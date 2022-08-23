Blinkit ने शुरु की प्रिंटआउट की होम डिलिवरी सर्विस, लोगों ने कहा- लॉन्ड्री का काम इससे ज्यादा चलेगा

पढ़े अन्य भाषाएँ

जहां कुछ ने इस फैसले का स्वागत किया, वहीं अन्य रेट लिस्ट को देखकर चौंक गए. कई लोगों ने व्यक्त किया कि हर इलाके में प्रिंटिंग स्टोर दोनों तरफ प्रिंटिंग सेवाओं के लिए 2-3 रुपये चार्ज करते हैं.

Blinkit ने शुरु की प्रिंटआउट की होम डिलिवरी सर्विस

किराना और सामान वितरण ऐप ब्लिंकिट (पहले ग्रोफर्स) (Grocery and goods delivery app Blinkit) ने गुरुग्राम (Gurugram) में एक प्रिंटआउट सेवा शुरू की है. वे ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट प्रिंटिंग के लिए प्रति पेज 9 रुपये और रंगीन के लिए 19 रुपये चार्ज कर रहे हैं. लेकिन, इतना नहीं है. प्रत्येक प्रिंटिंग ऑर्डर में 25 रुपये का डिलीवरी शुल्क भी जोड़ा जाएगा. अगर आप अपने घर के पास ज़ेरॉक्स वाले भैया के सामने खड़े होकर अपने स्कूल और कॉलेज के दिन बिता चुके हैं, तो यह सेवा आपको चौंका देगी. लेकिन, इस नई सर्विस के बारे में सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स अपनी अलग-अलग राय दे रहे हैं.

Zomato के स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी की नई सेवा ने कई प्रतिक्रियाएं दी हैं. जहां कुछ ने इस फैसले का स्वागत किया, वहीं अन्य रेट लिस्ट को देखकर चौंक गए. कई लोगों ने व्यक्त किया कि हर इलाके में प्रिंटिंग स्टोर दोनों तरफ प्रिंटिंग सेवाओं के लिए 2-3 रुपये चार्ज करते हैं. इस पर चर्चा शुरू हुई कि ज्यादा कीमतों के कारण ऐसी सेवाओं की शुरूआत विफल हो सकती है.

जो लोग दिलचस्पी रखते हैं वे दस्तावेज़ों को मुद्रित करने के लिए ब्लिंकिट (Blinkit) ऐप के माध्यम से अपलोड कर सकते हैं. संगठन ने पुष्टि की कि अपलोड किए गए दस्तावेज़ एक बार मुद्रित होने के बाद ब्लिंकिट सर्वर से हटा दिए जाएंगे.

ब्लिंकिट के उत्पाद प्रबंधक जितेश गोयल (Jitesh Goel) ने गुरुवार को लिंक्डइन पर एक पोस्ट के माध्यम से इस नई सेवा के शुभारंभ की घोषणा की. गोयल ने कहा, "ब्लिंकिट पर हम अब कुछ क्षेत्रों में मिनटों में प्रिंटआउट दे रहे हैं. घर पर प्रिंटर नहीं होता और जिसकी वजह से साइबर कैफे या पुस्तकालय या पड़ोसियों या कार्यालयों से प्रिंट मिलना मुश्किल हो जाता है, खासकर जब कम समय में इसकी आवश्यकता होती है".

