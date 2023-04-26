सूर्यकुमार यादव को अंपायर ने दे दिया 'गच्चा', आकाश चोपड़ा ने ऐसे नियम पर उठा दिए सवाल, फैन्स के बीच मची खलबली

Surya Kumar yadav Askash Chopra: अभिनव मनोहर और डेविड मिलर के बीच 35 गेंद में 71 रन की साझेदारी के दम पर बड़ा स्कोर खड़ा करने के बाद नूर अहमद और राशिद खान की अगुवाई में गेंदबाजों के दमदार प्रदर्शन से गुजरात टाइटंस ने मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) को 55 रन से शिकस्त दी.

सूर्यकुमार यादव को अंपायर ने दे दिया 'गच्चा', आकाश चोपड़ा ने ऐसे नियम पर उठा दिए सवाल, फैन्स के बीच मची खलबली

आकाश चोपड़ा ने उठाए सवाल

Surya Kumar yadav Askash Chopra: अभिनव मनोहर और डेविड मिलर के बीच 35 गेंद में 71 रन की साझेदारी के दम पर बड़ा स्कोर खड़ा करने के बाद नूर अहमद और राशिद खान की अगुवाई में गेंदबाजों के दमदार प्रदर्शन से गुजरात टाइटंस ने मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) को 55 रन से शिकस्त दी.इस मैच में मुंबई के बल्लेबाज औऱ गेंदबाज पूरी तरह से फ्लॉप रहे. बता दें कि मैच में सूर्यकुमार यादव (Surya Kumar yadav ) 12 गेंद 23 रन बनाकर नूर अहमद की गेंद पर गेंदबाज के द्वारा ही कैच कर लिए गए, मैच में सूर्या का जलवा देखने को नहीं मिला लेकिन उनकी बल्लेबाजी क दौरान कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसे देखकर कमेंटेटर और पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर आकाश चोपड़ा ने सवाल खड़ा कर दिया. 

यह भी पढ़ें

हुआ ये कि 12वें ओवर में राशिद खान (Rashid Khan) की दूसरी गेंद पर रिवर्स स्वीप मारने की कोशिश की लेकिन गेंद उनके पैड पर लगी, ऐसे में गेंदबाज ने आउट की अपील की, जिसपर अंपायर ने आउट दे दिया. तब तक सूर्या एक रन लेने के लिए भाग खड़े हुए थे. जैसे ही अंपायर ने उन्हें आउट दिया, वैसे ही सूर्यकुमार ने DRS ले लिया. तब थर्ड अंपायर ने पाया कि शॉट मारने के क्रम में गेंद उनके बल्ले पर लग गई थी. जिसके कारण सूर्या आउट होने से बच गए लेकिन उन्होंने इस दौरान अपना छोर बदल कर एक रन ले लिया था. लेकिन सूर्या को यह एक रन नहीं मिला. 

तब पूर्व कमेंटेटर और आकाश चोपड़ा (Aakash Chopra) ने आईसीसी के इस नियम को लेकर सवाल खड़े कर दिए. आकाश ने ट्वीट किया और लिखा, 'SKY को यहां एक रन से वंचित कर दिया गया क्योंकि गेंद के बल्ले से टकराने पर अंपायर ने उसे आउट दे दिया था.... हो सकता है कि खेल के परिणाम पर इसका कोई प्रभाव न हो लेकिन किसी और दिन .... इसका असर परिणाम पर पड़ेगा, ऐसे गलती को सुधारा जाना चाहिए..'


आकाश के इस ट्वीट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स लगातार इसपर रिएक्ट करने लगे हैं. कई लोगों ने इस नियम को बदलने का समर्थन किया है तो कई लोगों ने इसे सही करार दिया है. 

वहीं, मैच के बात करें तो  मैन ऑफ द मैच मनोहर ने 21 गेंद में 42 रन की पारी में तीन चौके और तीन छक्के लगाए जबकि मिलर ने 22 गेंद में दो चौके और चार छक्के की मदद से 46 रन बनाये. आखिरी ओवरों में राहुल तेवतिया ने पांच गेंद में तीन छक्के की मदद से नाबाद 20 रन का योगदान दिया. गुजरात के लिए सलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने भी 34 गेंद में 56 रन की पारी खेली.

--- ये भी पढ़ें ---

* VIDEO: "सस्ते" अफगानी ने छीन लिया इंडियंस के सितारा बल्लेबाजों का "नूर", डिटेल से जानें अहमद के बारे में
* चयन न होने पर सरफराज खान ने बयां किया टूटे दिल का हाल, पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने दी यह सलाह

स्पोर्ट्स से जुड़ी खबर के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें NDTV Sports HIndi

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Suryakumar Ashok YadavAakash ChopraNoor Ahmad LakanwalIndian Premier League 2023Cricket
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कर्नाटक चुनाव 2023 (Karnataka Elections 2023) के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 