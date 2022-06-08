मिताली राज के संन्यास के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन्स की आई बाढ़, ICC ने भी लिखा खास संदेश

बीसीसीआई ने लिखा- भारतीय क्रिकेट में आपका योगदान अभूतपूर्व रहा है. शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई. आप अपने पीछे एक समृद्ध विरासत छोड़कर गई हैं. हम आपको आपकी दूसरी पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं देते हैं. "

, ट्विटर पर 39 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी मिताली राज के लिए बधाई संदेशों की बाढ़ आ गई

खास बातें

  • मिताली राज ने लिया क्रिकेट संन्यास
  • सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का जबरदस्त रिएक्शन
  • आईसीसी ने भी किया रिएक्ट
नई दिल्ली:

भारतीय महिला टीम की पूर्व कप्तान और दिग्गज क्रिकेटर मिताली राज (Mithali Raj) ने बुधवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा कर दी है.  12 टेस्ट, 232 वनडे और 89 T20I खेलने वाली राज ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 10,000 से अधिक रन बनाए. उन्होंने बुधवार को सोशल मीडिया पर एक बयान जारी करते हुए कहा: "वर्षों में आपके सभी प्यार और समर्थन के लिए धन्यवाद! मैं आपके आशीर्वाद और समर्थन के साथ अपनी दूसरी पारी की प्रतीक्षा कर रही हूं." जैसे ही मिताली (Mithali Raj) ने अपने 23 साल पुराने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट का अंत किया, ट्विटर पर 39 वर्षीय के लिए बधाई संदेशों की बाढ़ आ गई.

बीसीसीआई सचिव जय शाह ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा 

"एक शानदार करियर का अंत होता है! भारतीय क्रिकेट में आपके अपार योगदान के लिए @M_Raj03 धन्यवाद. मैदान पर आपके नेतृत्व ने राष्ट्रीय महिला टीम को बहुत गौरव दिया है. मैदान पर एक शानदार पारी के लिए बधाई और आपके भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं पारी!" 


बीसीसीआई ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "भारतीय क्रिकेट में आपका योगदान अभूतपूर्व रहा है. शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई @M_Raj03 आप अपने पीछे एक समृद्ध विरासत छोड़कर गई हैं. हम आपको आपकी दूसरी पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं देते हैं. "

