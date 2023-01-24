देश भर के 11 बहादुर बच्चों से पीएम मोदी ने की बात, ट्वीट कर कहा- आप सभी हमारे हीरो हैं!

प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (पीएमओ) की ओर से जारी एक बयान के मुताबिक पुरस्कार विजेता बच्चों ने मोदी से उनके सामने आने वाली चुनौतियों के बारे में विभिन्न प्रश्न पूछे और विभिन्न विषयों पर उनका मार्गदर्शन मांगा. पीएम मोदी ने देश के सभी बहादुर बच्चों के बारे में जानकारी ट्विटर पर पोस्ट करके दी.

हर साल गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर देश बहादुर बच्चों का सम्मानित किया जाता है. यह पुरस्कार असाधारण उपलब्धि पाने वाले बच्चों को दिया जाता है. नवाचार, खेल, कला और संस्कृति, सामाजिक सेवा, विद्वानों और बहादुरी और समाज सेवा जैसे क्षेत्रों में असाधारण प्रदर्शन और उपलब्धि प्राप्त करने वाले बच्चों को सम्मान के तौर पर राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार दिया जाता है. पीएम मोदी ने मंगलवार को राष्ट्रीय बाल पुरस्कार विजेताओं के साथ बातचीत की और उन्हें सुझाव दिया कि वे जीवन में आगे बढ़ने के साथ ही बड़ी समस्याओं को हल करने के लिए आत्मविश्वास विकसित करें. प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (पीएमओ) की ओर से जारी एक बयान के मुताबिक पुरस्कार विजेता बच्चों ने मोदी से उनके सामने आने वाली चुनौतियों के बारे में विभिन्न प्रश्न पूछे और विभिन्न विषयों पर उनका मार्गदर्शन मांगा. पीएम मोदी ने देश के सभी बहादुर बच्चों के बारे में जानकारी ट्विटर पर पोस्ट करके दी. आइए,देश के बहादुर बच्चों के बारे में जानते हैं.

ये हैं देश के बहादुर बच्चे

Aadithya Suresh की प्रशंसा की

भारतीय संस्कृति को बढ़ाने के लिए M. Gauravi Reddy को शुभकामनाएं दीं

Sambhab Mishra को बधाई दी

तबलावादक Shreya Bhattacharjee को पीएम मोदी ने बधाई दी

दूसरों की ज़िंदगी बचाने वाले Rohan Ramchandra Bahir को धन्यवाद कहा

जल को स्वच्छ रखने के लिए Aditya Pratap Singh ने एक ख़ास तकनीक बनाई है, पीएम मोदी ने बधाई दी

विज्ञान से दोस्ती करने वाले Rishi Shiv Prasanna को पीएम मोदी ने बधाई दी.

डिजिटल इंडिया को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए Anoushka Jolly को मिलेगा सम्मान

मार्शल आर्ट में भारत का झंडा बुलंद करने वाली Hanaya Nisar को पीएम मोदी ने दी शुभकामनाएं

पीएम मोदी ने Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire को बधाई दी

चेस में भारत का झंडा बुलंद करने वाली Kumari Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi को पीएम मोदी ने बधाई दी.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने देश के बच्चों से मुलाकात की. इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री ने सभी पुरस्कार विजेताओं को स्मारिका प्रदान की और उनकी उपलब्धियों पर एक-एक से चर्चा की. 

