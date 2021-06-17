आनंद महिंद्रा ने 'शेरों के बर्ताव' का खास Video शेयर कर पूछा ये सवाल, क्या आपको पता है जवाब?

महिंद्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) अक्सर ही अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर इंस्पायरिंग और इंटरेस्टिंग वीडियो (Viral Video) शेयर करते रहते है. अब हाल ही में उन्होंने शेरों के झुंड का नदी से पानी पीते हुए एक वीडियो साझा किया है. लेकिन इस वीडियो में जिस बात ने उनका ध्यान खींचा है वो यह है कि वीडियो (Viral Video of a Vion Pride) में कई सारे शेर एक झुंड में नदी से पानी पी रहे हैं, लेकिन इसी बीच एक अकेला शेर अपने झुंड से दूरी बनाकर अकेला ही पानी पी रहा है.
वीडियो शेयर करते हुए आनंद महिंद्रा ने सवाल किया है कि शेर के अपने झुंड से अलग होकर अकेले रहकर पानी पीने की आखिर क्या वजह है?
उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि उन्हें लगता है कि शेर या तो "आवारा" है या फिर "मिसफिट" हो सकता है.
आनंद महिंद्रा ने वीडियो शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन लिखा, " क्लिप में आखिरी शॉट देखें. वह शेर अकेला क्यों था, जो सबसे दूर था? जो लोग जानवरों के व्यवहार की पढ़ाई करते हैं उन्हें इस बात का कारण पता होगा. लेकिन इंसान होने के नाते मुझे लगता है कि यह हमें अपने बारे में अधिक बताता है कि क्या हम उस शेर को आवारा के रूप में देखते हैं या मिसफिट के रूप में"
See the last shot in the clip. Why was that lion the only one that was at a distance? Those who study animal behaviour may know the reason for that exclusion. But as human beings, I think it tells us more about ourselves whether we see that lion as being a maverick or a misfit… pic.twitter.com/vNvq61A4Zi— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 16, 2021
यह वीडियो 1 मिनय 26 सेकेंड का है. वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि घने जंगलों से शेर एक के बाद एक निकलकर आते हैं और झुंड में जमा होकर नदी से पानी पीते हैं. लेकिन इन सब शेरों के बीच एक शेर अकेला रहना पसंद करता है और सभी शेरों से दूर होकर अकेला ही पानी पीता है.
सोशल मीजिया यूजर इस वीडियो पर अपनी-अपनी प्रतिक्रियाएं दे रहे हैं. यहां जानिए लोगों की इस बारे में क्या राय है.
I think the lion is maintaining social distancing, the lion knows that now he is getting corona, due to this two lions have died in the zoo of South India. That's why the lion is Giving a message to us humans, keep your distance for yourself and your family.— AMIT Lal (@AMITLal52837236) June 17, 2021
Apparently these mavericks/misfits/introverted humans are an evolutionary necessity for survival. In case the lion pride is in collective danger, the maverick ensures survival of the pride by virtue of being a misfit (away from the pride)— Vrajesh Badruka (@vbadruka) June 16, 2021
Maverick...she's drinking water downstream because if Any contamination changes water taste upstream she can retreat when the pack retreats not after she's had the water !— Vishal ???? (@WeShallPai) June 17, 2021