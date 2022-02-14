#PulwamaAttack: सोशल मीडिया पर शहीदों को याद कर रहे हैं लोग, बोले- न भूले हैं, न भूलेंगे

#PulwamaAttack: सोशल मीडिया पर शहीदों को याद कर रहे हैं लोग, बोले- न भूले हैं, न भूलेंगे

आज का दिन हर भारतीयों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण दिन है. आज के ही दिन जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में 14 फरवरी 2019 को हुए हमले ने देश को न थर्रा दिया था. तीन साल पहले के इस दिन का इतिहास जम्मू-कश्मीर की एक बड़ी दुखद घटना के रूप में दर्ज है. आज जम्मू-कश्मीर में हुए पुलवामा हमले (Pulwama Attack) की तीसरी बरसी है. इस हमले में सीआरपीएफ (CRPF) के 40 जवान शहीद हो गए थे. हालांकि, भारतीय वीरों की शहादत बेकार नहीं गई, क्योंकि हमले के 12 दिन बाद भारतीय सेना ने पाकिस्तान में घुसकर आतंकियों से बदला लिया था. इस मौके पर सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने श्रद्धांजलि दी. आज #PulwamaAttack सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड भी कर रहा है.

अक्षय कुमार ने शहीदों को याद किया

बीएसएफ ने भी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वेंकटेश प्रसाद ने भी श्रद्धांजलि दी.

भारत के शहीदों को सलाम.

           
भाजपा सांसद ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

हम कभी नहीं भूलेंगे

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर और भाजपा सांसद गौतम गंभीर ने भी दी श्रद्धांजलि

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने भी दी श्रद्धांजलि

पुलवामा हमले (Pulwama attack) से पूरा देश दहल गया था. सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने शहीदों को याद करते हुए कहा- हम न कभी भूले हैं और ना ही कभी भूलेंगे,

