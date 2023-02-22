Virat Kohli पर ये ट्वीट कर आइसलैंड क्रिकेट ने लिया पंगा, फैंस ने स्टार बल्लेबाज के Records की लगा दी झड़ी

पिछले कुछ सालों में शतक नहीं स्कोर कर पाने वाले विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) सफेद गेंद के फॉर्मेट में अपने पूराने ढर्रे पर लौट चुके हैं. एशिया कप (Asia Cup 2022) के बाद से कोहली ने सीमित ओवरों की क्रिकेट में शतक भी लगाया और जबरदस्त वापसी की. हालाँकि, यह बात टेस्ट फॉर्मेट के लिए अब तक नहीं कहा जा सकती है. उन्होंने अपनी पिछली 13 टेस्ट पारियों में एक भी अर्धशतक नहीं लगाया है. मौजूदा बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी (India vs Australia) की तीन पारियों में उनका स्कोर 44, 20 और 12 रन का रहा है. भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम (Team India) के पूर्व कप्तान का आखिरी टेस्ट शतक नवंबर, 2019 में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ आया था. आइसलैंड क्रिकेट (Iceland cricket) ने हाल ही में एक ट्वीट कर इस पहलू पर प्रकाश डालकर लोगों का ध्यान आकर्षित किया.
आइसलैंड क्रिकेट ने ट्वीट में लिखा, "यह आँकड़ा हमारे कई भारतीय फैंस को खुश नहीं करेगा, लेकिन विराट कोहली का आखिरी शतक आए अब 23 टेस्ट हो चुके हैं, जो 2019 में आया था. कितना लंबा समय बहुत लंबा होता है?"
This statistic won't please many of our Indian fans, but it is now 23 Tests since Virat Kohli scored a century, which was back in 2019. How long is too long?— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 21, 2023
यह ट्वीट कोहली के फैंस को बिलकुल रास नहीं आया.
thats just 1 year since test century .. since 2020 and half of 2021 was washed out by covid , when a man has as many centuries as VK does , its fine to leave him alone for atleast 1 more year— sehajsingh (@skdevil17) February 22, 2023
As long as the team is wining no time period is too long .. it's important to remember this is a team sport and individuals only contribute to the collective and not the other way round— Venkat (Vikram) (@vikram_venkat) February 22, 2023
He is coming back to form format by format. He was already back and yet looked out of sorts in 2 odis before hitting 3 centuries later.— Vishrut Krishna (@vishrut_krishna) February 21, 2023
Spin had been his issue of late across formats and his 44(83) and 21(30) were signs he has begun combatting it.
Hundreds alone cannot define a batter. Consistent run-making, sans hundreds, is equally creditworthy if not more. In the case of Kohli, he is being rewarded until eternity despite an elongated dry run as a reward for some sterling performances in the past. His name is sacrosanct.— Prabhanjan Badami (@PABadami) February 22, 2023
हाल ही में, कोहली ने अपने करियर में एक और ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि हासिल की. वो (Virat Kohli Records) अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में सबसे तेज 25,000 रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज बन गए. उन्होंने नई दिल्ली में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट (IND vs AUS 2nd Test) के तीसरे दिन ऐसा किया. इसी के साथ कोहली ने अपने आदर्श मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर को पीछे छोड़ दिया, जिन्होंने 577 मैचों में यह उपलब्धि हासिल की थी. वहीं विराट ने 549 मैचों में ऐसा किया है. विराट और सचिन के बाद रिकी पोंटिंग (588), जैक कैलिस (594), कुमार संगकारा (608) और महेला जयवर्धने (701) जैसे दिग्गजों का नाम आता है.
