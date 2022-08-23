Blinkit ने शुरु की प्रिंटआउट की होम डिलिवरी सर्विस, लोगों ने कहा- लॉन्ड्री का काम इससे ज्यादा चलेगा

किराना और सामान वितरण ऐप ब्लिंकिट (पहले ग्रोफर्स) (Grocery and goods delivery app Blinkit) ने गुरुग्राम (Gurugram) में एक प्रिंटआउट सेवा शुरू की है. वे ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट प्रिंटिंग के लिए प्रति पेज 9 रुपये और रंगीन के लिए 19 रुपये चार्ज कर रहे हैं. लेकिन, इतना नहीं है. प्रत्येक प्रिंटिंग ऑर्डर में 25 रुपये का डिलीवरी शुल्क भी जोड़ा जाएगा. अगर आप अपने घर के पास ज़ेरॉक्स वाले भैया के सामने खड़े होकर अपने स्कूल और कॉलेज के दिन बिता चुके हैं, तो यह सेवा आपको चौंका देगी. लेकिन, इस नई सर्विस के बारे में सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स अपनी अलग-अलग राय दे रहे हैं.
Zomato के स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी की नई सेवा ने कई प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं. जहां कुछ ने इस फैसले का स्वागत किया, वहीं अन्य रेट लिस्ट को देखकर चौंक गए. कई लोगों ने व्यक्त किया कि हर इलाके में प्रिंटिंग स्टोर दोनों तरफ प्रिंटिंग सेवाओं के लिए 2-3 रुपये चार्ज करते हैं. इस पर चर्चा शुरू हुई कि ज्यादा कीमतों के कारण ऐसी सेवाओं की शुरूआत विफल हो सकती है.
Blinkit is doing “Printout as a Service”. I bet laundry would have worked better,— Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) August 18, 2022
Startups are literally doing anything. Is this even sustainable?
I really hope Blinkit turns that printout-as-a-service into a Google Cloud Print API too.— Arnav Gupta 💉💉💉 (@championswimmer) August 19, 2022
That way I can connect Swiggy's print service like an actual network printer to my laptop, send print commands, and some minutes later someone will come to me with my pages.
I get it at ₹2 per page if printed on one side and ₹3 if on both sides— Gaurav Kumar Panda (@Gaurav12warrior) August 18, 2022
Blinkit is offering printouts on-demand in under 11 minutes 🖨— Ronit H (@ronit_1997) August 19, 2022
It's a cheap way to acquire users that urgently need a printout because Blinkit is the only player that offers this
I doubt they'll be making any 💸
Also, this is a great way to acquire white-collar customers!
blinkit's printout service is a joke. Rs. 9 for a black and white printout in 2022??— Tanuj Mittal (@SunkenHands) August 18, 2022
Blinkit will give printout at the price of 9rs/page in b/w and 19 rs/page in color and 25 rs delivery charges, me to my xeroxwaala who take only 2 rs/ page #Zomatopic.twitter.com/ShuI10drFA— Somesh Maliq (@Somesh83maliq) August 19, 2022
My Local xerox shop owner does it at Rs 1 per page 😂😂😂— Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) August 19, 2022
Maybe Zomato can acquire his shop
जो लोग दिलचस्पी रखते हैं वे दस्तावेज़ों को मुद्रित करने के लिए ब्लिंकिट (Blinkit) ऐप के माध्यम से अपलोड कर सकते हैं. संगठन ने पुष्टि की कि अपलोड किए गए दस्तावेज़ एक बार मुद्रित होने के बाद ब्लिंकिट सर्वर से हटा दिए जाएंगे.
ब्लिंकिट के उत्पाद प्रबंधक जितेश गोयल (Jitesh Goel) ने गुरुवार को लिंक्डइन पर एक पोस्ट के माध्यम से इस नई सेवा के शुभारंभ की घोषणा की. गोयल ने कहा, "ब्लिंकिट पर हम अब कुछ क्षेत्रों में मिनटों में प्रिंटआउट दे रहे हैं. घर पर प्रिंटर नहीं होता और जिसकी वजह से साइबर कैफे या पुस्तकालय या पड़ोसियों या कार्यालयों से प्रिंट मिलना मुश्किल हो जाता है, खासकर जब कम समय में इसकी आवश्यकता होती है".