फेसबुक, ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम नहीं कर रहा है काम, कहीं हैकर्स तो नहीं...

सोशल मीडिया साइट्स फेसबुक, इंस्टाग्राम और व्हाट्सएप काम नहीं कर रहा है. इसके कारण करोड़ों यूज़र्स को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. फ़ेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम ने सोशल मीडिया साइट ट्विटर पर अपने यूज़र को जानकारी भी दी है. इस पोस्ट पर कई यूज़र्स मज़े ले रहे हैं. लोग तरह-तरह के कमेंट्स के ज़रिए फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं.

सोशल मीडिया के डाउन होने पर ट्विटर पर लोग इन सोशल साइट्स को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं.


एक यूज़र ने कहा- अब ट्विटर ही एक सहारा है.

एक यूज़र ने कहा प्लीज़ जल्दी से फिक्स करिए. वहीं दूसरे यूज़र ने कहा- कहीं हैकर्स तो अपना काम नहीं कर रहे हैं.

