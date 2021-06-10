मोदी और राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने दी बॉक्सर डिंको सिंह को श्रद्धांजलि, पीएम ने खेलों का सुपरस्टार बताया

पीएम की इस दिवंगत बॉक्सर डिंको सिंह (Dingko Singh) के प्रति संवेदनाएं यह बताने और समझाने के लिए काफी हैं कि भारतीय मुक्केबाजी में डिंको की क्या अहमियत थी और सिर्फ 42 साल की उम्र में दुनिया से जाना कितना बड़ा नुकसान है. डिंको का अनुभव अगली पीढ़ी के लिए बहुत ही ज्यादा फायदेमंद होता, लेकिन दुर्भाग्यवश ऐसा नहीं हो सका. 

पीएम की टिप्पणी डिंको के बारे में बताने के लिए काफी है. यह डिंको की पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी के साथ पुरानी तस्वीर है

भारतीय मुक्केबाजी को नयी पहचान दिलाने वाले दिवंगत डिंको सिंह (Dingko Singh) को श्रद्धांजलि देने का सिलसिला जारी है. इसी कड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) और राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने भारत में बॉक्सिंग को नयी पहचान देने वाले डिंको को अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से श्रद्धांजलि दी है. साल 1998 में बैंकाक एशियाई खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले डिंकों का वीरवार सुबह निधन हो गया. डिंको सिंह को साल 2017 में लीवर का कैंसर हो गया था. डिंको के लिए अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों की हस्तियों ने संवेदनाएं प्रकट की हैं. 

बहरहाल, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने डिंको को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए भारतीय खेल जगत का सुपरस्टार करार दिया. मोदी ने लिखा कि डिंको ने न केवल कई उपलब्धियां हासिल कीं, बल्कि उन्होंने देश में खल को लोकप्रिय बनान में भी योगदान दिया. मैं डिंकों के निधन से दुखी है. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदनाएं. ओम शांति


पीएम की इस दिवंगत बॉक्सर के प्रति संवेदनाएं यह बताने और समझाने के लिए काफी हैं कि भारतीय मुक्केबाजी में डिंको की क्या अहमियत थी और सिर्फ 42 साल की उम्र में दुनिया से जाना कितना बड़ा नुकसान है. डिंको का अनुभव अगली पीढ़ी के लिए बहुत ही ज्यादा फायदेमंद होता, लेकिन दुर्भाग्यवश ऐसा नहीं हो सका. वहीं, बाकी हस्तियों का भी डिंको को श्रद्धांजलि देने का सिलसिला जारी है.

