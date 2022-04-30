अक्षय कुमार की राम सेतु का First Look रिलीज, सोशल मीडिया पर छाए मीम्स, यूजर्स को दिखी ये बड़ी गलती

अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की नई फिल्म राम सेतु (Ram Setu) इस साल दिवाली पर सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होने के लिए तैयार है. अभिनेता ने एक पोस्टर के साथ इस खबर की जानकारी दी है, जिसमें उनके साथ सह-कलाकार सत्य देव और जैकलीन फर्नांडीज हैं. फिल्म के फर्स्ट लुक में, अक्षय कुमार तमाशबीन बने हुए हैं. तीनों ऊपर देख रहे हैं, हैरान हैं, उनके पीछे एक विशाल तहखाना भी है. फिल्म राम सेतु का ये पोस्टर कुछ ही समय में वायरल हो गया, इसने सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म पर मीम्स की बाढ़ ला दी.
लेकिन पहले, पोस्टर पर एक नजर:
A glimpse into the world of #RamSetu.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 28, 2022
In cinemas Diwali, 2022. pic.twitter.com/uZ9vIBFB9Z
यूजर्स का एक वर्ग इस बात से हैरान था कि अक्षय कुमार एक मशाल लेकर क्यों खड़े थे, जब जैकलीन फर्नांडीज के हाथ में एक पावरफुल टॉर्च थी.
Why is the guy holding a flame when the girl is holding a fully working torch? https://t.co/YfOpTcFaau— Kabir Taneja (@KabirTaneja) April 29, 2022
Director does a real bad job with #Mashaal and a #Torchlight being used in parallel . 😂😂 https://t.co/wRNnGxVcYx— Baroon Varma Барун Варма 🇮🇳 🇺🇦 (@BaroonV) April 29, 2022
एक ने कमेंट किया, "जब आपके घर में बिजली नहीं है लेकिन आपके पड़ोसियों की जगह रोशन है."
When your house has no electricity but your neighbours' place is lit up… https://t.co/28q1dcDezA— Some bits (@thefullmohanty) April 29, 2022
If battery operated torch with high lumens capacity, but 🔥 torch to use. #KuchBhihttps://t.co/Ph0n7NrEgs— BM (@CarnotSadi) April 29, 2022
Why is this giving National treasure vibes but sasta version 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/fkJbyO3LqHpic.twitter.com/wMd2sguKZq— SoN! 🦋💫 || Ignore & Fly 😌🥂 (@fanatic_devil16) April 29, 2022
Definitely looks like a National Treasure rip off!!! #PrimeVideoPresentsIndiahttps://t.co/cUQB63Tnp2— Souvik Saha (@BongBandhu) April 29, 2022
The entire surrounding is so well-lit, that woman has a powerful electric torch, and yet here you are, holding a fire torch to see god knows what! Hilarious poster! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Dhaivat 🇮🇳 🏳️🌈 🤭 🏳️🌈 (@Dhaivat_Chhaya) April 28, 2022
सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज के बाद फिल्म अमेज़न प्राइम वीडियो पर स्ट्रीम होगी.
