SA vs IND 1st Test: कुछ ऐसे जीत पर शास्त्री ने दी विराट और द्रविड़ को बधाई, बाकी दिग्गजों ने भी सराहा

SA vs IND 1st Test: सेंचुरियन की जीत ने करोड़ों भारतीय फैंस को गर्व से भर दिया है और दिग्गज भी फूले नहीं समा रहे हैं.

SA vs IND 1st Test: कुछ ऐसे जीत पर शास्त्री ने दी विराट और द्रविड़ को बधाई, बाकी दिग्गजों ने भी सराहा

IND vs SA 1st Test: विराट को इस जीत की बहुत ज्यादा जरूरत थी

खास बातें

  • भारत की सेंचुरियन में जीत
  • दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 113 रन से दी मात
  • सीरीज में 1-0 से आगे हुआ भारत
नयी दिल्ली:

South Africa vs India 1st Test:भारत ने सेंचुरियन में पहला टेस्ट जीतकर न केवल इतिहास रच दिया है, बल्कि कई रिकॉर्ड बनाते हुए सीरीज में 1-0 की अहम बढ़त भी हासिल कर ली है. यह जीत इतनी शानदार रही कि इसने कुछ दिन पहले हुए विवाद को छिपाते हुए करोड़ों भारतीयों फैंस और पूर्व दिग्गजों को गर्व से  भर दिया है. टीम विराट ने साबित किया कि भले ही ्व्हाइट बॉल क्रिकेट की कहानी कुछ और हो, लेकिन रेड बॉल की असल वादशाह तो वही है. भारत की जीत के बाद ही तमाम पूर्व दिग्गजों ने भारतीय टीम को बधायी दी. पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री ने विराट और द्रविड़ को टैग करते हुए ट्वीट किया, तो सचिन, सहवाग सहित बाकी दिग्गज भी पीछे नहीं रहे. 

यह भी पढ़ें

यह भी पढ़ें: सेंचुरियन में भारतीय टीम की ऐतिहासिक जीत, सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस का रिएक्शन रहा बेहद खास

पूर्व कोच उन लोगो में से एक रहे, जिन्होंने सबसे पहले जीत की बधाई दी

वेरी-वेरी स्पेशल लक्ष्मण शुभकामना देने में कभी पीछे हीं रहते

सचिन खुश, तो समझो सब खुश

वर्तमान टीम के सदस्य़ भी बहुत ही गदगद हैं और आखिर हों भी क्यों न

यह भी पढ़ें:  कोहली ब्रिगेड ने साउथ अफ्रीका को हरा कर साबित कर दिया कि वही असली किंग हैं

बधाइयों के सिलसिले का अंत नहीं है


हिमाचल ने पहली बार जीती विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


. ​

Virat KohliCricket
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कोरोनावायरस के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें |

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 