तेवतिया ने दिखाए अपने तेवर, आखिरी गेंद पर छक्का जड़कर जिताया मैच, लोगों ने दी बधाई

आईपीएल के 15वें सीजन के 16वें मैच में गुजरात और पंजाब किंग्स के बीच जबर्दस्त भिड़ंत हुई. पंजाब इस मैच को जीतने ही वाली थी, मगर तेवतिया ने गुजरात की तरफ से खेलते हुए आखिरी दो गेंदों पर ओडीन स्मिथ की गेंदों पर छक्का जड़कर इतिहास रच दिया.

आईपीएल के 15वें सीजन के 16वें मैच में गुजरात और पंजाब किंग्स के बीच जबर्दस्त भिड़ंत हुई. इस मैच में कमाल हो गया. पंजाब इस मैच को जीतने ही वाली थी, मगर तेवतिया ने गुजरात की तरफ से खेलते हुए आखिरी दो गेंदों पर ओडीन स्मिथ की गेंदों पर छक्का जड़कर इतिहास रच दिया. सोशल मीडिया पर तेवतिया ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. इस रोमांचक मैंच में तेवतिया ने अपने तेवर दिखा कर सबका दिल जीत लिया. आइए, देखिए सोशल मीडिया पर किसने क्या कहा?

इस मैच में शुभमन गिल ने 96 रन ठोके और अपने पहले आईपीएल शतक से चूक गए. गिल ने 59 गेंद पर 96 रन बनाए. उन्हें रबाडा ने कैच आउट कराया. राहुल तेवतिया ने 3 गेंद पर नाबाद 13 रन बनाए. गुजरात की ओर से मैथ्यू वेड 6 और साई सुदर्शन ने 35 रन बनाए. वैसे देखा जाए तो राहुल तेवतिया का ही आज जलवा है. सोशल मीडिया पर लोग तेवतिया पर कमेंट कर रहे हैं.

