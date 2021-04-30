पत्नी के जेवर बेच शख्स ने अपने ऑटो को बना दिया Ambulance, बोला- 'मरीज को फ्री में छोड़ूंगा अस्पताल' - देखें Video

कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) के मामले भारत में तेजी से बढ़ते जा रहे हैं. लोग नियमों का पालन करने के साथ-साथ जरूरतमंदों की मदद करने के लिए भी सामने आ रहे हैं. कोई ऑक्सीजन के लिए पैसे दान कर रहा है तो कोई निशुल्क लोगों को खाना खिला रहा है. मध्यप्रदेश (MP) की राजधानी भोपाल (Bhopal) में एक शख्स ने कोविड मरीजों की मदद के लिए कुछ ऐसा किया, जिसकी वजह से उनकी खूब तारीफ हो रही है. ऑटो ड्राइवर जावेद खान ने मरीजों को फ्री में अस्पताल ले जाने के लिए अपने ऑटो को एम्बुलेंस में तब्दील (Auto Driver Converted His Auto Into Ambulance) कर दिया है.
बढ़ते मरीजों के चलते एम्बुलेंस की कमी देखी जा रही है. ऐसे में आम लोग जरूरतमंदों की मदद के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं. जावेद खान भी मरीजों की मदद के लिए आगे आए हैं. न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा, 'मैंने सोशल मीडिया और समाचार चैनलों पर देखा कि एम्बुलेंस की कमी के कारण लोगों को अस्पतालों में कैसे ले जाया जा रहा है. इसलिए मैंने ऐसा करने का सोचा.'
MP: An auto driver in Bhopal has converted his auto into an ambulance & takes patients to hospitals for free. Javed, the driver, says, "I saw on social media & news channels how people were being carried to hospitals due to the shortage of ambulance. So I thought of doing this." pic.twitter.com/eaH4CpWGBO— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021
जावेद खान ने कहा, 'मैंने इसके लिए अपनी पत्नी के गहने बेचे. मैं रिफिल सेंटर के बाहर लाइन में खड़े होकर ऑक्सीजन लेता हूं. मेरा मोबाइल नंबर सोशल मीडिया पर उपलब्ध है. एंबुलेंस न होने पर लोग मुझे फोन कर सकते हैं. मैं 15-20 दिनों से यह कर रहा हूं और 9 गंभीर मरीजों को अस्पताल ले गया हूं.'
I sold my wife's jewellery for this. I queue up outside a refill centre & get oxygen. My contact number is available on social media. People can call me up if there's no ambulance. I've been doing this for 15-20 days now & have taken 9 serious patients to hospital: Javed Khan pic.twitter.com/LiEphjHenJ— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021
एक यूजर ने उनका वीडियो भी शेयर किया है, जहां वो बता रहे हैं कि मरीज की मदद के लिए ऑटो को एम्बुलेंस में तब्दील कर लिया है.
#Bhopal: On lack of ambulance, Javed modify his own #Auto as an #Ambulance. It has everything like, sanitizer to oxygen. The special thing is that Javed will serve this service #free of cost. #CoronaPandemic#Javed_Khanpic.twitter.com/r7flSIqtxp— Aditya Gupta (@researchAditya) April 30, 2021
लोगों ने जावेद खान की कमेंट सेक्शन में जमकर तारीफ भी की है...
