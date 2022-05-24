एक बेहतर इंडो-पैसिफिक क्षेत्र बनाने में मदद कर रहा है QUAD : टोक्यो शिखर सम्मेलन में PM मोदी

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी टोक्यो में आयोजित क्वाड समिट में शामिल हुए. बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने जापान के पीएम फुमियो किशिदा को बेहतरीन मेजबानी के लिए बधाई दी. साथ ही कोरोना महामारी के दौरान भारत में स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधों और दुनिया को सहयोग को लेकर भी चर्चा की.
Quad has made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy & enthusiasm to democratic powers: PM Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit pic.twitter.com/MIa5UlUp8K— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022
प्रधानमंत्री ने इस दौरान कहा कि टोक्यों में मित्रों के बीच होना सौभाग्य की बात है. क्वाड की संभावना बहुत व्यापक हो गई है. थोड़े समय में ही क्वाड ने अपनी अलग जगह बनाई है. उन्होंने कहा कि इंडो-पैसेफिक क्षेत्र में क्वाड अच्छा काम कर रहा है.
First of all, I congratulate (Australian) PM Anthony Albanese & extend my best wishes for winning the elections. Your presence amongst us 24 hrs after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it: PM Modi at Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/CAq7rnrHUO— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022
प्रधानमंत्री इस दौरे पर अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पीएम एंथनी अल्बनीज और जापान के पीएम से फुमियो किशिदा से भी मुलाकात करेंगे. यूक्रेन और रूस युद्ध के बीच पीएम मोदी का जापान का ये दौरा काफी अहम माना जा रहा है.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के प्रधानमंत्री एंथनी अल्बनीज, अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन और जापान के प्रधानमंत्री फुमियो किशिदा टोक्यो में क्वाड लीडर्स समिट के लिए इकट्ठा हुए हैं.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida assemble for Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/rwZJOeWTJA— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022