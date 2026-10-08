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कल का मौसम : दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में बारिश की चेतावनी, जानें ठंड पर क्या है मौसम विभाग का अपडेट

कल का मौसम 9 अक्टूबर 2026: IMD ने ठंड को लेकर भी बड़ा अपडेट दिया है. मौसम विभाग के अनुसार, उत्तराखंड समेत कई पहाड़ी इलाकों में भारी बारिश, तेज हवाएं और गरज-चमक के साथ मौसम का मिजाज बदल सकता है.

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कल का मौसम : दिल्ली-NCR समेत 15 राज्यों में बारिश की चेतावनी, जानें ठंड पर क्या है मौसम विभाग का अपडेट
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  • मौसम विभाग ने 9 अक्टूबर को उत्तराखंड में भारी बारिश और तेज हवाओं के साथ आंधी-तूफान की संभावना जताई है.
  • दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसून के बाद मौसम में बदलाव आया है और हल्की बारिश के साथ सुबह-शाम ठंडक महसूस होगी.
  • बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ हिस्सों में 9 अक्टूबर को छिटपुट बारिश और तेज हवाओं के साथ आंधी-तूफान की आशंका है.
उत्तर भारत में इस बार ठंड कब से शुरू होगी?

कल का मौसम 9 अक्टूबर 2026 : IMD ने 9 अक्टूबर को देश के कई राज्यों में बारिश और खराब मौसम की संभावना जताई है. मौसम विभाग के अनुसार उत्तराखंड में कई इलाकों में भारी बारिश होने के साथ कुछ स्थानों पर भारी वर्षा भी हो सकती है. इसके अलावा राज्य में आंधी-तूफान, बिजली चमकने और 40 से 50 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने का भी अनुमान है. वहीं, दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसून खत्म होने के बाद अब मौसम में बदलाव दिखाई देने लगा है. दिन में गर्मी का असर बना हुआ है. लेकिन सुबह और शाम के समय हल्की ठंडक महसूस होने लगी है.

जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, छत्तीसगढ़, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, सिक्किम और अंडमान-निकोबार द्वीप समूह में भी कहीं-कहीं हल्की से मध्यम बारिश हो सकती है. मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक 9 अक्टूबर को दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कुछ हिस्सों में हल्की बारिश या बूंदाबांदी के आसार हैं. इस दिन अधिकतम तापमान करीब 32 डिग्री और न्यूनतम 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस रह सकता है. स्थानीय पूर्वानुमान में 9 अक्टूबर को आम तौर पर बादल छाए रहने और हल्की बारिश की संभावना जताई गई है. 10 और 11 अक्टूबर को आंशिक रूप से बादल छाए रहने की संभावना है. मौसम विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार 9 और 10 अक्टूबर को दिल्ली-एनसीआर में हवाओं की गति करीब 20 से 25 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा तक रह सकती है. तेज हवाओं और बादलों की मौजूदगी से तापमान में थोड़ी गिरावट आ सकती है और सुबह-शाम ठंडक का अहसास बढ़ेगा.

यूपी बिहार में कैसा रहेगा मौसम

9 अक्टूबर को बिहार में कुछ जगहों पर (छिटपुट) बारिश होने की संभावना है. साथ ही कुछ अलग-अलग स्थानों पर आंधी-तूफान, बिजली कड़कने और 40-50 किमी/घंटा की रफ्तार से तेज हवाएं चलने का भी अनुमान है, जिसकी गति 60 किमी/घंटा तक पहुंच सकती है. वहीं, 9 अक्टूबर को पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में कुछ जगहों पर छिटपुट बारिश की संभावना है, जबकि पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में कहीं-कहीं बारिश हो सकती है. 

9 अक्टूबर के बाद भी कई राज्यों में बारिश का पूर्वानुमान है. 10 अक्टूबर को जम्मू-कश्मीर, केरल, तमिलनाडु, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, दक्षिण आंतरिक कर्नाटक और लक्षद्वीप में बारिश होने की संभावना है. 11 अक्टूबर को जम्मू-कश्मीर, बिहार, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, अंडमान-निकोबार, पश्चिम बंगाल और सिक्किम में बारिश हो सकती है. 12, 13 और 14 अक्टूबर को भी देश के अलग-अलग हिस्सों जैसे जम्मू-कश्मीर, हिमाचल प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड, अंडमान-निकोबार, केरल, लक्षद्वीप और तमिलनाडु में छिटपुट बारिश का अनुमान है.

15 राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट 

IMD अनुमान के अनुसार 9 अक्टूबर और उसके बाद की तारीखों में कुल मिलाकर 15 राज्यों और केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों में बारिश का पूर्वानुमान है. इनमें उत्तराखंड, दक्षिण आंतरिक कर्नाटक, जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, छत्तीसगढ़, पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड, पश्चिम बंगाल, सिक्किम, अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह, ओडिशा, केरल, तमिलनाडु और लक्षद्वीप शामिल हैं.

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फॉलो करे:
Kal Ka Mauasam, IMD Forecast, IMD Aleart
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