिहार, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, अंडमान-निकोबार, पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम में बारिश हो सकती है. 12, 13 और 14 अक्टूबर को भी देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों जैसे जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, अंडमान-निकोबार, केरल, लक्षद्वीप और तमिलनाडु में छिटपुट बारिश का अनुमान है.
15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट
IMD अनुमान के अनुसार 9 अक्टूबर और उसके बाद की तारीखों में कुल मिलाकर 15 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में बारिश का पूर्वानुमान है. इनमें उत्तराखंड, दक्षिण आंतरिक कर्नाटक, जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, छत्तीसगढ़, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, सिक्किम, अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह, ओडिशा, केरल, तमिलनाडु और लक्षद्वीप शामिल हैं.
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