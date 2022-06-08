मिताली राज के संन्यास के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर रिएक्शन्स की आई बाढ़, ICC ने भी लिखा खास संदेश

खास बातें
- मिताली राज ने लिया क्रिकेट संन्यास
- सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों का जबरदस्त रिएक्शन
- आईसीसी ने भी किया रिएक्ट
भारतीय महिला टीम की पूर्व कप्तान और दिग्गज क्रिकेटर मिताली राज (Mithali Raj) ने बुधवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास की घोषणा कर दी है. 12 टेस्ट, 232 वनडे और 89 T20I खेलने वाली राज ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में 10,000 से अधिक रन बनाए. उन्होंने बुधवार को सोशल मीडिया पर एक बयान जारी करते हुए कहा: "वर्षों में आपके सभी प्यार और समर्थन के लिए धन्यवाद! मैं आपके आशीर्वाद और समर्थन के साथ अपनी दूसरी पारी की प्रतीक्षा कर रही हूं." जैसे ही मिताली (Mithali Raj) ने अपने 23 साल पुराने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट का अंत किया, ट्विटर पर 39 वर्षीय के लिए बधाई संदेशों की बाढ़ आ गई.
बीसीसीआई सचिव जय शाह ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा
A wonderful career comes to an end! Thank you @M_Raj03 for your immense contribution to Indian cricket. Your leadership on the field has brought much glory to the National women's team. Congratulations for an illustrious innings on the field and best wishes for your next innings!— Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 8, 2022
"एक शानदार करियर का अंत होता है! भारतीय क्रिकेट में आपके अपार योगदान के लिए @M_Raj03 धन्यवाद. मैदान पर आपके नेतृत्व ने राष्ट्रीय महिला टीम को बहुत गौरव दिया है. मैदान पर एक शानदार पारी के लिए बधाई और आपके भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं पारी!"
Your contribution to Indian Cricket has been phenomenal. Congratulations @M_Raj03 on an amazing career. You leave behind a rich legacy.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022
We wish you all the very best for your second innings ???????? pic.twitter.com/0R66EcM0gT
बीसीसीआई ने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "भारतीय क्रिकेट में आपका योगदान अभूतपूर्व रहा है. शानदार करियर के लिए बधाई @M_Raj03 आप अपने पीछे एक समृद्ध विरासत छोड़कर गई हैं. हम आपको आपकी दूसरी पारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं देते हैं. "
One of the cricket's legends calls time on an illustrious international career.— ICC (@ICC) June 8, 2022
Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive :) That's how long she served Indian cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj03. Good luck for your second innings ???????? pic.twitter.com/dQYTP8fMxd— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 8, 2022
To play for India ???????? is a dream a very few fulfill and to be able represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 8, 2022
You have been a pillar to Women's Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls.
Many congratulations on a phenomenal career @M_Raj03. https://t.co/jVHmMTW2YP
A true G.O.A.T ????— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 8, 2022
Thank you for all the memories, @M_Raj03 ???????? https://t.co/s8P2HZlWMl
Most runs. 23 long years. The Greatest of All Time. ????????????— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 8, 2022
Thank you for everything, Mithali Raj. ???????? pic.twitter.com/NMG2YMCiY3
A legend who rewrote the story of Indian women's cricket with an incredible, record-laden career. Farewell, @M_Raj03. Thank you for all the memories. ???? https://t.co/6SMVDTwKeu— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 8, 2022