इंडिगो की क्राइसिस ने मचा दी चिल्लम चिल्ली, एयरपोर्ट पर उमड़ी भीड़, लात-घूंसे चलने के बनें हालात

Indigo Flight Cancellation: इंडिगो की लगातार कैंसिल हो रही उड़ानें यात्रियों के लिए बड़ा सिरदर्द बन गई हैं. DGCA की सख्ती और कंपनी के सुधारात्मक कदमों से अगले दो दिनों में हालात सुधरने की उम्मीद है. मंगलवार और बुधवार को 200 से ज्यादा फ्लाइट्स रद्द की गई थीं, जिससे यात्रियों को काफी परेशानी हुई.

ऊपर आसमान खाली, नीचे यात्रियों की लगी लाइन…इंडिगो ने फिर दिए झटके! इंडिगो ने यात्रियों की परीक्षा फिर ले ली

India Flight Cancellation: सोचिए...सुबह-सुबह घर से निकलकर आप एयरपोर्ट पहुंचते हैं. टिकट हाथ में, बैग कंधे पर और मन में सफर का उत्साह, लेकिन बोर्डिंग गेट पर पहुंचते ही पता चले कि 'आपकी फ्लाइट रद्द हो गई है.' कुछ ऐसा ही हाल इन दिनों देशभर में हजारों यात्रियों का है. भारत की सबसे बड़ी बजट एयरलाइन इंडिगो लगातार तीसरे दिन बड़ी संख्या में उड़ानें रद्द कर रही है. मंगलवार और बुधवार को 200 से ज्यादा उड़ानें रद्द होने के बाद गुरुवार को भी हालात सुधरने के बजाय और बिगड़ गए.

किन शहरों में सबसे ज्यादा असर? (Indigo operational issues)

  • मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक आज अकेले दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से ही 30 से ज्यादा फ्लाइट्स रद्द कर दी गईं.
  • हैदराबाद में 70 फ्लाइट्स पर कैंसिलेशन का असर पड़ा...35 आगमन और 33 प्रस्थान.
  • मुंबई में भी कई उड़ानें अचानक रोकी गईं. देशभर में आज इंडिगो ने 170-272 उड़ानें बंद कर दीं.
  • बेंगलुरु एयरपोर्ट का हाल और खराब रहा...यहां 100 से ज्यादा इंडिगो फ्लाइट्स रद्द करनी पड़ीं.

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर कैंसिल हुई उड़ानों का आंकड़ा अब 95 पर पहुंच चुका है. इनमें 48 डिपार्चर और 47 अराइवल फ्लाइट्स शामिल हैं. यात्री घंटों कतार में खड़े होकर जानकारी पाने की कोशिश करते रहे.

DGCA की एंट्री: एयरलाइन से जवाब-तलब (Indigo Crisis India)

दो दिनों से जारी संकट के बाद सिविल एविएशन रेगुलेटर DGCA हरकत में आ गया है. अधिकारियों ने इंडिगो के टॉप मैनेजमेंट को मीटिंग के लिए तलब किया है.

उनसे FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limit) पॉलिसी से जुड़ी तैयारी और ऑपरेशन नॉर्मल करने के स्टेप्स बताने को कहा गया है. यात्री अब DGCA से ही राहत की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे हैं.

तो आखिर रद्द क्यों हो रही हैं इंडिगो की उड़ानें? (Flight Delay Live Updates)

इंडिगो ने आधिकारिक बयान में वजह बताई.

तकनीकी दिक्कतें.

विंटर शेड्यूल बदलना.

खराब मौसम.

एयर ट्रैफिक की भीड़.

क्रू के ड्यूटी टाइम लिमिट का पूरा होना.

एयरलाइन ने कहा कि, अगले 48 घंटों में शेड्यूल में बदलाव कर ऑपरेशन को सामान्य करने की कोशिश की जा रही है.

नवंबर में इंडिगो को 1,232 उड़ानें रद्द करनी पड़ी थीं, जिनमें 755 फ्लाइट्स क्रू उपलब्ध न होने की वजह से प्रभावित हुईं.

