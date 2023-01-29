U-19 World Cup विजेता लड़कियों पर इनाम बरसा छप्पर फाड़ के, बीसीसीआई का ऐलान, दिग्गजों ने दी बधायी

U-19 World Cup: यह आईसीसी द्वारा आयोजित किया गया पहला अंडर-19 विश्व कप था. और भारतीय लड़कियों ने साबित किया कि अब आने वाला समय उनका है.

पहला अंडर-19 विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय टीम

खास बातें

  • भारतीय लड़कियों ने जीता अंडर-19 विश्व कप
  • इंग्लैंड को दी 7 विकेट से मात
  • पहली बार आयोजित हुआ था वीमेन अंडर-19 विश्व कप
नई दिल्ली:

कप्तान शफाली वर्मा की अगुवाई में रविवार को इंग्लैंड को सात विकेट से हराकर उदघाटक अंडर-19 जूनियर महिला विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय लड़कियां सोशल मीडिया से लेकर घर-घर में छा गयी है. भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने पूरी टीम सहित स्टॉफ सदस्यों के लिए पांच करोड़ का इनाम देने की घोषणा की है. जैसे ही भारत ने खिताबी जीत हासिल की, उसके चंद मिनट बाद ही बोर्ड सचिव जय शाह ने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से पांच करोड़ रुपये इनाम का ऐलान किया, तो वहीं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह लड़कियों को बधायी देने वाले दिग्गजों में सबसे पहले बड़ा नाम रहे. इसके अलावा टीम इंडिया के वर्तमान और पूर्व दिग्गज ही नहीं, बल्कि अलग-अलग क्षेत्र के महारथियों ने भी जूनियर लड़कियों को इस खिताबी जीत के लिए बथायी दी है. 

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने लड़कियों को खिताब जीतते ही बधायी दी

कानूनमंत्री किरन रिजिजु ने भी लड़कियों को बधायी दी है

बीसीसीआई सचिव ने ईनाम की घोषणा में देर नहीं लगायी

पूर्व कप्तान मिताली राज ने इसे स्पेशल जीत बताया  

बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार अजय देवगन ने भी बधायी दी है

हमेशा की तरह आनंद महिंद्रा भी पीछे नहीं रहे

ओलंपियन नीरज चोपड़ा हौसलाअफजायी के लिए मैदान पर उपस्थित रहे

Shafali VermaBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaIndiaCricket
