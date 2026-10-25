कल का मौसम: आ रहा है भयानक चक्रवाती तूफान! दिल्ली-NCR समेत इन राज्यों में बारिश का अलर्ट, IMD का नया अपडेट

- भारतीय मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 26 अक्टूबर तक बंगाल की खाड़ी में तेज चक्रवाती तूफान बनने की संभावना है.
- उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत में नए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण पहाड़ी राज्यों में बर्फबारी और ठंड बढ़ने के आसार हैं.
- 26 अक्टूबर को तमिलनाडु, केरल, पुडुचेरी, माहे और कराईकल में भारी से अत्यधिक भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है.
Kal Ka Mausam 26 October 2026: IMD के अनुसार देश के कई हिस्सों में बारिश, ठंड और तूफान का असर एक साथ देखने को मिल सकता है. एक ओर बंगाल की खाड़ी में 26 अक्टूबर की सुबह तक तेज चक्रवाती तूफान में तब्दील होने की संभावना है, वहीं दूसरी तरफ उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत की ओर बढ़ रहे नए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण पहाड़ी राज्यों में मौसम करवट लेने वाला है. इसके प्रभाव से ऊंचाई वाले इलाकों में बर्फबारी और ठंड बढ़ने के आसार हैं.
कल का मौसम: 26 अक्टूबर को कहां-कहां होगी बारिश?
IMD की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, कल यानी 26 अक्टूबर को देश के दक्षिणी और पूर्वी हिस्सों में मूसलाधार बारिश का सबसे अधिक असर देखा जाएगा. कल तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी, कराईकल, केरल और माहे में कुछ स्थानों पर भारी से अत्यधिक भारी बारिश की संभावना है. वहीं, बंगाल की खाड़ी के पास स्थित ओडिशा और तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश के इलाकों में कल से तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश की शुरुआत हो जाएगी, जो आने वाले दिनों में और अधिक उग्र रूप धारण कर लेगी.
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⚠️ Heavy Rainfall Warning | Cyclonic Storm Alert Under the influence of the impending Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal, extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 27th–28th October, Odisha and Telangana on 28th October, and Chhattisgarh on 28th–29th October, 2026. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Odisha on 27th & 29th October and East Madhya Pradesh on 29th October, 2026. Stay alert and follow official weather updates and advisories issued by IMD. #CycloneAlert #WeatherWarning #HeavyRainfall #IMD @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2026
बिहार-यूपी पर क्या पड़ेगा असर?
बिहार में 29 से 31 अक्टूबर के दौरान मौसम में बड़ा बदलाव आएगा. बिहार के अधिकांश हिस्सों में काफी भारी बारिश होगी, जबकि 30 और 31 अक्टूबर को कुछ स्थानों पर भी भारी बारिश होने के आसार जताए गए हैं. उत्तर प्रदेश की बात करें तो पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में 29 से 31 अक्टूबर के बीच आंधी-तूफान, गरज-चमक और 40 से 50 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तेज हवाओं के साथ भारी बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है. पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में भी 29 से 31 अक्टूबर के दौरान कुछ जगहों पर हल्की से मध्यम बारिश होने की संभावना है.
दिल्ली-NCR और उत्तर भारत में ठंड और बर्फबारी का दौर
पर्वतीय क्षेत्रों में ठंड और बर्फबारी का असर अब मैदानी इलाकों में भी दिखने लगेगा. जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, हिमाचल प्रदेश और उत्तराखंड के ऊंचे शिखरों पर बर्फबारी और बारिश के चलते अचानक तापमान में भारी गिरावट आएगी, जिससे उत्तर भारत में ठिठुरन बढ़ने जा रही है. राष्ट्रीय राजधानी दिल्ली, पंजाब और हरियाणा में 25 अक्टूबर को कुछ जगहों पर हुई ओलावृष्टि के बाद अब 28 से 30 अक्टूबर के बीच आसमान में बादलों की आवाजाही और छिटपुट बारिश की संभावना है, जिससे दिल्ली-NCR में ठंड का असर काफी तेज हो जाएगा.
मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी ! मुख्य बिंदु (i) पश्चिम-मध्य बंगाल की खाड़ी में बनने वाले ‘बहुत भीषण चक्रवाती तूफान' के प्रभाव के कारण, जिसके 28 अक्टूबर, 2026 को आंध्र प्रदेश के तट के पास पहुँचने की संभावना है, तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश में 27 और 28 अक्टूबर को, ओडिशा और तेलंगाना में 28 अक्टूबर को तथा छत्तीसगढ़ में 28 और 29 अक्टूबर को कहीं-कहीं अत्यधिक भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। इसके अतिरिक्त, ओडिशा में 27 और 29 अक्टूबर को तथा पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में 29 अक्टूबर, 2026 को कहीं-कहीं भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। (ii) दक्षिण-पूर्व अरब सागर और उससे सटे केरल तट पर बने निम्न दबाव के क्षेत्र के प्रभाव के कारण, आज 25 अक्टूबर, 2026 को तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल तथा केरल और माहे में कहीं-कहीं अत्यधिक भारी वर्षा होने की संभावना है। Highlights: (i) Under the influence of impending Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over the Westcentral Bay of Bengal reaching near Andhra Pradesh coast on 28th October, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 27th & 28th, over Odisha and Telangana on 28th and over Chhattisgarh on 28th & 29th; isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over Odisha on 27th & 29th and over East Madhya Pradesh on 29th October, 2026. (ii) Under the influence of low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Kerala coast, isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe today, the 25th October, 2026. South Peninsular India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 25th-26th October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 25th-27th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th-29th October; Telangana during 28th-29th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 27th-31st October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 28th-31st October; Coastal Karnataka on 25th October and during 27th-31st October; North Interior Karnataka during 29th-31st October; Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during 25th-31st October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 25th-26th October and during 30th-31st October; Telangana during 25th-27th October and during 30th-31st October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 25th-27th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 26th October and on 29th October; Telangana on 28th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 25th-27th October; South Interior Karnataka during 27th-28th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 25th October; Telangana on 29th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Rayalaseema during 25th-28th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 27th October; Lakshadweep on 25th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 26th October and on 29th October; Telangana on 27th October and on 29th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 26th October. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 25th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th-28th October; Telangana on 28th October. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph) likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 27th-28th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka during 27th-28th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 25th-29th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 28th-31st October; East Madhya Pradesh on 31st October; Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha on 27th October and during 30th-31st October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 28th-30th October; Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during 28th-29th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 29th-30th October; Vidarbha during 28th-29th October; Chhattisgarh on 27th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 28th-31st October; East Madhya Pradesh on 28th October and on 31st October; Vidarbha on 27th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Vidarbha on 30th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 28th October and on 30th October; Vidarbha during 28th-30th October; Chhattisgarh on 27th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Madhya Pradesh on 29th October. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over south Chhattisgarh on 28th and north Chhattisgarh on 29th October. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Chhattisgarh during 28th-29th October. East India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 25th-29th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 29th-30th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th October; Jharkhand during 28th-30th October; Bihar during 29th-31st October; Odisha during 27th-30th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 30th-31st October; SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 28th October and on 31st October; Gangetic West Bengal on 27th October and during 30th-31st October; Jharkhand on 27th October and on 31st October; Bihar on 28th October; Odisha on 26th October and on 31st October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 25th-26th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th October; Odisha on 27th October and on 30th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 27th-28th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 29th-31st October; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on 27th October and on 30th October; Bihar during 28th-31st October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 25th-27th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 29th-30th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 28th-29th October; Jharkhand during 28th-30th October; Bihar on 29th October; Odisha on 30th October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Bihar during 30th-31st October; Odisha on 27th October and on 29th October. ❖ Isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Odisha on 28th October. ❖ Thundersquall (wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely over Jharkhand and Odisha during 28th-29th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 29th-31st October; Assam & Meghalaya during 27th-31st October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 25th-31st October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 27th-28th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 27th-29th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 29th-31st October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 28th October. Northwest India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 25th October and during 29th-30th October; Himachal Pradesh on 25th October and during 30th-31st October; Uttarakhand on 25th October and during 29th-31st October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 28th-30th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 29th-31st October; East Uttar Pradesh on 28th October and on 31st October; West Rajasthan on 30th October; East Rajasthan on 25th October and during 29th-30th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 29th-31st October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over East Rajasthan, Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 29th-30th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 29th-31st October; East Uttar Pradesh on 28th October; West Rajasthan on 30th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand on 30th October; East Uttar Pradesh on 31st October with isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over East Uttar Pradesh during 29th-30th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa on 25th October and during 28th-31st October; Madhya Maharashtra on 25th October, during 28th-29th October and on 31st October; Marathawada during 27th-30th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Konkan & Goa on 29th October; Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada during 28th-29th October. For more information, visit Us : https://t.co/BPpoTbykBF #WeatherUpdate #HeavyRainfall #ThunderstormAlert #IndiaWeather #RainForecast #WeatherSafety @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2026
दक्षिण भारत के राज्यों पर अरब सागर और बंगाल की खाड़ी की दोनों प्रणालियों का सर्वाधिक प्रभाव पड़ रहा है. तमिलनाडु, केरल, और दक्षिण आंतरिक कर्नाटक में पिछले 24 घंटों में 12 से 20 सेमी तक अत्यधिक भारी वर्षा दर्ज की गई है. मौसम विभाग ने चेतावनी दी है कि चक्रवाती तूफान के आगे बढ़ने के साथ ही तटीय आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाना और रायलसीमा में 27 से 29 अक्टूबर के बीच भयानक मूसलाधार बारिश होने की आशंका है, जिसके लिए प्रशासन को पूरी तरह सतर्क रहने और मछुआरों को समुद्र में न जाने की सख्त सलाह दी गई है.
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