Video: भारतीय टीम को मिल रही ढेरों बधाईयां, Anand Mahindra से लेकर केंद्रीय मंत्रियों दी शुभकामनाएं

Women Asia Cup: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने शनिवार को भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम को एशिया कप (Asia Cup 2022) प्रतियोगिता जीतने पर बधाई दी और कहा कि उन्होंने अपने धैर्य और निपुणता से देश को गौरवान्वित किया है. हरमनप्रीत कौर (Harmanpreet Kaur) वाली भारतीय टीम ने एकतरफा मुकाबले में शनिवार को श्रीलंका को आठ विकेट से हराकर आठ सत्र में सातवीं बार महिला एशिया कप (Asia Cup Winner) जीत लिया.
मोदी ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, “हमारी महिला क्रिकेट टीम ने अपने धैर्य और निपुणता से देश को गौरवान्वित किया है. महिला एशिया कप जीतने पर टीम को ढेर सारी बधाई. उन्होंने उत्कृष्ट कौशल और टीमवर्क का प्रदर्शन किया है. भविष्य की प्रतियोगिताओं के लिए के लिए शुभकामनाएं.”
Our women cricket team makes us proud with their grit and dexterity! Congratulations to the team for winning the Women's Asia Cup. They have shown outstanding skill and teamwork. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/6hq5V08Cy9— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2022
महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा ग्रुप के मालिक आनंद महिंद्रा (Anand Mahindra) ने भी भारतीय महिलाओं के सम्मान में उनका एक वीडियो शेयर किया है. गृह मंत्री अमित शाह Amit Shah) ने भारतीय महिला टीम के लिए वीडियो शेयर उन्हें बधाई दी.
We DID win the #AsiaCup 2022 That's it. No need distinguish this from the ‘other' Asia Cup. Our joy over this victory should be undifferentiated. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽pic.twitter.com/i8VeR8dmFs— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 15, 2022
Hats off to the Champions!— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 15, 2022
An outstanding performance by the Indian Women's Cricket Team in the Asia Cup. Congratulations on lifting the trophy for the seventh time. #AsiaCup2022Finalpic.twitter.com/ybuiaFGVwK
मौजूदा स्टार प्लेयर और पूर्व दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों ने टीम इंडिया (India Women Team) को उनकी सफलता पर बधाई और भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं भेजी हैं.
𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 🇮🇳🏆— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 15, 2022
Congratulations to our team on their 7th Women's Asia Cup triumph. What a dominating performance💪 Proud of you all 🙌🏻 #WomensAsiaCup2022pic.twitter.com/7bSFc6k9UV
Congratulations To #TeamIndia For An Amazing Win 👏 at the #AsiaCup2022 🇮🇳🏆 pic.twitter.com/2lojVV289r— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 15, 2022
Congratulations @BCCIWomen for winning the #WomensAsiaCup2022 👏— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 15, 2022
पिछले 14 साल में पहली बार फाइनल (Asia Cup Final) खेल रही श्रीलंका की टीम ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया था. वह नौ विकेट पर 65 रन ही बना सकी और भारत ने 8.3 ओवर में लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया.
भारत की ओर से स्मृति मंधाना (Smriti Mandhana) ने 25 गेंद में नाबाद 51 रन बनाए. भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज रेणुका सिंह (Renuka Singh Thakur) ने तीन विकेट चटकाए.
