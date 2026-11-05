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8 मिनट में पहुंची एंबुलेंस, दादी की बची जान, ऑथर ने किया ब्लिंकिट का थैंक्‍स तो दीपिंदर गोयल ने बताया फ्यूचर प्‍लान

ब्लिंकिट एंबुलेंस ने 8 मिनट में पहुंचकर स्पर्श सहगल की दादी को अस्पताल पहुंचाया तो उन्‍होंने सोशल मीडिया पर दीपिंदर गोयल का थैंक्‍स किया. गोयल ने बताया कि इमरजेंसी सेवा मुफ्त रहेगी, जबकि गैर-आपातकालीन ट्रांसफर के लिए पैसे देने होंगे.

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8 मिनट में पहुंची एंबुलेंस, दादी की बची जान, ऑथर ने किया ब्लिंकिट का थैंक्‍स तो दीपिंदर गोयल ने बताया फ्यूचर प्‍लान

एक परिवार के लिए कुछ मिनटों की देरी जिंदगी और मौत के बीच का फर्क बन सकती है. इन्‍वेस्‍टमेंट प्रोफेशनल और स्तंभकार स्पर्श सहगल के परिवार ने इसका अनुभव किया, जब उनकी दादी की तबीयत अचानक बिगड़ गई. ऐसे मुश्किल वक्त में ब्लिंकिट की एंबुलेंस महज 8 मिनट में उनके घर पहुंची और उन्हें तुरंत इमरजेंसी वार्ड ले गई.

स्पर्श सहगल ने सोशल मीडिया पर इस अनुभव को साझा करते हुए लिखा कि अस्पताल की कोई एंबुलेंस इतनी जल्दी नहीं पहुंच पाती. उन्होंने ब्लिंकिट एंबुलेंस की टीम के प्रति आभार जताया.

दीपिंदर गोयल बोले- 20 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की मदद की 

इस पोस्ट पर जोमैटो और ब्लिंकिट के संस्थापक दीपिंदर गोयल ने प्रतिक्रिया दी. उन्होंने कहा कि जोमैटो की शुरुआत सेवा की भावना से हुई थी और ब्लिंकिट एंबुलेंस उसी भावना का मौजूदा रूप है.

गोयल के मुताबिक, पिछले दो वर्षों में ब्लिंकिट एंबुलेंस ने करीब 20 हजार इमरजेंसी मामलों में मदद की है. कुल मिलाकर एंबुलेंस करीब 42 हजार मामलों में सेवा दे चुकी हैं. इन सेवाओं के लिए अब तक एक भी रुपये का शुल्क नहीं लिया गया.

अब गैर-आपातकालीन सेवाओं के लिए 2,500 रुपये

गोयल ने बताया कि मुफ्त सेवा होने के कारण अब बड़ी संख्या में लोग नियमित जांच, अस्पताल आने-जाने और अस्पताल से घर पहुंचने जैसे गैर-आपातकालीन कामों के लिए भी एंबुलेंस बुक कर रहे हैं. ऐसे मामलों में निजी वाहन या कैब का इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है.

इससे पूरी तरह सुसज्जित एंबुलेंस और पैरामेडिक्स उन लोगों के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं रह पाते, जिन्हें वास्तव में इमरजेंसी मदद की जरूरत है.

इसी वजह से कंपनी ने शुल्क व्यवस्था में बदलाव किया है. अब इमरजेंसी ट्रांसफर पहले की तरह मुफ्त रहेंगे, जबकि गैर-आपातकालीन ट्रांसफर के लिए यात्रा पूरी होने के बाद 2,500 रुपये देने होंगे. गोयल के मुताबिक, ये राशि निजी एंबुलेंस के शुल्क के लगभग बराबर है. इससे मिलने वाला पैसा एटरनल फाउंडेशन को जाएगा, जो इन एंबुलेंस का संचालन करता है.

अगले 2 से 4 साल में बड़े शहरों तक विस्तार

गोयल ने कहा कि उच्च गुणवत्ता वाली एंबुलेंस सेवा का विस्तार करना आसान नहीं है. इसकी सबसे बड़ी चुनौती प्रशिक्षित और संवेदनशील पैरामेडिक्स की उपलब्धता है. कंपनी की ट्रेनिंग अकादमी तेजी से विस्तार कर रही है, लेकिन गुणवत्ता से समझौता नहीं किया जाएगा.

उन्होंने बताया कि अगले 2 से 4 वर्षों में ब्लिंकिट एंबुलेंस को भारत के सभी प्रमुख शहरों तक पहुंचाने का लक्ष्य है. गोयल ने स्पर्श सहगल की दादी के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना भी की.

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