एक परिवार के लिए कुछ मिनटों की देरी जिंदगी और मौत के बीच का फर्क बन सकती है. इन्वेस्टमेंट प्रोफेशनल और स्तंभकार स्पर्श सहगल के परिवार ने इसका अनुभव किया, जब उनकी दादी की तबीयत अचानक बिगड़ गई. ऐसे मुश्किल वक्त में ब्लिंकिट की एंबुलेंस महज 8 मिनट में उनके घर पहुंची और उन्हें तुरंत इमरजेंसी वार्ड ले गई.
स्पर्श सहगल ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस अनुभव को साझा करते हुए लिखा कि अस्पताल की कोई एंबुलेंस इतनी जल्दी नहीं पहुंच पाती. उन्होंने ब्लिंकिट एंबुलेंस की टीम के प्रति आभार जताया.
दीपिंदर गोयल बोले- 20 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मदद की
इस पोस्ट पर जोमैटो और ब्लिंकिट के संस्थापक दीपिंदर गोयल ने प्रतिक्रिया दी. उन्होंने कहा कि जोमैटो की शुरुआत सेवा की भावना से हुई थी और ब्लिंकिट एंबुलेंस उसी भावना का मौजूदा रूप है.
गोयल के मुताबिक, पिछले दो वर्षों में ब्लिंकिट एंबुलेंस ने करीब 20 हजार इमरजेंसी मामलों में मदद की है. कुल मिलाकर एंबुलेंस करीब 42 हजार मामलों में सेवा दे चुकी हैं. इन सेवाओं के लिए अब तक एक भी रुपये का शुल्क नहीं लिया गया.
I started Zomato with a spirit of service. Blinkit Ambulance is what that spirit of service looks like today. In the last 2 years, we have served ~20,000 emergency cases (~42,000 cases in total). We haven't charged a single rupee for any of them. And we want to keep it that way. With everything free, a growing share of bookings are for routine checkups, hospital visits and hospital-to-home transfers, trips that an Uber or private transport could have handled just as easily. Every such booking keeps a fully equipped emergency ambulance with paramedics off the road when someone's life may depend on it. So we are making a change from now onwards: Emergency transfers – free, as always. Non-emergency transfers – ₹2,500, charged after the trip. Broadly in line with what private ambulances charge. This money goes to Eternal Foundation, which runs these ambulances and will help us scale them even further. We hope that this charge will dramatically drop the usage of our Ambulances for non-emergency cases. 10-minute ambulances have saved and can save thousands of lives, and we need to keep them available for emergencies that need them the most. One more thing. Scaling high quality ambulances is hard. The biggest bottleneck is trained, empathic paramedics. Our training academy is scaling as fast as we can without compromising on quality, and @albinder and team are committed to bringing Blinkit Ambulance to all major cities in India in the next 2-4 years. Stay well, and I pray you don't need us. @sparsh_sehgal – I wish your grandma a speedy recovery, and I am so glad we were able to be there on time.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 5, 2026
अब गैर-आपातकालीन सेवाओं के लिए 2,500 रुपये
गोयल ने बताया कि मुफ्त सेवा होने के कारण अब बड़ी संख्या में लोग नियमित जांच, अस्पताल आने-जाने और अस्पताल से घर पहुंचने जैसे गैर-आपातकालीन कामों के लिए भी एंबुलेंस बुक कर रहे हैं. ऐसे मामलों में निजी वाहन या कैब का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है.
इससे पूरी तरह सुसज्जित एंबुलेंस और पैरामेडिक्स उन लोगों के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं रह पाते, जिन्हें वास्तव में इमरजेंसी मदद की जरूरत है.
इसी वजह से कंपनी ने शुल्क व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया है. अब इमरजेंसी ट्रांसफर पहले की तरह मुफ्त रहेंगे, जबकि गैर-आपातकालीन ट्रांसफर के लिए यात्रा पूरी होने के बाद 2,500 रुपये देने होंगे. गोयल के मुताबिक, ये राशि निजी एंबुलेंस के शुल्क के लगभग बराबर है. इससे मिलने वाला पैसा एटरनल फाउंडेशन को जाएगा, जो इन एंबुलेंस का संचालन करता है.
अगले 2 से 4 साल में बड़े शहरों तक विस्तार
गोयल ने कहा कि उच्च गुणवत्ता वाली एंबुलेंस सेवा का विस्तार करना आसान नहीं है. इसकी सबसे बड़ी चुनौती प्रशिक्षित और संवेदनशील पैरामेडिक्स की उपलब्धता है. कंपनी की ट्रेनिंग अकादमी तेजी से विस्तार कर रही है, लेकिन गुणवत्ता से समझौता नहीं किया जाएगा.
उन्होंने बताया कि अगले 2 से 4 वर्षों में ब्लिंकिट एंबुलेंस को भारत के सभी प्रमुख शहरों तक पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य है. गोयल ने स्पर्श सहगल की दादी के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना भी की.
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