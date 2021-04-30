पत्नी के जेवर बेच शख्स ने अपने ऑटो को बना दिया Ambulance, बोला- 'मरीज को फ्री में छोड़ूंगा अस्पताल' - देखें Video

मध्यप्रदेश (MP) की राजधानी भोपाल (Bhopal) में ऑटो ड्राइवर जावेद खान ने मरीजों को फ्री में अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए अपने ऑटो को एम्बुलेंस में तब्दील (Auto Driver Converted His Auto Into Ambulance) कर दिया है. 

पत्नी के जेवर बेच शख्स ने अपने ऑटो को बना दिया Ambulance, बोला- 'मरीज को फ्री में छोड़ूंगा अस्पताल' - देखें Video

मरीजों को फ्री में अस्पताल छोड़ने के लिए ऑटो ड्राइवर ने बेचे पत्नी के जेवर, ऑटो को बना दिया Ambulance - देखें Video

कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) के मामले भारत में तेजी से बढ़ते जा रहे हैं. लोग नियमों का पालन करने के साथ-साथ जरूरतमंदों की मदद करने के लिए भी सामने आ रहे हैं. कोई ऑक्सीजन के लिए पैसे दान कर रहा है तो कोई निशुल्क लोगों को खाना खिला रहा है. मध्यप्रदेश (MP) की राजधानी भोपाल (Bhopal) में एक शख्स ने कोविड मरीजों की मदद के लिए कुछ ऐसा किया, जिसकी वजह से उनकी खूब तारीफ हो रही है. ऑटो ड्राइवर जावेद खान ने मरीजों को फ्री में अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए अपने ऑटो को एम्बुलेंस में तब्दील (Auto Driver Converted His Auto Into Ambulance) कर दिया है. 

यह भी पढ़ें

बढ़ते मरीजों के चलते एम्बुलेंस की कमी देखी जा रही है. ऐसे में आम लोग जरूरतमंदों की मदद के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं. जावेद खान भी मरीजों की मदद के लिए आगे आए हैं. न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, 'मैंने सोशल मीडिया और समाचार चैनलों पर देखा कि एम्बुलेंस की कमी के कारण लोगों को अस्पतालों में कैसे ले जाया जा रहा है. इसलिए मैंने ऐसा करने का सोचा.'

जावेद खान ने कहा, 'मैंने इसके लिए अपनी पत्नी के गहने बेचे. मैं रिफिल सेंटर के बाहर लाइन में खड़े होकर ऑक्सीजन लेता हूं. मेरा मोबाइल नंबर सोशल मीडिया पर उपलब्ध है. एंबुलेंस न होने पर लोग मुझे फोन कर सकते हैं. मैं 15-20 दिनों से यह कर रहा हूं और 9 गंभीर मरीजों को अस्पताल ले गया हूं.'

एक यूजर ने उनका वीडियो भी शेयर किया है, जहां वो बता रहे हैं कि मरीज की मदद के लिए ऑटो को एम्बुलेंस में तब्दील कर लिया है. 

लोगों ने जावेद खान की कमेंट सेक्शन में जमकर तारीफ भी की है...


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


MPBhopalAuto DriverAuto Converted Into AmbulanceViral VideoSocial Media
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | चुनाव 2021 (Elections 2021) के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें और जानें इलेक्शन रिज़ल्ट्स (Election Results) सबसे पहले |

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 