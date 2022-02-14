PulwamaAttack: सोशल मीडिया पर शहीदों को याद कर रहे हैं लोग, बोले- न भूले हैं, न भूलेंगे

आज का दिन हर भारतीयों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण दिन है. आज के ही दिन जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में 14 फरवरी 2019 को हुए हमले ने देश को न थर्रा दिया था. तीन साल पहले के इस दिन का इतिहास जम्मू-कश्मीर की एक बड़ी दुखद घटना के रूप में दर्ज है. आज जम्मू-कश्मीर में हुए पुलवामा हमले (Pulwama Attack) की तीसरी बरसी है. इस हमले में सीआरपीएफ (CRPF) के 40 जवान शहीद हो गए थे. हालांकि, भारतीय वीरों की शहादत बेकार नहीं गई, क्योंकि हमले के 12 दिन बाद भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान में घुसकर आतंकियों से बदला लिया था. इस मौके पर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने श्रद्धांजलि दी. आज #PulwamaAttack सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड भी कर रहा है.
अक्षय कुमार ने शहीदों को याद किया
My heartfelt tribute to all our brave soldiers who lost their lives on this day in Pulwama. We will always remain indebted to them and their families for their supreme sacrifice ???????? #PulwamaAttack— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 14, 2022
बीएसएफ ने भी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी
Tributes to @crpfindia bravehearts who laid down their lives during the #PulwamaAttack this day in 2019.#JaiHindpic.twitter.com/5FfCcWIbB3— BSF (@BSF_India) February 14, 2022
पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने भी श्रद्धांजलि दी.
Naman to all the brave martyrs. Never forget. #PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/cDOEpH1JB3— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) February 14, 2022
भारत के शहीदों को सलाम.
Always remember that a number of sacrifices are behind the freedom and comfort that we enjoy. #PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/wyHTjhYt4f— Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) February 14, 2022
भाजपा सांसद ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
The martyrdom of #PulwamaAttack won't be forgotten.— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) February 14, 2022
Let's derive inspiration from their sacrifice to our nation and work towards building a strong and prosperous country.
A life led in service of the nation is the only life worth living.
हम कभी नहीं भूलेंगे
Never Forget ….Never Forgive— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 14, 2022
Jai Hind ????????#PulwamaAttackpic.twitter.com/qSM10oOpEi
पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने भी दी श्रद्धांजलि
Terrorism will be wiped off from the face of this earth. Never forget #PulwamaAttack— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 14, 2022
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने भी दी श्रद्धांजलि
Salute to the brave CRPF Jawans who laid down their lives in the #PulwamaAttack.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 14, 2022
Heartfelt tributes to the martyrs . Jai Hind ???? pic.twitter.com/udUVgxFOhy
पुलवामा हमले (Pulwama attack) से पूरा देश दहल गया था. सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने शहीदों को याद करते हुए कहा- हम न कभी भूले हैं और ना ही कभी भूलेंगे,
