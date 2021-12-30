SA vs IND 1st Test: कुछ ऐसे जीत पर शास्त्री ने दी विराट और द्रविड़ को बधाई, बाकी दिग्गजों ने भी सराहा

खास बातें
- भारत की सेंचुरियन में जीत
- दक्षिण अफ्रीका को 113 रन से दी मात
- सीरीज में 1-0 से आगे हुआ भारत
South Africa vs India 1st Test:भारत ने सेंचुरियन में पहला टेस्ट जीतकर न केवल इतिहास रच दिया है, बल्कि कई रिकॉर्ड बनाते हुए सीरीज में 1-0 की अहम बढ़त भी हासिल कर ली है. यह जीत इतनी शानदार रही कि इसने कुछ दिन पहले हुए विवाद को छिपाते हुए करोड़ों भारतीयों फैंस और पूर्व दिग्गजों को गर्व से भर दिया है. टीम विराट ने साबित किया कि भले ही ्व्हाइट बॉल क्रिकेट की कहानी कुछ और हो, लेकिन रेड बॉल की असल वादशाह तो वही है. भारत की जीत के बाद ही तमाम पूर्व दिग्गजों ने भारतीय टीम को बधायी दी. पूर्व कोच रवि शास्त्री ने विराट और द्रविड़ को टैग करते हुए ट्वीट किया, तो सचिन, सहवाग सहित बाकी दिग्गज भी पीछे नहीं रहे.
पूर्व कोच उन लोगो में से एक रहे, जिन्होंने सबसे पहले जीत की बधाई दी
Wohoo Brisbane, Oval, Lord's and now Centurion…Congratulations @imVkohli, Rahul Dravid and the entire contingent on becoming the first Asian nation to win at Centurion #BoxingDayTest#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/k9zTHE1nWQ— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) December 30, 2021
वेरी-वेरी स्पेशल लक्ष्मण शुभकामना देने में कभी पीछे हीं रहते
Began the year with great resilience at Sydney , followed by an incredible win at the Gabba, the Lord's win was special and India end the year with a brilliant win at the Centurion. Has been a brilliant Test Match year for Team India. Congratulations on a wonderful win #INDvsSApic.twitter.com/NdY18b1GHP— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2021
सचिन खुश, तो समझो सब खुश
Superb bowling by an attack that can pick 20 wickets in a Test match anywhere in the world.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2021
Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a convincing victory!#SAvINDpic.twitter.com/2TGI41kH7B
वर्तमान टीम के सदस्य़ भी बहुत ही गदगद हैं और आखिर हों भी क्यों न
Great win to end what has been a great year for the team! ????????— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 30, 2021
Onto the next challenge! #IndVsSA#teamindia#wemarchonpic.twitter.com/GBwlAKhDIu
बधाइयों के सिलसिले का अंत नहीं है
Started the year with Gabba and ending it with Centurion!— DK (@DineshKarthik) December 30, 2021
Congratulations for the historic Test win #TeamIndia.
What a brilliant performance to beat the hosts in such a grand manner!#SAvINDpic.twitter.com/ymnAbwtPJ6
