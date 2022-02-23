दुबई में मौजूद है ‘दुनिया की सबसे सुंदर इमारत’, फ़ोटो देख आप भी चकित हो जाएंगे

Most Beautiful Building On Earth: दुबई में आयोजित एक भव्य समारोह में ‘म्यूजियम ऑफ द फ्यूचर' का उद्घाटन किया गया जिसे “दुनिया की सबसे सुंदर इमारत” कहा जा रहा है. इस भवन को बनाने में नौ साल का वक्त लगा है.
यह सात मंजिला इमारत 77 मीटर ऊंची है और 30 हजार वर्ग मीटर में इसका निर्माण हुआ है. यह विश्व की सबसे ऊंची इमारत बुर्ज खलीफा से कुछ ही दूरी पर स्थित है. दुबई में निर्मित वास्तुकला के नमूनों में ‘म्यूजियम ऑफ द फ्यूचर' ताजा पेशकश है.
Get ready to step inside the most beautiful building on earth, and find yourself transported to the world of tomorrow.— Emirates Airline (@emirates) February 19, 2022
Filled with inspiring visions of what may come, Dubai's Museum of the Future opens its doors to the public on 22 February.
Photo by Ahmad Alnaji@MOTFpic.twitter.com/AmwZhbjIDb
एक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति में कहा गया कि संग्रहालय मानवता के भविष्य की रुपरेखा को प्रदर्शित करता है और मानव के विकास में आने वाली चुनौतियों और अवसरों के नवाचार युक्त समाधान की प्रेरणा देता है. यूएई के कैबिनेट मामलों के मंत्री तथा दुबई फ्यूचर फाउंडेशन के अध्यक्ष मोहम्मद अल गर्गावी ने मंगलवार को आयोजित उद्घाटन समारोह में कहा कि ‘म्यूजियम ऑफ द फ्यूचर' एक जीवंत संग्रहालय है.
Today we launched a new global landmark in science, innovation and futuristic thinking.— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) February 22, 2022
The Museum of the Future is the Most Beautiful Building on Earth.
It is an incubator to see our future through young eyes, a centre for the world to come together and design our road ahead. pic.twitter.com/aXRlj1on9n
इस इमारत का डिजाइन, किल्ला डिजाइन के वास्तुकार शॉन किल्ला ने किया है और यह इंजीनियरिंग तथा कम्प्यूटर की मदद से किए गए डिजाइन का एक उत्कृष्ट नमूना है.
The most beautiful building on earth @MOTF set for grand opening on 22-2-2022 in #Dubai. pic.twitter.com/H8NvCqLfXc— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 18, 2022
यह स्टेनलेस स्टील से बना है और यहां रोबोट के इस्तेमाल से निर्मित 1,024 कलाकृतियां रखी गई हैं.