आनंद महिंद्रा ने 'शेरों के बर्ताव' का खास Video शेयर कर पूछा ये सवाल, क्या आपको पता है जवाब?

महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) अक्सर ही अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर इंस्पायरिंग और इंटरेस्टिंग वीडियो (Viral Video) शेयर करते रहते है. अब हाल ही में उन्होंने शेरों के झुंड का नदी से पानी पीते हुए एक वीडियो साझा किया है.

आनंद महिंद्रा ने 'शेरों के बर्ताव' का खास Video शेयर कर पूछा ये सवाल, क्या आपको पता है जवाब?

आनंद महिंद्रा ने 'शेरों के बर्ताव' का खास Video शेयर कर पूछा ये सवाल

नई दिल्ली:

महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) अक्सर ही अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर इंस्पायरिंग और इंटरेस्टिंग वीडियो (Viral Video) शेयर करते रहते है. अब हाल ही में उन्होंने शेरों के झुंड का नदी से पानी पीते हुए एक वीडियो साझा किया है. लेकिन इस वीडियो में जिस बात ने उनका ध्यान खींचा है वो यह है कि वीडियो (Viral Video of a Vion Pride) में कई सारे शेर एक झुंड में नदी से पानी पी रहे हैं, लेकिन इसी बीच एक अकेला शेर अपने झुंड से दूरी बनाकर अकेला ही पानी पी रहा है. 

यह भी पढ़ें

वीडियो शेयर करते हुए आनंद महिंद्रा  ने सवाल किया है कि शेर के अपने झुंड से अलग होकर अकेले रहकर पानी पीने की आखिर क्या वजह है?

उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि उन्हें लगता है कि शेर या तो  "आवारा" है या फिर "मिसफिट" हो सकता है. 

आनंद महिंद्रा ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन लिखा, " क्लिप में आखिरी शॉट देखें. वह शेर अकेला क्यों था, जो सबसे दूर था? जो लोग जानवरों के व्यवहार की पढ़ाई करते हैं उन्हें इस बात का कारण पता होगा. लेकिन इंसान होने के नाते मुझे लगता है कि यह हमें अपने बारे में अधिक बताता है कि क्या हम उस शेर को आवारा के रूप में देखते हैं या मिसफिट के रूप में"

यह वीडियो 1 मिनय 26 सेकेंड का है. वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि घने जंगलों से शेर एक के बाद एक निकलकर आते हैं और झुंड में जमा होकर नदी से पानी पीते हैं. लेकिन इन सब शेरों के बीच एक शेर अकेला रहना पसंद करता है और सभी शेरों से दूर होकर अकेला ही पानी पीता है. 

सोशल मीजिया यूजर इस वीडियो पर अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं. यहां जानिए लोगों की इस बारे में क्या राय है. 


 


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


Anand MahindraAnand Mahindra shares video of lionviral videovideo of lion pride
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कोरोनावायरस के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें |

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 