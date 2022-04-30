पढ़े अन्य भाषाएँ

अक्षय कुमार की राम सेतु का First Look रिलीज, सोशल मीडिया पर छाए मीम्स, यूजर्स को दिखी ये बड़ी गलती

फिल्म राम सेतु (Ram Setu) इस साल दिवाली पर सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है. अभिनेता ने एक पोस्टर के साथ इस खबर की जानकारी दी है, जिसमें उनके साथ सह-कलाकार सत्य देव और जैकलीन फर्नांडीज हैं.

अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की नई फिल्म राम सेतु (Ram Setu) इस साल दिवाली पर सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है. अभिनेता ने एक पोस्टर के साथ इस खबर की जानकारी दी है, जिसमें उनके साथ सह-कलाकार सत्य देव और जैकलीन फर्नांडीज हैं. फिल्म के फर्स्ट लुक में, अक्षय कुमार तमाशबीन बने हुए हैं. तीनों ऊपर देख रहे हैं, हैरान हैं, उनके पीछे एक विशाल तहखाना भी है. फिल्म राम सेतु का ये पोस्टर कुछ ही समय में वायरल हो गया, इसने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर मीम्स की बाढ़ ला दी.

लेकिन पहले, पोस्टर पर एक नजर:

यूजर्स का एक वर्ग इस बात से हैरान था कि अक्षय कुमार एक मशाल लेकर क्यों खड़े थे, जब जैकलीन फर्नांडीज के हाथ में एक पावरफुल टॉर्च थी.

एक ने कमेंट किया, "जब आपके घर में बिजली नहीं है लेकिन आपके पड़ोसियों की जगह रोशन है."

सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज के बाद फिल्म अमेज़न प्राइम वीडियो पर स्ट्रीम होगी.

