'तिरंगा अराजकता की छूट नहीं देता', BJP का CJP पर बड़ा हमला; रिजीम चेंज पर कांग्रेस को भी घेरा

बीजेपी ने बुधवार को कांग्रेस और कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (CJP) पर बड़ा हमला बोला. बीजेपी सांसद संबित पात्रा ने बुधवार को प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कांग्रेस के 1 नवंबर को रामलीला मैदान वाले कार्यक्रम को लेकर भी निशाना साधा. उन्होंने राजीव गांधी के 'बड़ा पेड़ गिरता है तो धरती हिलती है' वाले बयान को 'रिजीम चेंज' से जोड़ा और कांग्रेस पर कई आरोप लगाए.
संबित पात्रा ने CJP नेता आशुतोष रांका और सौरव दास को लेकर दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट की टिप्पणी का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि तिरंगा आपको अराजकता करने की कानूनी छूट नहीं देता.
संबित पात्रा ने कहा, 'कुछ लोगों ने पूरे देश में इस नैरेटिव को फैलाने की कोशिश की और जनता को गुमराह किया कि उन्हें सिर्फ तिरंगा फहराने के लिए हिरासत में लिया गया. लेकिन आज आशुतोष रंका और सौरव दास की न्यायिक हिरासत पर सुनवाई के दौरान दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने इसे बेनकाब कर दिया.'
उन्होंने बताया कि कोर्ट में साफ हुआ कि दोनों की न्यायिक हिरासत तिरंगा फहराने की इच्छा की वजह से नहीं, बल्कि 'पीस बॉन्ड' की शर्तों का उल्लंघन करने की वजह से हुई.
उन्होंने कहा, 'जब उन्हें पहली बार हिरासत में लिया गया था, तब उन्होंने पीस बॉन्ड पर दस्तखत किए थे कि रिहा होने के बाद ऐसा कोई काम नहीं करेंगे जिससे देश की शांति भंग हो। फिर भी रिहाई के कुछ ही घंटों में उन्होंने इसका उल्लंघन कर दिया.'
'तिरंगा अराजकता फैलाने की छूट नहीं देता'
संबित पात्रा ने बताया कि जब दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट ने उनकी उम्र पूछी तो एक ने 27 और दूसरे ने 31 साल बताई. इस पर कोर्ट ने साफ कहा, 'आप Gen-Z नहीं हैं.'
पात्रा ने कहा कि मुद्दा बदल गया है, लेकिन इसमें शामिल लोग वही हैं, जिससे लगता है कि यह आंदोलन एक ही समूह द्वारा सोचे-समझे एजेंडे के तहत प्रायोजित है.
#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra says, "A certain narrative was being cultivated across the country, and an impression was being created that there are individuals who simply wish to hoist India's national flag—Tiranga—and that the Indian government is so dictatorial that it is preventing them from doing so. A few people attempted to propagate this narrative throughout the nation. The usual suspects tried to deceive the people of India, claiming that these individuals were detained and placed in judicial custody solely because they wanted to unfurl the Indian flag. But today, during the hearing concerning the judicial custody of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, the Delhi High Court raised certain questions. It should be clear to the whole country that their judicial custody was not a result of their desire to hoist the Tiranga. Rather, it occurred because they failed to uphold the terms of a peace bond they had previously signed. When they were first detained, they had signed a 'peace bond,' providing a surety—a guarantee—that upon their release, they would not engage in any actions that could lead to unrest. ...which would have hampered peace in the country. Yet, within just a few hours of their release, they violated their 'peace bond'—a fact that has come to light today. The 'victim card' they had been brandishing has been completely dismantled by the questions posed by the Delhi High Court. When the Delhi High Court asked for their ages, one replied that he was 27, while the other stated he was 31. The Court made it clear: "You are not Gen Z." If you are 27 or 31, you do not belong to Gen Z—contrary to what you claim to represent. Delhi High Court observed that the issue at hand has shifted. When this entire matter first began, young people had taken to the streets; the issue was different then. While the issue has changed, the people involved remain the same. In other words, this movement—taking place across the country—appears to be orchestrated by the same group of individuals, driven by a calculated, pre-planned agenda. The court also issued a caution, noting that protests can sometimes spiral into arson, looting, and destruction if the organisers lose control. If the organisers lose control, it can lead to acts of arson, potentially resulting in the loss of property and human life. The National Flag of India does not provide you with legal immunity to incite anarchy across the country by using the flag as a cover."— ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026
उन्होंने कोर्ट की चेतावनी का जिक्र करते हुए कहा कि अगर आयोजक नियंत्रण खो देते हैं तो विरोध प्रदर्शन आगजनी, लूटपाट और तोड़फोड़ में बदल सकते हैं.
उन्होंने कहा कि 'भारत का राष्ट्रीय ध्वज आपको इसकी आड़ में पूरे देश में अराजकता फैलाने की कानूनी छूट नहीं देता.'
यह भी पढ़ें | 'हो जाएगा रिजीम चेंज, राहुल गांधी वियतनाम गए हैं न, आने के बाद देखो', संजय राउत का बड़ा दावा
कांग्रेस पर भी जबरदस्त हमला
संबित पात्रा ने कांग्रेस पर भी बड़ा हमला किया. उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि 1984 में जगदीश टाइटलर और सज्जन वर्मा के पास इलेक्टोरल रोल था. इनके पास इलेक्टोरल रोल थे. इन्होंने बताया कि ये सिखों के घर हैं, उनके गले में टायर जलाकर मार दो.
उन्होंने कहा कि 'आप कह रहे हैं कि 1 नवंबर 2026 डेमोक्रेसी को सेव करने का दिन होगा. आप रामलीला मैदान में अपना कार्यक्रम कीजिए. देश देख रहा है. हमारे सरदार भाई देख रहे है. इसका जवाब पंजाब देगा. इसका जवाब हिंदुस्तान देगा.'
संबित पात्रा ने राजीव गांधी के एक बयान का जिक्र करते हुए कहा, 'राजीव गांधी ने 1984 में कहा था कि जब बड़ा पेड़ गिरता है तो धरती हिलती है. अब मैं भी समझ रहा हूं कि ये जो पूरी प्लानिंग है कांग्रेस की, यह फिर से बड़ा पेड़ गिराकर धरती हिलाना चाहते हैं. और बड़ा पेड़ गिराने का मतलब है रिजीम चेंज. धरती का हिलना मतलब भारत माता का जलना, भारत माता का हिल जाना है.'
उन्होंने कहा कि 'बड़ा पेड़ गिरेगा और धरती हिलेगी, ये भारत में संभव नहीं होगा. तब जमाना कांग्रेस का था, और अब जमाना उस प्रधानमंत्री का है जिन्होंने कहा है- देश नहीं झुकने दूंगा, देश नहीं मिटने दूंगा.'
उन्होंने कहा कि 'हमें एकजुट होकर ऐसी तमाम लोगों के खिलाफ लड़ना है जो भारत में रिजीम चेंज की कोशिश कर रहे हैं. यूरोप में जो देख रहे हैं, वो करने की कोसिश कर रहे हैं. ये भारत है, ये जगन्नाथ जी की भूमि है.'
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