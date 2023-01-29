U-19 World Cup विजेता लड़कियों पर इनाम बरसा छप्पर फाड़ के, बीसीसीआई का ऐलान, दिग्गजों ने दी बधायी

खास बातें
- भारतीय लड़कियों ने जीता अंडर-19 विश्व कप
- इंग्लैंड को दी 7 विकेट से मात
- पहली बार आयोजित हुआ था वीमेन अंडर-19 विश्व कप
कप्तान शफाली वर्मा की अगुवाई में रविवार को इंग्लैंड को सात विकेट से हराकर उदघाटक अंडर-19 जूनियर महिला विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय लड़कियां सोशल मीडिया से लेकर घर-घर में छा गयी है. भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने पूरी टीम सहित स्टॉफ सदस्यों के लिए पांच करोड़ का इनाम देने की घोषणा की है. जैसे ही भारत ने खिताबी जीत हासिल की, उसके चंद मिनट बाद ही बोर्ड सचिव जय शाह ने आधिकारिक ट्विटर अकाउंट से पांच करोड़ रुपये इनाम का ऐलान किया, तो वहीं गृहमंत्री अमित शाह लड़कियों को बधायी देने वाले दिग्गजों में सबसे पहले बड़ा नाम रहे. इसके अलावा टीम इंडिया के वर्तमान और पूर्व दिग्गज ही नहीं, बल्कि अलग-अलग क्षेत्र के महारथियों ने भी जूनियर लड़कियों को इस खिताबी जीत के लिए बथायी दी है.
𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦!— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023
Meet the winners of the inaugural #U19T20WorldCup
INDIA 🇮🇳 #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/ljtScy6MXb
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने लड़कियों को खिताब जीतते ही बधायी दी
India's daughters create grand history by lifting the first Women's #U19T20WorldCup.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 29, 2023
You have shown remarkable energy and passion throughout the series.
India is proud of you. Your triumph gives wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in India.@BCCIWomenhttps://t.co/gcKvRiIuBr
कानूनमंत्री किरन रिजिजु ने भी लड़कियों को बधायी दी है
Hearty congratulations to the young Indian U-19 Women's Team for a spectacular win at the @ICC#U19T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/bgXhj34lAX— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 29, 2023
बीसीसीआई सचिव ने ईनाम की घोषणा में देर नहीं लगायी
Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women's cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 29, 2023
पूर्व कप्तान मिताली राज ने इसे स्पेशल जीत बताया
CHAMPIONS! 🇮🇳— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 29, 2023
Congratulations #TeamIndia, this is a monumental achievement! This fantastic victory shows how dominating you have been throughout the tournament. The triumph is even more special considering this is the first-ever Women's #U19T20WorldCup. Cherish every moment! pic.twitter.com/M97kBJNcUs
बॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार अजय देवगन ने भी बधायी दी है
What a clinical all round performance to become the #U19T20WorldCup CHAMPIONS!!— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 29, 2023
Congratulations girls on a historic win
Truly a proud moment for India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VUMnkv6Xls
हमेशा की तरह आनंद महिंद्रा भी पीछे नहीं रहे
These Champs gave us a glimpse into the future…and that future looks dazzling! Jai Ho to these Warriors…#U19T20WorldCuphttps://t.co/kmwzUUsM77— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 29, 2023
ओलंपियन नीरज चोपड़ा हौसलाअफजायी के लिए मैदान पर उपस्थित रहे
.@Neeraj_chopra1 is in the house for the Finals of the #U19T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/nsbmYgIvZr— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 29, 2023
