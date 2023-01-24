देश भर के 11 बहादुर बच्चों से पीएम मोदी ने की बात, ट्वीट कर कहा- आप सभी हमारे हीरो हैं!

हर साल गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर देश बहादुर बच्चों का सम्मानित किया जाता है. यह पुरस्कार असाधारण उपलब्धि पाने वाले बच्चों को दिया जाता है. नवाचार, खेल, कला और संस्कृति, सामाजिक सेवा, विद्वानों और बहादुरी और समाज सेवा जैसे क्षेत्रों में असाधारण प्रदर्शन और उपलब्धि प्राप्त करने वाले बच्चों को सम्मान के तौर पर राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार दिया जाता है. पीएम मोदी ने मंगलवार को राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार विजेताओं के साथ बातचीत की और उन्हें सुझाव दिया कि वे जीवन में आगे बढ़ने के साथ ही बड़ी समस्याओं को हल करने के लिए आत्मविश्वास विकसित करें. प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (पीएमओ) की ओर से जारी एक बयान के मुताबिक पुरस्कार विजेता बच्चों ने मोदी से उनके सामने आने वाली चुनौतियों के बारे में विभिन्न प्रश्न पूछे और विभिन्न विषयों पर उनका मार्गदर्शन मांगा. पीएम मोदी ने देश के सभी बहादुर बच्चों के बारे में जानकारी ट्विटर पर पोस्ट करके दी. आइए,देश के बहादुर बच्चों के बारे में जानते हैं.
ये हैं देश के बहादुर बच्चे
Had an excellent interaction with those who have been conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. https://t.co/4i8RXHcBYGpic.twitter.com/QC5ELeWJhR— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
Aadithya Suresh की प्रशंसा की
Proud of Aadithya Suresh, who has shown remarkable resilience. He was diagnosed with a bone disorder but he is not one to have a low morale. He pursued singing and is now a talented singer. He has performed in over 500 programmes. pic.twitter.com/hyMmBMA1tf— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
भारतीय संस्कृति को बढ़ाने के लिए M. Gauravi Reddy को शुभकामनाएं दीं
M. Gauravi Reddy is a prolific dancer. She has been performing at various programmes and is very passionate about Indian culture. Delighted that she has been conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/NRYzY4nExc— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
Sambhab Mishra को बधाई दी
My young friend Sambhab Mishra is a very creative youngster. He has numerous articles to his credit and is also the recipient of prestigious fellowships. I congratulate him on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/qHWqirzFMc— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
तबलावादक Shreya Bhattacharjee को पीएम मोदी ने बधाई दी
Shreya Bhattacharjee, a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee, is a tabla artist who has a record for playing the Tabla for the longest duration. She has also been honoured at forums like the Cultural Olympiad of Performing Arts. Had a very good interaction with her. pic.twitter.com/PmWLY4teIz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
दूसरों की ज़िंदगी बचाने वाले Rohan Ramchandra Bahir को धन्यवाद कहा
I am proud of Rohan Ramchandra Bahir, who jumped into a river and saved a woman from drowning. He displayed great bravery and fearlessness. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/FPKaMpk7Th— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
जल को स्वच्छ रखने के लिए Aditya Pratap Singh ने एक ख़ास तकनीक बनाई है, पीएम मोदी ने बधाई दी
The phenomenally talented Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for his strides in innovation. He has been working on developing a cost effective technology for ensuring clean water. pic.twitter.com/pHVy9EEOac— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
विज्ञान से दोस्ती करने वाले Rishi Shiv Prasanna को पीएम मोदी ने बधाई दी.
Celebrating innovation among the youth! Rishi Shiv Prasanna is passionate about developing Apps. He is equally interested in science as well as popularising it among the youth. Happy to have met this Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar winner today. pic.twitter.com/t0vDBwhvp4— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
डिजिटल इंडिया को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए Anoushka Jolly को मिलेगा सम्मान
Youngsters like Anoushka Jolly have shown remarkable compassion and innovation. She is diligently working on an App and other online programmes to spread awareness against bullying. Glad that she is now a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee. pic.twitter.com/joIFFRIeni— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
मार्शल आर्ट में भारत का झंडा बुलंद करने वाली Hanaya Nisar को पीएम मोदी ने दी शुभकामनाएं
We are committed to popularising different sports and emphasising fitness. Hanaya Nisar is a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee who has represented India in various martial arts competitions. She has won various laurels. Proud of her accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/2q64o4xF1O— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
पीएम मोदी ने Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire को बधाई दी
Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire won immense admiration for his success in the 2022 National Games. He is a powerhouse of talent when it comes to Mallakhamb. I congratulate him for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and wish him the very best for his upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/HfxWoPMHxN— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
चेस में भारत का झंडा बुलंद करने वाली Kumari Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi को पीएम मोदी ने बधाई दी.
Meet Kumari Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi, a distinguished chess player and now, a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee. Her successes in chess have made her shine in various competitions globally. Her accomplishments will certainly inspire upcoming chess players. pic.twitter.com/Xod9zR3dlA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश के बच्चों से मुलाकात की. इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने सभी पुरस्कार विजेताओं को स्मारिका प्रदान की और उनकी उपलब्धियों पर एक-एक से चर्चा की.