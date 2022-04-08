तेवतिया ने दिखाए अपने तेवर, आखिरी गेंद पर छक्का जड़कर जिताया मैच, लोगों ने दी बधाई

आईपीएल के 15वें सीजन के 16वें मैच में गुजरात और पंजाब किंग्स के बीच जबर्दस्त भिड़ंत हुई. इस मैच में कमाल हो गया. पंजाब इस मैच को जीतने ही वाली थी, मगर तेवतिया ने गुजरात की तरफ से खेलते हुए आखिरी दो गेंदों पर ओडीन स्मिथ की गेंदों पर छक्का जड़कर इतिहास रच दिया. सोशल मीडिया पर तेवतिया ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं. इस रोमांचक मैंच में तेवतिया ने अपने तेवर दिखा कर सबका दिल जीत लिया. आइए, देखिए सोशल मीडिया पर किसने क्या कहा?
विरेंद्र सहवाग
Waah Lord Tewatia,....— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 8, 2022
Need his statue in Punjab Kings dugout.
What a brainfade by Smith to concede a overthrow with 13 needed of 2. #PBKSvGT
राहुल तेवतिया फिर से
Bappreeee!!!! Rahul Tewatia 🙈🔥🔥— AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) April 8, 2022
He does it again!!! #RahulTewatia#GTvsPBKS
तेवतिया ही कर सकते हैं
Only #Tewatia can pull off a Tewatia. 🤩🔥— Mr A 🇮🇳 (@amMrfeed) April 8, 2022
And #GujaratTitans
wins this match.
Tewatia isn't a human , it is a concept.
Smiles are back on #HardikPandya face after that run out.#IPL2022#IPL#RahulTewatia#PBKSvsGT#ShubhmanGill#TataIPL#TATAIPL2022#PunjabKings#OdeanSmithpic.twitter.com/KxfrM4ZJOp
क्या शानदार खेला है
What a Finish by Rahul Tewatia. Rahul Tewatia you're Incredible. Gujarat Titans won the match.#rahultewatia#IPL2022pic.twitter.com/1ZXmlYclPM— CRICKET (@cric8addictyash) April 8, 2022
पंजाब से तेवतिया का खास लगाव है
#RahulTewatia Did it again!— Thyview (@Thyview) April 8, 2022
Against #PunjabKings / #WestIndianBowler / 2 sixes in 2 balls 🔥🔥#GTvsPBKS#IPL2022
फिर से पंजाब पर हमला
Rahul Tewatia always owned Punjab Kings 😉— ANmol Rai (@anmolr14) April 8, 2022
Maan Gaye Bhai.... Bajaa Daala 😃 12 needed off 2 balls and he does it with 2 biggies. fantastic match of this season so far 👌#PBKSvGT#IPL2022#RahulTewatiapic.twitter.com/RSjMKbElvz
जीता तो शान से
Winning it once can be a fluke. But this! 🌟#RahulTewatia | #PBKSvGT | #IPL2022pic.twitter.com/GugOFNJLB1— Kasi Viswanathan (@kc_wiz) April 8, 2022
इस मैच में शुभमन गिल ने 96 रन ठोके और अपने पहले आईपीएल शतक से चूक गए. गिल ने 59 गेंद पर 96 रन बनाए. उन्हें रबाडा ने कैच आउट कराया. राहुल तेवतिया ने 3 गेंद पर नाबाद 13 रन बनाए. गुजरात की ओर से मैथ्यू वेड 6 और साई सुदर्शन ने 35 रन बनाए. वैसे देखा जाए तो राहुल तेवतिया का ही आज जलवा है. सोशल मीडिया पर लोग तेवतिया पर कमेंट कर रहे हैं.