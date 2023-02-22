Virat Kohli पर ये ट्वीट कर आइसलैंड क्रिकेट ने लिया पंगा, फैंस ने स्टार बल्लेबाज के Records की लगा दी झड़ी

आइसलैंड क्रिकेट ने ट्वीट में लिखा, "यह आँकड़ा हमारे कई भारतीय फैंस को खुश नहीं करेगा, लेकिन विराट कोहली का आखिरी शतक आए अब 23 टेस्ट हो चुके हैं, जो 2019 में आया था. कितना लंबा समय बहुत लंबा होता है?"

Virat Kohli पर ये ट्वीट कर आइसलैंड क्रिकेट ने लिया पंगा, फैंस ने स्टार बल्लेबाज के Records की लगा दी झड़ी

Virat Kohli

पिछले कुछ सालों में शतक नहीं स्कोर कर पाने वाले विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) सफेद गेंद के फॉर्मेट में अपने पूराने ढर्रे पर लौट चुके हैं. एशिया कप (Asia Cup 2022) के बाद से कोहली ने सीमित ओवरों की क्रिकेट में शतक भी लगाया और जबरदस्त वापसी की. हालाँकि, यह बात टेस्ट फॉर्मेट के लिए अब तक नहीं कहा जा सकती है. उन्होंने अपनी पिछली 13 टेस्ट पारियों में एक भी अर्धशतक नहीं लगाया है. मौजूदा बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी (India vs Australia) की तीन पारियों में उनका स्कोर 44, 20 और 12 रन का रहा है. भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम (Team India) के पूर्व कप्तान का आखिरी टेस्ट शतक नवंबर, 2019 में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ आया था. आइसलैंड क्रिकेट (Iceland cricket) ने हाल ही में एक ट्वीट कर इस पहलू पर प्रकाश डालकर लोगों का ध्यान आकर्षित किया.

यह भी पढ़ें

आइसलैंड क्रिकेट ने ट्वीट में लिखा, "यह आँकड़ा हमारे कई भारतीय फैंस को खुश नहीं करेगा, लेकिन विराट कोहली का आखिरी शतक आए अब 23 टेस्ट हो चुके हैं, जो 2019 में आया था. कितना लंबा समय बहुत लंबा होता है?"

यह ट्वीट कोहली के फैंस को बिलकुल रास नहीं आया.


हाल ही में, कोहली ने अपने करियर में एक और ऐतिहासिक उपलब्धि हासिल की. वो (Virat Kohli Records) अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में सबसे तेज 25,000 रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज बन गए. उन्होंने नई दिल्ली में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट (IND vs AUS 2nd Test) के तीसरे दिन ऐसा किया. इसी के साथ कोहली ने अपने आदर्श मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर को पीछे छोड़ दिया, जिन्होंने 577 मैचों में यह उपलब्धि हासिल की थी. वहीं विराट ने 549 मैचों में ऐसा किया है. विराट और सचिन के बाद रिकी पोंटिंग (588), जैक कैलिस (594), कुमार संगकारा (608) और महेला जयवर्धने (701) जैसे दिग्गजों का नाम आता है.

Women's T20 World Cup: जय शाह भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच होने वाले सेमीफाइनल में करेंगे शिरकत- रिपोर्ट

IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup: रिचा घोष ने महामुकाबले से पहले भरी हुंकार, सेमीफाइनल के लिए बनाया ये प्लान

WPL 2023: दीप्ति शर्मा की टीम यूपी वारियर्स ने इस ऑस्ट्रेलियाई सुपरस्टार को बनाया अपना कप्तान, जानिए पूरी टीम 

PSL: बाबर आजम ने पहली बार मोहम्मद आमिर के 'एग्रेशन' पर दी प्रतिक्रिया, उस पल के बारे में खुलकर की बात

12 साल की आदिवासी बच्ची Renuka की कमाल की बल्लेबाजी

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Virat KohliIndiaAustraliaIndia vs Australia 2023Cricket
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें बॉलीवुड, राजनीति, देश और दुनिया की ताजा समाचार अब हिंदी में (Hindi News)

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 