सूर्यकुमार यादव को अंपायर ने दे दिया 'गच्चा', आकाश चोपड़ा ने ऐसे नियम पर उठा दिए सवाल, फैन्स के बीच मची खलबली

Surya Kumar yadav Askash Chopra: अभिनव मनोहर और डेविड मिलर के बीच 35 गेंद में 71 रन की साझेदारी के दम पर बड़ा स्कोर खड़ा करने के बाद नूर अहमद और राशिद खान की अगुवाई में गेंदबाजों के दमदार प्रदर्शन से गुजरात टाइटंस ने मुंबई इंडियंस (MI) को 55 रन से शिकस्त दी.इस मैच में मुंबई के बल्लेबाज औऱ गेंदबाज पूरी तरह से फ्लॉप रहे. बता दें कि मैच में सूर्यकुमार यादव (Surya Kumar yadav ) 12 गेंद 23 रन बनाकर नूर अहमद की गेंद पर गेंदबाज के द्वारा ही कैच कर लिए गए, मैच में सूर्या का जलवा देखने को नहीं मिला लेकिन उनकी बल्लेबाजी क दौरान कुछ ऐसा हुआ जिसे देखकर कमेंटेटर और पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर आकाश चोपड़ा ने सवाल खड़ा कर दिया.
हुआ ये कि 12वें ओवर में राशिद खान (Rashid Khan) की दूसरी गेंद पर रिवर्स स्वीप मारने की कोशिश की लेकिन गेंद उनके पैड पर लगी, ऐसे में गेंदबाज ने आउट की अपील की, जिसपर अंपायर ने आउट दे दिया. तब तक सूर्या एक रन लेने के लिए भाग खड़े हुए थे. जैसे ही अंपायर ने उन्हें आउट दिया, वैसे ही सूर्यकुमार ने DRS ले लिया. तब थर्ड अंपायर ने पाया कि शॉट मारने के क्रम में गेंद उनके बल्ले पर लग गई थी. जिसके कारण सूर्या आउट होने से बच गए लेकिन उन्होंने इस दौरान अपना छोर बदल कर एक रन ले लिया था. लेकिन सूर्या को यह एक रन नहीं मिला.
तब पूर्व कमेंटेटर और आकाश चोपड़ा (Aakash Chopra) ने आईसीसी के इस नियम को लेकर सवाल खड़े कर दिए. आकाश ने ट्वीट किया और लिखा, 'SKY को यहां एक रन से वंचित कर दिया गया क्योंकि गेंद के बल्ले से टकराने पर अंपायर ने उसे आउट दे दिया था.... हो सकता है कि खेल के परिणाम पर इसका कोई प्रभाव न हो लेकिन किसी और दिन .... इसका असर परिणाम पर पड़ेगा, ऐसे गलती को सुधारा जाना चाहिए..'
SKY is denied a run because the umpire gave it out when the ball hit the bat….it may not have any impact on the outcome of the game but some other day….it will. There has to be a way to rectify an obvious error. #GTvMI#TataIPL— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 25, 2023
आकाश के इस ट्वीट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर फैन्स लगातार इसपर रिएक्ट करने लगे हैं. कई लोगों ने इस नियम को बदलने का समर्थन किया है तो कई लोगों ने इसे सही करार दिया है.
Also if the ball goes for boundary then it should be counted as one..so what if the umpire initially gave it out..this is one rule I'm not able to wrap my head around..totally unfair to the batting side and imagine a situation where 2 is needed of 1 delivery— Amit Jaiswal (@Master_bat_ter) April 25, 2023
Asking this to be changed for so long..— Sairaj Vichare🇮🇳 (@saikalogic) April 26, 2023
Imagine if it was the last ball of the game and the team needed 1 to win and he was given out!!
What if the L.B.W decisions are given after the ball is dead!
We can take ipl 2019 final as an example...shardul was given out when 2 runs was needed if it was not out then the run should not be given according to the rules so it would have created controversy...ICC always waits for such things to happen in imp matches and then changesrules— Sharath🇮🇳 (@R_Sharath05) April 25, 2023
Sky have to run if he know that the bat hit the ball or if wanna go to take review yo can run without seeing umpire decision ????— CSKian (@rdx__shubh77) April 25, 2023
Umpire should NOT give it out until that play finishes i.e. the ball is dead. Similar to offside refereeing in football - the flag isn't raised until the ball is in goal or out of play. This way both teams will be focused in action on the field rather than on the umpire.— Val S K (@vallabh78motog) April 25, 2023
You always have been concerned about this error. Much appreciated— Harsh Gupta (@harshgupta16581) April 25, 2023
वहीं, मैच के बात करें तो मैन ऑफ द मैच मनोहर ने 21 गेंद में 42 रन की पारी में तीन चौके और तीन छक्के लगाए जबकि मिलर ने 22 गेंद में दो चौके और चार छक्के की मदद से 46 रन बनाये. आखिरी ओवरों में राहुल तेवतिया ने पांच गेंद में तीन छक्के की मदद से नाबाद 20 रन का योगदान दिया. गुजरात के लिए सलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल ने भी 34 गेंद में 56 रन की पारी खेली.
