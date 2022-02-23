दुबई में मौजूद है ‘दुनिया की सबसे सुंदर इमारत’, फ़ोटो देख आप भी चकित हो जाएंगे

दुबई में आयोजित एक भव्य समारोह में ‘म्यूजियम ऑफ द फ्यूचर’ का उद्घाटन किया गया जिसे “दुनिया की सबसे सुंदर इमारत” कहा जा रहा है. इस भवन को बनाने में नौ साल का वक्त लगा है.

दुबई में आयोजित एक भव्य समारोह में 'म्यूजियम ऑफ द फ्यूचर' का उद्घाटन किया गया जिसे "दुनिया की सबसे सुंदर इमारत" कहा जा रहा है. इस भवन को बनाने में नौ साल का वक्त लगा है.
यह सात मंजिला इमारत 77 मीटर ऊंची है और 30 हजार वर्ग मीटर में इसका निर्माण हुआ है. यह विश्व की सबसे ऊंची इमारत बुर्ज खलीफा से कुछ ही दूरी पर स्थित है. दुबई में निर्मित वास्तुकला के नमूनों में ‘म्यूजियम ऑफ द फ्यूचर' ताजा पेशकश है.

एक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया कि संग्रहालय मानवता के भविष्य की रुपरेखा को प्रदर्शित करता है और मानव के विकास में आने वाली चुनौतियों और अवसरों के नवाचार युक्त समाधान की प्रेरणा देता है. यूएई के कैबिनेट मामलों के मंत्री तथा दुबई फ्यूचर फाउंडेशन के अध्यक्ष मोहम्मद अल गर्गावी ने मंगलवार को आयोजित उद्घाटन समारोह में कहा कि ‘म्यूजियम ऑफ द फ्यूचर' एक जीवंत संग्रहालय है.


इस इमारत का डिजाइन, किल्ला डिजाइन के वास्तुकार शॉन किल्ला ने किया है और यह इंजीनियरिंग तथा कम्प्यूटर की मदद से किए गए डिजाइन का एक उत्कृष्ट नमूना है. 

यह स्टेनलेस स्टील से बना है और यहां रोबोट के इस्तेमाल से निर्मित 1,024 कलाकृतियां रखी गई हैं.

