मोदी और राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने दी बॉक्सर डिंको सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि, पीएम ने खेलों का सुपरस्टार बताया

भारतीय मुक्केबाजी को नयी पहचान दिलाने वाले दिवंगत डिंको सिंह (Dingko Singh) को श्रद्धांजलि देने का सिलसिला जारी है. इसी कड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) और राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने भारत में बॉक्सिंग को नयी पहचान देने वाले डिंको को अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से श्रद्धांजलि दी है. साल 1998 में बैंकाक एशियाई खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले डिंकों का वीरवार सुबह निधन हो गया. डिंको सिंह को साल 2017 में लीवर का कैंसर हो गया था. डिंको के लिए अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों की हस्तियों ने संवेदनाएं प्रकट की हैं.
Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2021
बहरहाल, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने डिंको को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए भारतीय खेल जगत का सुपरस्टार करार दिया. मोदी ने लिखा कि डिंको ने न केवल कई उपलब्धियां हासिल कीं, बल्कि उन्होंने देश में खल को लोकप्रिय बनान में भी योगदान दिया. मैं डिंकों के निधन से दुखी है. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदनाएं. ओम शांति
Ngangom Dingko Singh's untimely demise has saddened me. He was a great boxer and an exceptional sportsperson. His life was brief but will remain inspiring to the youth, especially from Manipur, for long. My condolences to his family and fans.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 10, 2021
पीएम की इस दिवंगत बॉक्सर के प्रति संवेदनाएं यह बताने और समझाने के लिए काफी हैं कि भारतीय मुक्केबाजी में डिंको की क्या अहमियत थी और सिर्फ 42 साल की उम्र में दुनिया से जाना कितना बड़ा नुकसान है. डिंको का अनुभव अगली पीढ़ी के लिए बहुत ही ज्यादा फायदेमंद होता, लेकिन दुर्भाग्यवश ऐसा नहीं हो सका. वहीं, बाकी हस्तियों का भी डिंको को श्रद्धांजलि देने का सिलसिला जारी है.
My sincere condolences to the family & friends of acclaimed Boxer from Manipur Shri Dingko Singh.— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) June 10, 2021
May God grant himPeace in his eternal sleep.#DingkoSinghpic.twitter.com/dQDuSwPh32
RIP Dingko Singh Ji.— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 10, 2021
Sad to know that a hero of our times & a boxing legend finally hangs his gloves. He stretched his spirited fight against cancer & now Covid to several rounds before stepping out of the ring. His legacy will be celebrated. Condolences to his family & admirers. pic.twitter.com/VwEGKCz1EW
RIP Dingko Singh. You will always be remembered for the glory you brought our country in the ring.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 10, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family. #Boxer#AsianGamesGoldMedalistpic.twitter.com/Ot1Ng0J0pU
