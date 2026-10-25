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कल का मौसम: आ रहा है भयानक चक्रवाती तूफान! दिल्ली-NCR समेत इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट, IMD का नया अपडेट

कल का मौसम 26 अक्टूबर 2026: देश पर मौसम की दोहरी मार पड़ने वाली है. एक तरफ बंगाल की खाड़ी में उठा चक्रवाती तूफान खतरा बढ़ा रहा है, तो दूसरी ओर पहाड़ों में नए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की दस्तक से मौसम का मिजाज बदलने वाला है.

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कल का मौसम: आ रहा है भयानक चक्रवाती तूफान! दिल्ली-NCR समेत इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट, IMD का नया अपडेट
कल का मौसम : तूफान का अलर्ट
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  • भारतीय मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 26 अक्टूबर तक बंगाल की खाड़ी में तेज चक्रवाती तूफान बनने की संभावना है.
  • उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत में नए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण पहाड़ी राज्यों में बर्फबारी और ठंड बढ़ने के आसार हैं.
  • 26 अक्टूबर को तमिलनाडु, केरल, पुडुचेरी, माहे और कराईकल में भारी से अत्यधिक भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है.
चक्रवाती तूफान से तटीय सुरक्षा के क्या इंतजाम हैं?

Kal Ka Mausam 26 October 2026:  IMD के अनुसार देश के कई हिस्सों में बारिश, ठंड और तूफान का असर एक साथ देखने को मिल सकता है. एक ओर बंगाल की खाड़ी में 26 अक्टूबर की सुबह तक तेज चक्रवाती तूफान में तब्दील होने की संभावना है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत की ओर बढ़ रहे नए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण पहाड़ी राज्यों में मौसम करवट लेने वाला है. इसके प्रभाव से ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में बर्फबारी और ठंड बढ़ने के आसार हैं.

कल का मौसम: 26 अक्टूबर को कहां-कहां होगी बारिश?

IMD की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, कल यानी 26 अक्टूबर को देश के दक्षिणी और पूर्वी हिस्सों में मूसलाधार बारिश का सबसे अधिक असर देखा जाएगा. कल तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी, कराईकल, केरल और माहे में कुछ स्थानों पर भारी से अत्यधिक भारी बारिश की संभावना है. वहीं, बंगाल की खाड़ी के पास स्थित ओडिशा और तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश के इलाकों में कल से तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश की शुरुआत हो जाएगी, जो आने वाले दिनों में और अधिक उग्र रूप धारण कर लेगी.

बिहार-यूपी पर क्या पड़ेगा असर?

बिहार में 29 से 31 अक्टूबर के दौरान मौसम में बड़ा बदलाव आएगा. बिहार के अधिकांश हिस्सों में काफी भारी बारिश होगी, जबकि 30 और 31 अक्टूबर को कुछ स्थानों पर भी भारी बारिश होने के आसार जताए गए हैं. उत्तर प्रदेश की बात करें तो पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में 29 से 31 अक्टूबर के बीच आंधी-तूफान, गरज-चमक और 40 से 50 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाओं के साथ भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में भी 29 से 31 अक्टूबर के दौरान कुछ जगहों पर हल्की से मध्यम बारिश होने की संभावना है.

दिल्ली-NCR और उत्तर भारत में ठंड और बर्फबारी का दौर

पर्वतीय क्षेत्रों में ठंड और बर्फबारी का असर अब मैदानी इलाकों में भी दिखने लगेगा. जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड के ऊंचे शिखरों पर बर्फबारी और बारिश के चलते अचानक तापमान में भारी गिरावट आएगी, जिससे उत्तर भारत में ठिठुरन बढ़ने जा रही है. राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली, पंजाब और हरियाणा में 25 अक्टूबर को कुछ जगहों पर हुई ओलावृष्टि के बाद अब 28 से 30 अक्टूबर के बीच आसमान में बादलों की आवाजाही और छिटपुट बारिश की संभावना है, जिससे दिल्ली-NCR में ठंड का असर काफी तेज हो जाएगा.

दक्षिण भारत के राज्यों पर अरब सागर और बंगाल की खाड़ी की दोनों प्रणालियों का सर्वाधिक प्रभाव पड़ रहा है. तमिलनाडु, केरल, और दक्षिण आंतरिक कर्नाटक में पिछले 24 घंटों में 12 से 20 सेमी तक अत्यधिक भारी वर्षा दर्ज की गई है. मौसम विभाग ने चेतावनी दी है कि चक्रवाती तूफान के आगे बढ़ने के साथ ही तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाना और रायलसीमा में 27 से 29 अक्टूबर के बीच भयानक मूसलाधार बारिश होने की आशंका है, जिसके लिए प्रशासन को पूरी तरह सतर्क रहने और मछुआरों को समुद्र में न जाने की सख्त सलाह दी गई है.

ये भी पढ़ें : 'सरकार आने पर हिसाब होगा', कांग्रेस की 200 सीटों वाली मांग के पोस्टर पर अखिलेश यादव को दिखी भाजपा की साजिश

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