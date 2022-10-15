Video: भारतीय टीम को मिल रही ढेरों बधाईयां, Anand Mahindra से लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्रियों दी शुभकामनाएं

Women Asia Cup: महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा ग्रुप के मालिक आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने भी भारतीय महिलाओं के सम्मान में उनका एक वीडियो शेयर किया है. गृह मंत्री अमित शाह Amit Shah) ने भारतीय महिला टीम के लिए वीडियो शेयर उन्हें बधाई दी.

India Women wins Asia Cup 2022

Women Asia Cup: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने शनिवार को भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम को एशिया कप (Asia Cup 2022) प्रतियोगिता जीतने पर बधाई दी और कहा कि उन्होंने अपने धैर्य और निपुणता से देश को गौरवान्वित किया है. हरमनप्रीत कौर (Harmanpreet Kaur) वाली भारतीय टीम ने एकतरफा मुकाबले में शनिवार को श्रीलंका को आठ विकेट से हराकर आठ सत्र में सातवीं बार महिला एशिया कप (Asia Cup Winner) जीत लिया.

मोदी ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, “हमारी महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने अपने धैर्य और निपुणता से देश को गौरवान्वित किया है. महिला एशिया कप जीतने पर टीम को ढेर सारी बधाई. उन्होंने उत्कृष्ट कौशल और टीमवर्क का प्रदर्शन किया है. भविष्य की प्रतियोगिताओं के लिए के लिए शुभकामनाएं.”


मौजूदा स्टार प्लेयर और पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने टीम इंडिया (India Women Team) को उनकी सफलता पर बधाई और भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं भेजी हैं.

पिछले 14 साल में पहली बार फाइनल (Asia Cup Final) खेल रही श्रीलंका की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया था. वह नौ विकेट पर 65 रन ही बना सकी और भारत ने 8.3 ओवर में लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया.

भारत की ओर से स्मृति मंधाना (Smriti Mandhana) ने 25 गेंद में नाबाद 51 रन बनाए. भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज रेणुका सिंह (Renuka Singh Thakur) ने तीन विकेट चटकाए.

