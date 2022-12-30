ऋषभ पंत के कार एक्सीडेंट से दुनिया भर के लोगों में मची खलबली, पीएम के अलावा कई लोगों ने चिंता जाहिर की

ऋषभ पंत के एक्सीडेंट के बाद से सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर लगातार तस्वीरें साझा की जा रही हैं, लेकिन इस बीच ऋषभ पंत के कार एक्सीडेंट की सीसीटीवी फुटेज (CCTV Footage) सामने आई हैं जिसमें देखा जा सकता हैं की पंत की कार कितनी रफ़्तार में रेलिंग से टकराई हैं. ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) की कार घर लौटते वक्त रेलिंग से टकरा गई. जिसके बाद कार में आग लग गई, लेकिन राहत की खबर ये है कि ऋषभ पंत फिलहाल ठीक हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर कई लोगों ने अपनी चिंता जाहिर की है.
पीएम मोदी का ट्वीट
Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022
विराट कोहली का ट्वीट
Wishing a speedy recovery to #RishabhPant ❤️ Our prayers and wishes are always with you. Get well soon broo 😔 pic.twitter.com/BWoDWjIP2W— Virat Kohli 💙 (@KingKohlis) December 30, 2022
एक अन्य यूज़र ने भी ट्वीट किया है
Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he's stable and at the hospital! For now I think now people should let him rest and recover in private! #RishabhPant— Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) December 30, 2022
जल्दी ठीक हो जाओ
This video is told to be of Rishabh Pant's recent accident in Uttarakhand. Vehicle can be seen on fire and Pant is lying on the ground. @TheLallantoppic.twitter.com/mK8QbD2EIq— Siddhant Mohan (@Siddhantmt) December 30, 2022
जय शाह ने ट्वीट किया है
My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support.— Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2022
नीतिन गडकरी ने ट्वीट किया है
Distressed by the accident of renowned cricketer Rishabh Pant. Praying for his quick and complete recovery.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 30, 2022
Get well soon @RishabhPant17.
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता सुनील सेठी ने ट्वीट किया है
Once a fighter, always a fighter. Get well soon champ @RishabhPant17 ! #RishabhPant#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/KChjFkaKCh— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) December 30, 2022
इंग्लैंड की जनता ने भी ट्वीट किया है
Massive best wishes to Rishabh Pant who is in hospital after a car crash 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t72oe6wVNb— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 30, 2022
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने भी चिंता जताई है
Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 30, 2022
बांग्लादेशी क्रिकेटर ने भी ट्वीट किया है
Thoughts and prayers with Rishabh Pant. Get well soon brother 🙏🙏 @RishabhPant17— Litton Das (@LittonOfficial) December 30, 2022