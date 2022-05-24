एक बेहतर इंडो-पैसिफिक क्षेत्र बनाने में मदद कर रहा है QUAD : टोक्यो शिखर सम्मेलन में PM मोदी

प्रधानमंत्री ने इस दौरान कहा कि टोक्यों में मित्रों के बीच होना सौभाग्य की बात है. क्वाड की संभावना बहुत व्यापक हो गई है. थोड़े समय में ही क्वाड ने अपनी अलग जगह बनाई है. उन्होंने कहा कि इंडो-पैसेफिक क्षेत्र में क्वाड अच्छा काम कर रहा है.

पीएम मोदी ने क्वाड समिट को संबोधित किया.

नई दिल्ली:

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी टोक्यो में आयोजित क्वाड समिट में शामिल हुए. बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने जापान के पीएम फुमियो किशिदा को बेहतरीन मेजबानी के लिए बधाई दी. साथ ही कोरोना महामारी के दौरान भारत में स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधों और दुनिया को सहयोग को लेकर भी चर्चा की.

प्रधानमंत्री इस दौरे पर अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पीएम एंथनी अल्बनीज और जापान के पीएम से फुमियो किशिदा से भी मुलाकात करेंगे. यूक्रेन और रूस युद्ध के बीच पीएम मोदी का जापान का ये दौरा काफी अहम माना जा रहा है.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री एंथनी अल्बनीज, अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन और जापान के प्रधानमंत्री फुमियो किशिदा टोक्यो में क्वाड लीडर्स समिट के लिए इकट्ठा हुए हैं.

