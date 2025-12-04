इंडिगो की क्राइसिस ने मचा दी चिल्लम चिल्ली, एयरपोर्ट पर उमड़ी भीड़, लात-घूंसे चलने के बनें हालात

India Flight Cancellation: सोचिए...सुबह-सुबह घर से निकलकर आप एयरपोर्ट पहुंचते हैं. टिकट हाथ में, बैग कंधे पर और मन में सफर का उत्साह, लेकिन बोर्डिंग गेट पर पहुंचते ही पता चले कि 'आपकी फ्लाइट रद्द हो गई है.' कुछ ऐसा ही हाल इन दिनों देशभर में हजारों यात्रियों का है. भारत की सबसे बड़ी बजट एयरलाइन इंडिगो लगातार तीसरे दिन बड़ी संख्या में उड़ानें रद्द कर रही है. मंगलवार और बुधवार को 200 से ज्यादा उड़ानें रद्द होने के बाद गुरुवार को भी हालात सुधरने के बजाय और बिगड़ गए.

#IndiGo claims 1,232 flights were cancelled, the majority of which arose from crew/Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) compliance & airport/airspace/ATC-related factors, beyond the operator's direct control.



The Pilot Association (ALPA) and aviation experts suggest these cancellations… pic.twitter.com/rJmU0mkKBJ — Suraj Balakrishnan (@SurajBala) December 4, 2025

किन शहरों में सबसे ज्यादा असर? (Indigo operational issues)

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक आज अकेले दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट से ही 30 से ज्यादा फ्लाइट्स रद्द कर दी गईं.

हैदराबाद में 70 फ्लाइट्स पर कैंसिलेशन का असर पड़ा...35 आगमन और 33 प्रस्थान.

मुंबई में भी कई उड़ानें अचानक रोकी गईं. देशभर में आज इंडिगो ने 170-272 उड़ानें बंद कर दीं.

बेंगलुरु एयरपोर्ट का हाल और खराब रहा...यहां 100 से ज्यादा इंडिगो फ्लाइट्स रद्द करनी पड़ीं.

Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check 👏👏👏👏👏 #indigo👎 pic.twitter.com/NdqbG0xByt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 29, 2023

दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर कैंसिल हुई उड़ानों का आंकड़ा अब 95 पर पहुंच चुका है. इनमें 48 डिपार्चर और 47 अराइवल फ्लाइट्स शामिल हैं. यात्री घंटों कतार में खड़े होकर जानकारी पाने की कोशिश करते रहे.

VIDEO | IndiGo is facing nationwide flight delays and cancellations. Visuals from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) show the flight-information display boards amid the disruptions.#DelhiFlights #IndiGo #IGIAirport



(Full video available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/V49Jb87SUh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 4, 2025

DGCA की एंट्री: एयरलाइन से जवाब-तलब (Indigo Crisis India)

दो दिनों से जारी संकट के बाद सिविल एविएशन रेगुलेटर DGCA हरकत में आ गया है. अधिकारियों ने इंडिगो के टॉप मैनेजमेंट को मीटिंग के लिए तलब किया है.

An IndiGo Spokesperson says - We acknowledge that IndiGo's operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience caused. A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including… pic.twitter.com/lTRd4ZckZt — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2025

उनसे FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limit) पॉलिसी से जुड़ी तैयारी और ऑपरेशन नॉर्मल करने के स्टेप्स बताने को कहा गया है. यात्री अब DGCA से ही राहत की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे हैं.

IndiGo is in a terrible state right now.

Flights getting cancelled one after another, chaos at the gates, passengers arguing with crew, zero communication.



My own flight has been delayed with no clarity, we've been at the airport for 2 hours just waiting for any update.



If… pic.twitter.com/X2K8Q5Hpyg — Arun Prabhudesai (@8ap) December 4, 2025

#Indigo flight messup at #pune #Airport Shame on @IndiGo6E no passenger intimation at boarding gate no staff.. citizens self-service.. and worst is on display board says flight scheduled on time@JM_Scindia ji must act now. pic.twitter.com/eJhSHcTe0q — Dr. Prashant Pansare (@pansares) December 4, 2025

तो आखिर रद्द क्यों हो रही हैं इंडिगो की उड़ानें? (Flight Delay Live Updates)

इंडिगो ने आधिकारिक बयान में वजह बताई.

तकनीकी दिक्कतें.

विंटर शेड्यूल बदलना.

खराब मौसम.

एयर ट्रैफिक की भीड़.

क्रू के ड्यूटी टाइम लिमिट का पूरा होना.

#Indigo flight messup is blowing out of proportion at #Ahmedabad #Airport passengers are frustrated, Disappointed, Humiliated and what not. Shame on @IndiGo6E @JM_Scindia ji must act now. pic.twitter.com/1K4f7zORRW — Idiot Box 🇮🇳🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@rahulrastogiii) December 3, 2025

एयरलाइन ने कहा कि, अगले 48 घंटों में शेड्यूल में बदलाव कर ऑपरेशन को सामान्य करने की कोशिश की जा रही है.

Full blown chaos at Hyderabad airport at Indigo counters. People, frustrated at their own delays, are now stopping other people from boarding. @IndiGo6E staff being hounded left right centre. #Indigoairlines pic.twitter.com/rT3roqfF7a — Suyash (@suyashkamat_) December 4, 2025

नवंबर में इंडिगो को 1,232 उड़ानें रद्द करनी पड़ी थीं, जिनमें 755 फ्लाइट्स क्रू उपलब्ध न होने की वजह से प्रभावित हुईं.

