फेसबुक, ट्विटर और इंस्टाग्राम नहीं कर रहा है काम, कहीं हैकर्स तो नहीं...

सोशल मीडिया साइट्स फेसबुक, इंस्टाग्राम और व्हाट्सएप काम नहीं कर रहा है. इसके कारण करोड़ों यूज़र्स को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. फ़ेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम ने सोशल मीडिया साइट ट्विटर पर अपने यूज़र को जानकारी भी दी है. इस पोस्ट पर कई यूज़र्स मज़े ले रहे हैं. लोग तरह-तरह के कमेंट्स के ज़रिए फेसबुक और इंस्टाग्राम को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं.
फेसबुक का बयान
We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
इंस्टाग्राम का बयान
Instagram and friends are having a little bit of a hard time right now, and you may be having issues using them. Bear with us, we're on it! #instagramdown— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 4, 2021
व्हाटसएप का बयान
We're aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We're working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible.— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021
Thanks for your patience!
सोशल मीडिया के डाउन होने पर ट्विटर पर लोग इन सोशल साइट्स को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं.
Two minute silence for those who uninstall whatsapp and instagram.— ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@xjatinmehrax) October 4, 2021
And Re install it #instagramdown#whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/YR5BBdIhRA
October 4, 2021
एक यूज़र ने कहा- अब ट्विटर ही एक सहारा है.
October 4, 2021
एक यूज़र ने कहा प्लीज़ जल्दी से फिक्स करिए. वहीं दूसरे यूज़र ने कहा- कहीं हैकर्स तो अपना काम नहीं कर रहे हैं.
October 4, 2021